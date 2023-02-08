ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

CBS Sports

Creighton is in Big East race by playing aggressive defense while committing the fewest fouls in the nation

NEWARK, N.J. — Creighton coach Greg McDermott did not need to peruse the box score or ponder some intellectual response. Standing outside the visiting locker room Wednesday night at the Prudential Center after his team's seventh straight victory -- a 75-62 win at Seton Hall -- the Bluejays' coach instantly identified the key to his team's dominant run with the game on the line.
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
OMAHA, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
tourcounsel.com

Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska

Crossroads Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge Streets. Originally opened in 1960 by Omaha's Brandeis department store, the mall has been home to several major chains, including Sears, Target and Dillard's before the store closed in 2008. The mall is now demolished, and is expected to be redeveloped as a mixed-use center, called The Crossroads, in 2024.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment

LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Siebler Announces Bid For NW District Seat on Lincoln City Council

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Community activist and educator Kay Siebler has announced her bid to run for the Lincoln City Council in the upcoming spring elections. Siebler would be running for the District 4 seat on the Council that represents northwest Lincoln. She said in a news release to KFOR News that she’s running because “Lincoln needs a strong, experienced voice” that will work, ask questions and advocate for the people.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982

Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska gas prices continue to sit under national average

STATEWIDE-- After hitting record highs in 2022, gas prices continue to fall nationwide thanks to decreased demand and lower oil prices. If you live in Nebraska, you're likely paying less to fill up your tank compared to the national average. According to AAA, the national average for gasoline is currently...
NEBRASKA STATE

