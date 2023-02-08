Read full article on original website
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Defensive Backs
Additions to an experienced room will make for an interesting spring
CBS Sports
Creighton is in Big East race by playing aggressive defense while committing the fewest fouls in the nation
NEWARK, N.J. — Creighton coach Greg McDermott did not need to peruse the box score or ponder some intellectual response. Standing outside the visiting locker room Wednesday night at the Prudential Center after his team's seventh straight victory -- a 75-62 win at Seton Hall -- the Bluejays' coach instantly identified the key to his team's dominant run with the game on the line.
Nebraska Football Introduces Final Two Assistants
The media had their first chance to speak with Bob Wager and Garret McGuire
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 10
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – High school basketball was back in action across the Capital City on Friday night. Here are the scores and highlights.
Nebraska Football makes cut for dynamic playmaker Aeryn Hampton
Nebraska football was able to make the cut for four-star wide receiver Aeryn Hampton. The wide receiver put Nebraska football in his top seven. This was first reported by ON3's Hayes Fawcett.
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska University Board of Regents votes to combine plant biology majors
The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics. After some discussion, the board moved to offer one...
Spotlight to shine in Nebraska on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
Nebraska is among a dozen states and the District of Columbia with laws under which homeowners can lose the full value of their home for nonpayment of a much smaller property tax debt.
1011now.com
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska
Crossroads Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge Streets. Originally opened in 1960 by Omaha's Brandeis department store, the mall has been home to several major chains, including Sears, Target and Dillard's before the store closed in 2008. The mall is now demolished, and is expected to be redeveloped as a mixed-use center, called The Crossroads, in 2024.
Free and affordable events happening around Omaha this Super Bowl weekend
Watching the Super Bowl, enjoying nature or admiring art, whatever it is, Omaha and surrounding areas have you covered with these affordable weekend events.
KETV.com
University of Nebraska Board of Regents planning for shortfall from Jim Pillen's proposed budget
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska system President Ted Carter is warning of strong headwinds, and the university may have to make some drastic changes. The concern was discussed during the board of regents meeting Friday morning. Carter said Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen's proposed budget only gives a 2%...
doniphanherald.com
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
KETV.com
University of Nebraska facing $38M budget gap, declining enrollment
LINCOLN, Neb. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter Jr. warned regents Friday of strong "headwinds" as the University faces the perfect storm of declining enrollment, higher expenses and a possible $38 million budget gap. "The business as usual, even over the last couple of years, is probably not...
kfornow.com
Siebler Announces Bid For NW District Seat on Lincoln City Council
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–Community activist and educator Kay Siebler has announced her bid to run for the Lincoln City Council in the upcoming spring elections. Siebler would be running for the District 4 seat on the Council that represents northwest Lincoln. She said in a news release to KFOR News that she’s running because “Lincoln needs a strong, experienced voice” that will work, ask questions and advocate for the people.
fox42kptm.com
Boy Scout creates accessible toys for children with disabilities at Munroe-Meyer Institute
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - For those involved in the Boy Scout program, earning the Eagle rank is the highest and most prestigious rank one can receive. To make that happen, the scout must fulfill a number of requirements which takes years to complete. This journey is capped off with a...
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
KETV.com
Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982
Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska gas prices continue to sit under national average
STATEWIDE-- After hitting record highs in 2022, gas prices continue to fall nationwide thanks to decreased demand and lower oil prices. If you live in Nebraska, you're likely paying less to fill up your tank compared to the national average. According to AAA, the national average for gasoline is currently...
