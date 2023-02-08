Read full article on original website
Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Nikko Remigio Scouting Report | Fresno State WR | 2023 NFL Draft
Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Nikko Remigio was a consensus four-star and 52nd-ranked receiver prospect in the Class of 2018. During Remigio’s time at Mater Dei – one of the top high school football powerhouses in the United States – he competed beside some of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation, including five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
Honors/Captainship2021 Honorable Mention All-Big12 (Coaches), 2020 2nd Team Academic All-Big12. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GS, 14 GP, 2 INT (1 TD), 48 TKL, 6 PD, 1 FF. 202011 GP, 12 TKL, 1 FR, 1 KR TD. 201913 GP, 16 TKL. 2018REDSHIRT. Player Summary:. Jason Taylor II makes...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Caleb Murphy Scouting Report | Ferris State DE/OLB | 2023 NFL Draft
Before Caleb Murphy was a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion and held the NCAA record for sacks in a single season, he was a 6-foot-4, 215 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect at Dowagiac Union High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. While at Dowagiac Union, Murphy shined as a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, wrestling, and track & field.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Terrell Bailey, DB, North Alabama University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The things that make me a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft is my speed, toughness, and instincts. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. At age 5 I was...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Micah Small, WR, Southern Arkansas
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I was at SAU for five and a half years getting a degree in criminal justice as well as part of my masters in public administration. I worked at our university’s rec center and played on several intramural teams.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Reco Hannah, LB, University of New Mexico
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is that I play fast and I’m able to adapt to certain situations that happen. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Kennedy, FB, University of Sioux Falls
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a top prospect at my position, because I am a big, physical, and intelligent fullback. I do an excellent job of bringing the physicality when it’s needed and then I do an excellent job of just getting my job done when asked to do a challenging task.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
49ers TE George Kittle believes Brock Purdy should be the starter over Trey Lance
George Kittle the starting tight end of San Francisco 49ers recently sat down with Von Miller to talk about the Niners situation at quarterback. While Kittle did say he felt Trey Lance has not really been given a true opportunity to shine, he feels Brock Purdy should be in the driver’s seat.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Alex Fedchun, DL, Saint Francis Xavier University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. So originally I had no reason why I wanted to play football even though I played at 8 but my dad showed me these photos of a Roughriders-Stampeders and then I fell in love with the sport and enjoyed it.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tyon Davis, CB, Tulsa | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis had a huge week in Orlando in front of NFL Scouts at the 2023 Hula Bowl. He took time away from training for his pro day to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: CJ Turner, WR, Southeastern Louisiana University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. My pops is a USC fan so I watched Reggie Bush a lot growing up. I just wanted to run around and make people miss just like he did. What are you looking to achieve as a football player...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaac Wallace, LB, Missouri Western State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Since I was little, I’ve always been a big fan of the game of football. This stemmed from my father, who always pushed my older brother and I to play football, and from there, my own love for football grew. Not only that, I grew up idolizing Ray Lewis and admired his physicality, tenacity, and passion for the game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson is a big-time prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft Class who had a huge senior season, earning him a spot at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Robertson dominated the Hula Bowl in front of NFL Scouts and recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive zoom interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 9, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals are being patient on hiring their next head coach. Bills hired Al Holcomb as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Packers hired Greg Williams the former Cardinals CB’s coach as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Houston Texans. Texans interviewed Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burker for their DC Job. Jacksonville Jaguars.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dionte Moorehead, DE, Roosevelt University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can do a mixture of things, I can rush the passer, I can set an edge and stop the run, and i can drop back into coverage a bit as well. I put my head down and I work no matter what obstacles are put in front of me.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former Carolina Panthers player arrested again in Miami, this time for being a getaway driver in a crime
Damian Parms is in the news again. This is the second time he has been in legal trouble in just a matter of a few months. Parms was recently arrested back in December for reportedly stealing luggage from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and now he is in the news again.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Darren Jones, LB, Culver-Stockton College
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to play football when I was 5 years old. Although, growing up my family didn’t have the means to put me in youth football. Therefore, I didn’t get a chance to play til 9th grade. Once I got on the field for the first time, I fell in love. I fell in love with the grind, the camaraderie, and the passion it took to compete.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Will Commanders allow Sam Howell to be QB1 heading into the season?
Did the Washington Commanders strike gold by adding Sam Howell late last year in the 2022 NFL Draft?. The former North Carolina quarterback set school records for most touchdown passes in a single season, as well as career passing yards and touchdown passes. He was considered by many as a third round pick or better but he did not get selected until the 5th round by the Commanders.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Rapper Drake drops 700k dollar bet on the Chiefs over the Eagles in the Super Bowl
Drake is not holding back. Champaigne Papi just dropped 700 thousand dollars on the Super Bowl. The Toronto star would win almost 1.5 million dollars if the Chiefs win. This is not the first time Drake has bet on the Super Bowl. Drake bet on the Los Angeles Rams to win Super Bowl LVI and Odell Beckham Jr. to score a touchdown in the game. He won $559,000 on those two bets. He lost $275,000 when he bet on Jorge Masvidal to defeat Colby Covington at UFC 272 back in March.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Malik Thomas, RB, Central Connecticut State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe I am a top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft because of my combination of athleticism, football IQ, and work ethic. I am a physical runner who is able to use my vision, agility and power to be successful when running with the ball. I have a great understanding of the game and am able to recognize and exploit defensive weaknesses. I also work hard on and off the field, always striving to be the best running back I can be. I am confident that I can make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts me and be a reliable weapon in the backfield.
Comments / 0