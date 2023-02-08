ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

City View ISD issues statement following admin arrests

By Joshua Hoggard, Courtney Delaney
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZarh_0kh0evJA00

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The City View Independent School District’s Board of Trustees released a statement on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, following the arrests of five of their current and former administrators.

READ: 7 City View admins accused of failing to report sexual misconduct over 8-year span

The arrests come after several months of investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department into allegations of sexual misconduct by former City View High School basketball coach Bobby Morris between 2014 and 2022.

Tony Bushong (Superintendent), Carrie Allen (Assistant Superintendent), Rudy Hawkins (Athletic Director), Cindy Leaverton (Counselor), and Daryl Frazier (former principal) were all charged with failing to make their required reports of allegations of child abuse. They had all bonded out of jail by Wednesday afternoon.

According to the statement, the City View ISD school board has added a discussion regarding these arrests to their agenda for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The City View ISD school board said in their statement that they are “not aware of the facts that would support the allegations against these individuals” and that the arrests of the five current and former administrators were “based on alleged offenses that occurred at least five years ago.”

PREVIOUS STORY: Several current and former City View ISD admins jailed

The statement said the arrests will be reported to the Texas Education Agency within seven business days from Wednesday, February 8.

The WFPD said during their investigation, they found “persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an eight-year span.”

The full statement from the City View ISD Board of Trustees can be found below:

“The City View ISD Board of Trustees is aware that four current employees voluntarily submitted to the Sheriff’s Department this morning for arrest and processing, related to an offense that allegedly took place approximately five years ago. These employees should be released by early afternoon today.  As is required by Texas law, these arrests will be reported to the Texas Education Agency within seven school business days from today.

After their release, the employees will be taking personal leave for the next few days and will not be at the District. The Board of Trustees has a regularly scheduled meeting set for Monday, February 13, 2023. At that meeting, a discussion regarding these arrests will be added to the agenda, at which time the Board will discuss and determine how best to move forward.

In the meantime, each of the school district campuses and departments are led by capable and qualified leaders who will continue to manage and lead their areas, as they would during any time an administrator might take leave or vacation. Similarly, all our sports teams are coached by great coaches who will continue to lead their teams in practices and competitions.

We want to assure our parents and staff members that we will fully consider and address this situation at our scheduled Board meeting on Monday night. The Board takes these allegations and arrests very seriously.  However, we also want our parents and staff members to know that these arrests were based on alleged offenses that occurred at least five years ago. At this point in time, the District is not aware of any facts that would support the allegations against these individuals.  Further, we are not aware of any allegations of recent offenses by any of our employees. We look forward to having more information and a full discussion Monday night at our meeting.”

— City View ISD Board of Trustees

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

City View ISD board set to discuss arrests

CITY VIEW (KFDX/KJTL) — While the Wichita Falls Police Department continues its investigation into City View ISD, and administrators and their alleged failure to report years of sexual misconduct, the school board is seeking legal help. The City View board of trustees is planning to discuss the arrests of four current administrators who are charged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

TEA gives details on duty to report following City View ISD arrests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to the Texas Education Agency, superintendents are required to report certified educators to the state board when they are fired or resign, and when there is evidence of abuse, other unlawful acts, or an improper romantic relationship with a student or minor. “The TEA...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Murder defendant who fled to Oklahoma sentenced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One of two defendants in a 2020 murder on Taylor Street has taken a plea deal for a 45-year prison term. Cody Stage pleaded in 78th District Court this morning. He also pleaded to a burglary charge for a 2-year sentence which will be served concurrently to his murder sentence, and […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Graham Leader

Young County man sentenced from May 2022 pursuit

A Young County man was found guilty and sentenced to 10 years of community supervision Wednesday in the 90th Judicial District Court. Larry David Locklear, 59, was found guilty of evading an arrest/detention with a motor vehicle. The trial comes from Locklear’s arrest in May 2022 after he led Young…
YOUNG COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Hearing over license of veterinarian accused of animal cruelty underway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas State Office of Administrative Hearings wrapped up its third day of a hearing surrounding Ashlee Watts’ veterinary medicine license Thursday. The Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners is asking the state to revoke Watts’ license. The SOAH did not issue a ruling...
TEXAS STATE
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Warrant out, woman placed on most wanted list

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Holliday woman with a record of child abuse, neglect and assault has a new warrant out for her arrest after the bond for her last arrest was withdrawn. Amber Herring is also on the latest Crime Stoppers Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If your information leads to an arrest, you could […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Crime of the Week: Car wash coin burglary

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said thieves are targeting car washes. “Someone is going around and taking advantage of when those places are typically closed down because its dark or there’s just not a whole lot of traffic,” WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
marlowreview.com

BREAKING NEWS: Arrests made in Bray-Doyle area burglaries

Two arrests were made this week in the ongoing investigation of a string of thefts and burglaries throughout the Bray-Doyle community, east of Marlow, in recent weeks. Stephens County Undersheriff Rick Lang said because the case is ongoing, with the possibility of more arrests, he couldn’t provide detailed specifics or release the names of the individuals who were arrested.
MARLOW, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Traffic stop yields methamphetamine bust

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls man is behind bars after Wichita County deputies found a large amount of meth during a traffic stop Friday night. According to the arrest affidavit, shortly before midnight, a deputy stopped a Chevy Trailblazer for a traffic violation on Alama, near 11th Street. The driver was identified as […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Former Texas teachers explain why they called it quits

While teaching comes with its highs and lows, there have been more resignations in recent years as well as frustrated educators who are on the verge of quitting. A 2022 survey conducted by the Charles Butt Foundation found that 77% of Texas teachers were considering leaving the profession while data shows that teacher retention rates for the state have been slowly decreasing over the years.
TEXAS STATE
kswo.com

Woman charged with recent Lawton arson

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman is charged with arson. According to court documents, 21-year-old Nadia Marie West faces one count of second degree arson. Fire investigators believe West started a fire at an unoccupied home in the 1700 block of SW 6th Street on February 1. Documents say...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Burkburnett ISD Superintendent wants state to focus less on STAAR results

Burkburnett, Texas (KAUZ) - In a couple of months, students across Texas will be taking the STAAR Test. Leaders at Burkburnett I.S.D. would like the state to put less emphasis on the annual standardized test. The state legislature is now meeting in Austin, Dr. Brad Owen, superintendent of Burkburnett I.S.D.,...
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy