City View ISD issues statement following admin arrests

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The City View Independent School District’s Board of Trustees released a statement on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, following the arrests of five of their current and former administrators.

The arrests come after several months of investigation by the Wichita Falls Police Department into allegations of sexual misconduct by former City View High School basketball coach Bobby Morris between 2014 and 2022.

Tony Bushong (Superintendent), Carrie Allen (Assistant Superintendent), Rudy Hawkins (Athletic Director), Cindy Leaverton (Counselor), and Daryl Frazier (former principal) were all charged with failing to make their required reports of allegations of child abuse. They had all bonded out of jail by Wednesday afternoon.

According to the statement, the City View ISD school board has added a discussion regarding these arrests to their agenda for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, February 13, 2023.

The City View ISD school board said in their statement that they are “not aware of the facts that would support the allegations against these individuals” and that the arrests of the five current and former administrators were “based on alleged offenses that occurred at least five years ago.”

The statement said the arrests will be reported to the Texas Education Agency within seven business days from Wednesday, February 8.

The WFPD said during their investigation, they found “persistent failures to report sexual misconduct by administrators at City View ISD of multiple incidents over an eight-year span.”

The full statement from the City View ISD Board of Trustees can be found below:

“The City View ISD Board of Trustees is aware that four current employees voluntarily submitted to the Sheriff’s Department this morning for arrest and processing, related to an offense that allegedly took place approximately five years ago. These employees should be released by early afternoon today. As is required by Texas law, these arrests will be reported to the Texas Education Agency within seven school business days from today. After their release, the employees will be taking personal leave for the next few days and will not be at the District. The Board of Trustees has a regularly scheduled meeting set for Monday, February 13, 2023. At that meeting, a discussion regarding these arrests will be added to the agenda, at which time the Board will discuss and determine how best to move forward. In the meantime, each of the school district campuses and departments are led by capable and qualified leaders who will continue to manage and lead their areas, as they would during any time an administrator might take leave or vacation. Similarly, all our sports teams are coached by great coaches who will continue to lead their teams in practices and competitions. We want to assure our parents and staff members that we will fully consider and address this situation at our scheduled Board meeting on Monday night. The Board takes these allegations and arrests very seriously. However, we also want our parents and staff members to know that these arrests were based on alleged offenses that occurred at least five years ago. At this point in time, the District is not aware of any facts that would support the allegations against these individuals. Further, we are not aware of any allegations of recent offenses by any of our employees. We look forward to having more information and a full discussion Monday night at our meeting.” — City View ISD Board of Trustees

