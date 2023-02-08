ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Arlington County, City of Alexandria experiencing 9-1-1 system issues

NORTHERN VIRGINIA - Two Virginia jurisdictions are experiencing 9-1-1 system issues on Saturday, and they're asking residents to call elsewhere if they need emergency assistance. On Saturday afternoon, both the City of Alexandria and Arlington County posted on Twitter that they were experiencing technical difficulties 9-1-1 caller systems. In Alexandria,...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC man killed in Southeast shooting: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. Once officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
DC Safety Squad wants to end police brutality

WASHINGTON - A coalition of D.C. advocacy groups, volunteers, and activists are working to end police brutality. Their intention is to respond to emergencies in the District they say police only escalate. Nee Nee Taylor is the founder of the DC Safety Squad and also has ties to the organization...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tuckerman Lane 'Road Diet' pilot program under consideration

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - Some Montgomery County residents are concerned about plans to reduce the number of lanes on a major road. "Sounds like it’s gonna cause a lot more congestion," said Michael Brown, who lives nearby. The plans are for what’s called a Road Diet Pilot program on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
WASHINGTON, DC
Marijuana recovered from 13-year-old at Piccowaxen Middle School

WASHINGTON - A plastic bag of marijuana was recovered from a student at Piccowaxen Middle School in Charles County, according to police. Police say a school administrator was made aware of a 13-year-old student in possession of marijuana on Thursday. A plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen and cartridges was found in the student's locker.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody

BALTIMORE, Md. - A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt that stretched from Thursday into Friday. On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Fairfax County looking to hire new teachers

Fairfax County Public Schools is looking to hire new teachers at a job fair this Saturday. Ahead of the event, FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones is introducing us to four current educators.
Official state aromas

New Mexico is trying to become the first state to have an official aroma, prompting a debate about what the official aromas of the DMV would be. Producer Corey and the Like It Or Not crew share what they think the area smells like.
NEW MEXICO STATE
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10

NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post,...
TINTON FALLS, NJ

