4 Amazing Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
WASHINGTON DC—White House Office of Science & Technology Policy (OSTP) Chief Alondra Nelson, 55, Resigns After 8 MonthsJV BeltranWashington, DC
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
fox5dc.com
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
fox5dc.com
Arlington County, City of Alexandria experiencing 9-1-1 system issues
NORTHERN VIRGINIA - Two Virginia jurisdictions are experiencing 9-1-1 system issues on Saturday, and they're asking residents to call elsewhere if they need emergency assistance. On Saturday afternoon, both the City of Alexandria and Arlington County posted on Twitter that they were experiencing technical difficulties 9-1-1 caller systems. In Alexandria,...
fox5dc.com
DC man killed in Southeast shooting: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. Once officers...
fox5dc.com
Police investigating shooting in Southeast DC, buses delayed on Good Hope Rd.
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Buses on Good Hope Rd are experiencing delays in both directions due to police activity, according to WMATA. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
fox5dc.com
DC Safety Squad wants to end police brutality
WASHINGTON - A coalition of D.C. advocacy groups, volunteers, and activists are working to end police brutality. Their intention is to respond to emergencies in the District they say police only escalate. Nee Nee Taylor is the founder of the DC Safety Squad and also has ties to the organization...
fox5dc.com
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southeast DC, one man transported to hospital
WASHINGTON - An officer-involved shooting occurred in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Police say they received a call around 10 a.m. Friday regarding a woman who was struck with a pipe on the 1300 block of Good Hope Road. While responding to the call, officers witnessed a male who got into...
fox5dc.com
New speed cameras placed in Fairfax County aim to reduce car accidents
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A new series of speed cameras are going live in Fairfax County on Friday in eight school zones across the county. The cameras are part of a new pilot program and will be placed outside four elementary schools, three middle schools and one high school.
fox5dc.com
Tuckerman Lane 'Road Diet' pilot program under consideration
NORTH BETHESDA, Md. - Some Montgomery County residents are concerned about plans to reduce the number of lanes on a major road. "Sounds like it’s gonna cause a lot more congestion," said Michael Brown, who lives nearby. The plans are for what’s called a Road Diet Pilot program on...
fox5dc.com
Capital Crescent Surface Trail named one of the best new bike lanes in U.S.
BETHESDA, Md. - Maryland’s Capital Crescent Trail project has been named one of the best new bike lanes in the U.S. A redesign of the trail aims to make it safer while connecting commuters across Montgomery County. If you’ve been to downtown Bethesda recently you’ve likely seen the new...
fox5dc.com
Concerns arise over possible lane reductions on major Bethesda road
Some Montgomery County residents are concerned about plans to reduce the number of lanes on a major road. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal breaks down the Road Diet pilot program officials are proposing for Tuckerman Lane in North Bethesda.
fox5dc.com
2 men arrested for attempting to steal from Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
ALDIE, Va. - Two men were taken into custody in Northern Virginia on Saturday after a burglary at a Dominion Energy property, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 12:38 a.m. to reports of two men cutting a fence at the property located in the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road in Aldie.
fox5dc.com
Woman kidnapped, robbed of $8,000 in Northwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for two suspects accused of kidnapping a woman and robbing her of $8,000 and jewelry in Northwest D.C. on Tuesday. According to the Metropolitan Police Department the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. in 1500 block of Park Road in Columbia Heights. Police said the two...
fox5dc.com
Bowie Business Innovation Center helps minority entrepreneurs in the DMV
Small businesses are often referred to as the heart and soul of our communities, as for that reason one local center is on the mission to become a national model for business development. June Evans joins FOX 5 Morning Saturday to tell us about the Bowie Business Innovation Center.
fox5dc.com
Marijuana recovered from 13-year-old at Piccowaxen Middle School
WASHINGTON - A plastic bag of marijuana was recovered from a student at Piccowaxen Middle School in Charles County, according to police. Police say a school administrator was made aware of a 13-year-old student in possession of marijuana on Thursday. A plastic bag containing less than 10 grams of marijuana, a vape pen and cartridges was found in the student's locker.
fox5dc.com
Suspect accused of shooting 2 Baltimore police officers in custody
BALTIMORE, Md. - A man accused of shooting two officers in Baltimore County has been found and is in custody after a manhunt that stretched from Thursday into Friday. On Thursday evening, the Baltimore County Police Department reported one of its officers was seriously injured in a shooting involving 24-year-old David Linthicum.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County looking to hire new teachers
Fairfax County Public Schools is looking to hire new teachers at a job fair this Saturday. Ahead of the event, FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones is introducing us to four current educators.
fox5dc.com
DMV restaurants prepare for Super Bowl LVII orders
Super Bowl LVII kicks off tomorrow, and ahead of the game, many restaurants and carry outs are gearing up for a big boost in demand. FOX 5's Ayesha Khan visited Money Muscle BBQ in Silver Spring to find out more.
fox5dc.com
Official state aromas
New Mexico is trying to become the first state to have an official aroma, prompting a debate about what the official aromas of the DMV would be. Producer Corey and the Like It Or Not crew share what they think the area smells like.
fox5dc.com
No kids allowed: New Jersey Italian restaurant bans children under 10
NEW JERSEY - No kids allowed. Call the babysitter. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a restaurant located in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, is banning children under 10 from dining in their establishment. The restaurant made the announcement in a Facebook post,...
fox5dc.com
Multi-plug wall adapter sparks fire that damaged Fairfax County apartment building
ANNANDALE, Va. - Investigators say a multi-plug wall adapter was the source of a three-alarm fire early Sunday morning at an apartment building in Fairfax County. The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Little River Turnpike in the Annandale area. Firefighters say the three people...
