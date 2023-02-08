Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
glensidelocal.com
Two Philly teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Abington
Two teens from Philadelphia were taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Edgehill Road and subsequently fleeing the scene. Police used drones and a K9 unit to locate one of the fleeing suspects, who was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police...
Man killed after police-involved shooting in Allentown
A man is dead after a police-involved shooting in Allentown.
Suspect fires at police during hourslong standoff in Fox Chase; shelter-in-place lifted
A Philadelphia neighborhood was under a shelter-in-place order Thursday during an hourslong standoff that saw officers fired upon.
americanmilitarynews.com
Police officer shot in West Philadelphia during traffic stop; 3 people in custody
A 32-year-old police officer was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after being shot twice Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop in West Philadelphia, police said. The shooting happened just before 3:40 p.m. on the 200 block of North 60th Street, police said. The officer was driven by his partner...
Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives working to solve a murder case involving a 25-year-old man killed on January 17th have released video footage of the suspects wanted in that case. According to poice, on January 1, at approximately 9:29 pm in the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street, an unknown male approached the victim, a 25-year-old male, and fired several shots from a semi-automatic pistol. The victim was struck by the gunfire and died of his injuries. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 and reference case DC The post Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
Daily Local News
Police launch manhunt for suspect in Coatesville shooting
COATESVILLE — A Coatesville man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Coatesville, and police have launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, around 3 p.m., the City of Coatesville Police Department were dispatched to a shooting...
Philadelphia police identify suspect charged in officer's shooting
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police announced Thursday morning just before noon that all the suspects wanted for the Wednesday afternoon shooting involving an on-duty Philadelphia police officer have been taken into custody. No formal charges have been filed yet for any suspects involved.Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m., 45-year-old Eric Haynes, of Darby, Pa. was arrested for his role in the shooting.What we know about West Philadelphia police officer shootingThe shooting occurred just hours before around 3:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North 60th Street. According to police, Haynes' charges will likely include attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, charges related to possessing a firearm and related offenses. The officer is recovering, police say.
Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop
A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
glensidelocal.com
Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington
The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
phillypolice.com
Missing Juvenile – Nasyre Jones – From the 35th District
The Philadelphia Police needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Juvenile Nasyre Jones. Nasyre left his residence 56XX Ogontaz Avenue on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m. his mother. The suspect whereabouts are in Center City. Nasyre is 12 years old, 5’2”, 130lbs, medium build, with brown eyes,...
fox29.com
Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
delawarevalleynews.com
Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting
Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
2 Delco men charged in connection with officer shot in West Philly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Delaware County men have been charged after a police officer was wounded during a shooting in West Philadelphia, the city's District Attorney Office said Thursday. Eric Haynes and Ernest Reed, aka Raymond Williams, were both charged with multiple offenses for their role in the shooting. Haynes, 45, of Darby, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and other related offenses. He's the alleged shooter. According to the District Attorney's Office, Haynes was on bench warrant status in Delco for a 2016 resisting arrest case....
Philadelphia robbery suspects caught on camera kicking, stomping on woman in city street
A woman was attacked during a robbery in Philadelphia over the weekend, police said.
Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'
(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our brave officers - and the people we serve - will not be tolerated. Those who seek to do harm can expect that PPD will fervently pursue all appropriate avenues of justice.” ...
Pa. man shot, killed while standing on his front porch: report
A Philadelphia man was shot and killed while standing on his front porch, according to a story from 6ABC. The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday along the 5300 block of Sylvester Street, in the Frankford section of the city. Police told the news outlet that the 32-year-old victim...
Yeadon’s internal police study finds death of woman in police custody was ‘preventable’
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A recent study of the Yeadon Borough Police Department found that outdated policies and improper holding cell structure might have contributed to the death of one person in police custody in July 2022.
fox29.com
Two-car crash, vehicle fire leaves one man injured in Hunting Park, officials say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is recovering in hospital after a car crash in Hunting Park early Saturday morning. Fire officials say at least two cars crashed near the intersection of Broad and Bristol streets around 4 a.m. One of the cars caught on fire, leaving behind charred remains. MORE HEADLINES:
