NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
HOME, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Detectives working to solve a murder case involving a 25-year-old man killed on January 17th have released video footage of the suspects wanted in that case. According to poice, on January 1, at approximately 9:29 pm in the 1600 block of Foulkrod Street, an unknown male approached the victim, a 25-year-old male, and fired several shots from a semi-automatic pistol. The victim was struck by the gunfire and died of his injuries. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335 and reference case DC The post Philadelphia police seeking suspects wanted for murder of man in Frankford appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Police launch manhunt for suspect in Coatesville shooting

COATESVILLE — A Coatesville man is fighting for his life following a shooting in Coatesville, and police have launched a manhunt for a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting. On Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, around 3 p.m., the City of Coatesville Police Department were dispatched to a shooting...
COATESVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police identify suspect charged in officer's shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police announced Thursday morning just before noon that all the suspects wanted for the Wednesday afternoon shooting involving an on-duty Philadelphia police officer have been taken into custody. No formal charges have been filed yet for any suspects involved.Wednesday evening around 8:30 p.m., 45-year-old Eric Haynes, of Darby, Pa. was arrested for his role in the shooting.What we know about West Philadelphia police officer shootingThe shooting occurred just hours before around 3:30 p.m. on the 200 block of North 60th Street. According to police, Haynes' charges will likely include attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, charges related to possessing a firearm and related offenses. The officer is recovering, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Darby Man Charged With Shooting Philadelphia Cop

A 43-year-old Delaware County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Philadelphia police officer, who is in stable condition after being rushed into surgery. Eric Haynes became the center of an investigation as officer Giovanni Maysonet and his unnamed colleague were conducting a vehicle investigation...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Daniel Garvin of Philadelphia arrested for burglary in Abington

The Abington Township Police Department announced the arrest of Daniel Garvin of the 1200 block of Faunce Street in Philadelphia for an attempted residential burglary in the 1800 block of Foothill Drive, Huntingdon Valley on January 17. From the press release:. On January 17, 2023 at 1258 hours, Abington Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Nasyre Jones – From the 35th District

The Philadelphia Police needs the public’s assistance locating Missing Juvenile Nasyre Jones. Nasyre left his residence 56XX Ogontaz Avenue on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m. his mother. The suspect whereabouts are in Center City. Nasyre is 12 years old, 5’2”, 130lbs, medium build, with brown eyes,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Two injured in Kensington shooting, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left two men injured on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 600 block of W Tioga Street in the city's Kensington section shortly after 9: 30 a.m. Officials say a 38-year-old man was shot twice in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Two Males Wanted By Philly Police For Olney Shooting

Cameras are everywhere. Two males that police said committed a shooting in front of 5821 N. Lawrence Street. This happened in broad daylight, at 12:31 PM. They were caught on camera, police said. Two males got into an argument with a 17 year old male and 18 year old female....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Delco men charged in connection with officer shot in West Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two Delaware County men have been charged after a police officer was wounded during a shooting in West Philadelphia, the city's District Attorney Office said Thursday. Eric Haynes and Ernest Reed, aka Raymond Williams, were both charged with multiple offenses for their role in the shooting. Haynes, 45, of Darby, was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, possession of an instrument of crime, tampering with evidence and other related offenses. He's the alleged shooter.  According to the District Attorney's Office, Haynes was on bench warrant status in Delco for a 2016 resisting arrest case....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Center Square

Philadelphia police commissioner laments cops are not 'martyrs'

(The Center Square) – Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed frustration Thursday about rising violence after a fellow city officer was shot the day before. “How many times do I have to say enough is enough? It is NOT our job to become martyrs,” she tweeted. “Attacks against our brave officers - and the people we serve - will not be tolerated. Those who seek to do harm can expect that PPD will fervently pursue all appropriate avenues of justice.” ...
