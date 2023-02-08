Read full article on original website
Rural Oklahoma town small business owners claim outrageous spike in Summit Utility bills
Small businesses in the city of Canton claim they’ve been experiencing extremely high utility rates recently.
Lawyer recommends district off hook for water break damages
On Thursday, Logan County homeowners met with water board members for the first time since dozens of water heaters in or near the same neighborhood burst or had valve-issues around the same time earlier this week.
OKC Outlets | Outlet mall in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
OKC Outlets is a large outlet mall located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. OKC Outlets is 394,661 square feet (36,665.2 m2) in size, opened on August 5, 2011 and is one of the largest malls owned by The Outlet Resource Group (TORG). The mall was proposed to open in the fall...
KOCO
Project launches to help Latino entrepreneurs in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new project launched Friday that connects Latino entrepreneurs with resources needed to get their businesses off the ground. StitchCrew, a nonprofit organization, partnered with the Alliance for Economic Development of OKC to bring the OKC Latino Accelerator program to the community. This would allow 10 businesses to earn $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and access mentorship opportunities.
Midwest City business owners react to autoped crash Friday night
A serious crash in Midwest City Friday night happened just before 9 p.m. A person was hit by a vehicle at Air Depot and Askew Drive.
KOCO
Cornett, Hamon explain why they’re right for OKC Ward 6 seat ahead of election
OKLAHOMA CITY — Incumbent JoBeth Hamon and the candidate hoping to take her spot, Marek Cornett, explained why they’re the right fit to fill Oklahoma City’s Ward 6 seat. Television ads have been involved in this election which is rare for a city council race. On Valentine’s Day, voters in Ward 6 will choose their representative.
KOCO
Anti-Semitic hate flyers circulate in Oklahoma City neighborhood, organization says
OKLAHOMA CITY — Anti-Semitic hate flyers are circulating in Oklahoma City neighborhoods, a local Jewish organization said. It occurred on the northwest side of OKC. Some members of the Jewish community have walked out on their front porches and seen the fliers. The Jewish Federation said it’s been happening...
guthrienewspage.com
Logan County Commissioner target of OSBI investigation; AG Office’s now reviewing case
A Logan County Commissioner is being investigated for possible embezzlement. The case reportedly has now been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office after the Logan County District Attorney’s Office recused from the case. “Very recently a criminal investigation conducted by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI)...
KOCO
Oklahoma City grocery store aims to help customers fighting inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Everyone is feeling the tight squeeze of inflation, especially when it comes to buying food. Now, one Oklahoma City grocery store is taking it upon itself to try and help its customers out. They are lowering prices on dozens of items to either match or beat the prices at other stores.
KOCO
Logan County residents to make major home repairs after water line break
LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — Residents in Logan County woke up to broken water heaters and water all over their homes earlier this week after maintenance crews making a repair caused a pressure buildup in a county water system. Water district officials said Thursday they are not liable for the...
‘We were just being played’: Handful of vendors pull out of Crossroads Mall, ownership unsure of reopening date
Crossroads Mall told KFOR in October their plan was to reopen before Christmas, but now halfway through February and they're unable to lock in a date.
Oklahoma Daily
City of Norman asks Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn to resign on account of holding dual office
Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn has been asked to step down by the City of Norman from his position after being found to be potentially illegally holding dual office. On Jan. 3, Lynn was sworn in as Wewoka Municipal Judge. City Attorney Kathryn Walker hired the Spencer Fane LLP law firm to further investigate the legality of Lynn’s positions, and they determined that Lynn had effectively vacated his council seat by accepting the judgeship, according to an opinion obtained by OU Daily.
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
enidlive.com
Enid Library Board Supporters Pack City Hall Before City Decides Against Stripping Authority From Board
Dozens of Enid Library Board supporters packed City Hall in support of the Enid Library Board. Click on the link to listen to the audio story. https://soundcloud.com/derek-darr-389435489/enid-library-board-support-story?si=ac5a88e384fa412f84c47a9e0ebcedb4&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. Click on the link below to listen to the audio story on a summary of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners Meeting.
Local law agencies take polar plunge for a good cause
Hundreds of people from Oklahoma Police departments and law enforcement agencies took the plunge for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma over the weekend.
Police investigating violent assault at Oklahoma City business
Authorities in Oklahoma City are seeking information on a violent assault that sent one woman to the hospital.
KOCO
Loose horses cause traffic problems on I-40 Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal collision on Thursday morning, they found show horses loose outside of their trailer. The horses caused parts of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to be blocked for hours. "The operator or the owners of the truck let...
KOCO
Residents say they aren’t getting help as sewage covers floors of Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents said they aren’t getting any help as sewage covers the floors of some Oklahoma City apartments. One woman’s apartment has sewage backed up in the toilet and shower. There is so much she said she feels unclean in her own home. "Frustrated, angry....
okcfox.com
Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
KOCO
Error at Cleveland County Election Board leaves voters without ballot for election
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — An error at the Cleveland County Election Board left dozens of voters without a ballot for an important, controversial election. The voters received only one of two ballots. They didn’t get the ballot to vote for who they want to represent them at the city council.
