OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Project launches to help Latino entrepreneurs in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new project launched Friday that connects Latino entrepreneurs with resources needed to get their businesses off the ground. StitchCrew, a nonprofit organization, partnered with the Alliance for Economic Development of OKC to bring the OKC Latino Accelerator program to the community. This would allow 10 businesses to earn $15,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and access mentorship opportunities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Oklahoma Daily

City of Norman asks Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn to resign on account of holding dual office

Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn has been asked to step down by the City of Norman from his position after being found to be potentially illegally holding dual office. On Jan. 3, Lynn was sworn in as Wewoka Municipal Judge. City Attorney Kathryn Walker hired the Spencer Fane LLP law firm to further investigate the legality of Lynn’s positions, and they determined that Lynn had effectively vacated his council seat by accepting the judgeship, according to an opinion obtained by OU Daily.
NORMAN, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
enidlive.com

Enid Library Board Supporters Pack City Hall Before City Decides Against Stripping Authority From Board

Dozens of Enid Library Board supporters packed City Hall in support of the Enid Library Board. Click on the link to listen to the audio story. https://soundcloud.com/derek-darr-389435489/enid-library-board-support-story?si=ac5a88e384fa412f84c47a9e0ebcedb4&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing. Click on the link below to listen to the audio story on a summary of the Mayor and Board of Commissioners Meeting.
ENID, OK
KOCO

Loose horses cause traffic problems on I-40 Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal collision on Thursday morning, they found show horses loose outside of their trailer. The horses caused parts of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to be blocked for hours. "The operator or the owners of the truck let...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Edmond police identify the so-called 'Wet Bandit' suspect

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police say they have caught a suspect they're calling the Wet Bandit. That's after a neighborhood woke up to a scene straight out of Home Alone. According to police, they've had more than 30 reports in the last month of someone turning on outdoor...
EDMOND, OK

