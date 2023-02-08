Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn has been asked to step down by the City of Norman from his position after being found to be potentially illegally holding dual office. On Jan. 3, Lynn was sworn in as Wewoka Municipal Judge. City Attorney Kathryn Walker hired the Spencer Fane LLP law firm to further investigate the legality of Lynn’s positions, and they determined that Lynn had effectively vacated his council seat by accepting the judgeship, according to an opinion obtained by OU Daily.

NORMAN, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO