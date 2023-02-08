ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts

The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Best Numbers for Super Bowl Squares

Among the most popular ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday involves grabbing a Super Bowl square run by a local bar or perhaps your office. During my years living in Brooklyn and Staten Island, followed by four years in Villanova, Pa., and now Las Vegas, I have spent plenty of time frequenting local bars. Super Bowl squares have been a staple of my life even before I was of legal age to purchase a cocktail.
Tri-City Herald

Eagles Super Bowl DT Javon Hargrave Hitting Free Agency; Falcons Interested to Sign?

The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to add pieces to their defense that will fit the potentially new scheme brought by Ryan Nielsen, the new defensive coordinator. One of the biggest areas of improvement that will get Nielsen's attention will be the defensive line, which just so happens to be his position group. The Falcons finished second-worst in sacks last fall, leaving a lot to be desired.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tri-City Herald

‘What Are We Doing?’: Stefon Diggs Reflects on Bills’ Playoff Shortcomings

The Buffalo Bills entered the season with lofty expectations, seen by many as the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl. It isn't hard to see why they were the heavy favorites either. From the duo of quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs to linebacker Matt Milano, the Bills are not lacking talent.
Tri-City Herald

Colts Superstar Voices Support for Jeff Saturday

It’s no secret that Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a “rough start” to his coaching career. After the firing of now-Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich during the season, owner Jim Irsay thrust the Colts’ great into the head coaching spot, even overstepping general manager Chris Ballard, who reportedly wanted special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, instead.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Trust’ Coach? CeeDee Lamb ‘Can’t Wait’

FRISCO - "Trust.''. Some of the critics of the Dallas Cowboys, and in particular coach Mike McCarthy, either cannot or will not understand it. But as McCarthy works to take his Dak Prescott-led offense to another level in 2023, having moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the people who do understand do seem to be fired about about it.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Preference: Top CB Prospect Eyeing New England in NFL Draft

While the New England Patriots' offense is the squeaky wheel getting all the repairs this offseason, their defense is instead attracting admirers. The Pats' offense was abysmal in 2022, scoring 17 fewer touchdowns than the previous season. That woeful performance - accentuated by bland play-caller Matt Patricia, player complaints and a brief quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe - overshadowed a defensive unit that played at a Super-Bowl level.
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Austin Blythe Still Long-Term Answer at Center?

On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA

