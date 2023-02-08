Read full article on original website
Lauren Devries
3d ago
The federal government were mad we were allotted that anyways. That's why, they tried to mess with us in other ways. The bullying will never end because of greed and jealousy. Will will always suffer for that. Always. #NativeAmericanStrong
wgvunews.org
Mutually Inclusive: Michigan Department of Health & Human Services
Weekly we celebrate the work of area individuals and organizations advancing equity in our community. This morning from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services we welcome Brenda Jegede, the Leader of the Office of Equity and Minority Health. Joining the discussion is WGVU Grants Manager Steve Chappell. This weekly segment is part of a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
WILX-TV
Michigan students get access to healthcare centers inside their schools
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in 26 schools across Michigan will now have access to health services right in their school building. School-based health services have been offered in Michigan since the 1980′s. Right now, there are about 200 schools in Michigan that already have these services inside of their building – Grand Ledge High School is one of the new schools added to that list.
wgvunews.org
Advocates hold "intense joy" as bill to expand LGBTQ+ protections continues in the state senate
Out On The Lakeshore (OOTL) has stood at the forefront of LGBTQ+ rights in West Michigan for years – notably helping to pass a nondiscrimination ordinance in the City of Holland in 2020. Today, Executive Director, Kate Leighton-Colburn, said eyes are focused on the state level, as a bill...
WWMTCw
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
ptonline.com
ACI Plastics Unveils $10 Million Recycling Expansion in Michigan
ACI Plastics unveiled its new recycling facility in Flint, Michigan. The company announced the facility will create 25-30 new jobs and will have capacity to process 24 million lb/yr of post consumer plastic film, expandable by an additional 24 million lb/yr if supported by demand. The expansion is expected to make ACI Plastics the largest processor of post consumer recycled plastic in Michigan.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Up North lawmakers want a say in Camp Grayling proposal
A handful of Up North lawmakers want Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let them have a say in the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling. State Reps. Ken Borton (R-Gaylord), John Roth (R-Interlochen) and Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan), along with state Sen. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs), are the first lawmakers to publicly express concern with the proposal.
How gun commerce has changed in Michigan since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Michigan since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
southarkansassun.com
Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them
$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a […] The post DBusiness Daily Update: Sonar Discovers 150-year-old Shipwreck Off Coast of Lake Superior, and More appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
9&10 News
Governor’s Budget Calls for Free Breakfast and Lunch for Michigan Students
The governor’s budget proposal carries big implications for Michigan’s K-12 schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her budget recommendation highlights the highest per-student investment for the fifth year in a row. One of the key points includes free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan public school students. Suttons Bay...
beltmag.com
On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders
It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board
A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Arab American News
23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme
Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
9&10 News
McLaren Central Michigan Nurses Reach Tentative Contract Agreement
McLaren Central Michigan announced Friday they reached a tentative contract agreement with the Michigan Nurses Association. This agreement avoids a potential strike. Nurses had been working without a contract since November of last year. “The bargaining committees have worked hard for more than six months to reach an agreement that...
UPMATTERS
Price of Michigan Recreation Passport to increase March 1
LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Recreation Passport is set to see a slight price increase beginning next month. The passport, introduced in 2010, gives drivers year-round vehicle access to over 100 state parks and recreation areas, over 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails and other outdoor locations.
southarkansassun.com
New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law
The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents
ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
americanmilitarynews.com
State, federal agents investigating whether school threats across Michigan were coordinated
Local, state and federal law enforcement teams were deployed Tuesday to at least seven high schools across Michigan after false threats known as “swatting” were made in what some officials called a “coordinated campaign,” causing students to be evacuated or sent into lockdown mode. High schools...
Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy
LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
