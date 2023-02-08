ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Lauren Devries
3d ago

The federal government were mad we were allotted that anyways. That's why, they tried to mess with us in other ways. The bullying will never end because of greed and jealousy. Will will always suffer for that. Always. #NativeAmericanStrong

2
wgvunews.org

Mutually Inclusive: Michigan Department of Health & Human Services

Weekly we celebrate the work of area individuals and organizations advancing equity in our community. This morning from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services we welcome Brenda Jegede, the Leader of the Office of Equity and Minority Health. Joining the discussion is WGVU Grants Manager Steve Chappell. This weekly segment is part of a grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan students get access to healthcare centers inside their schools

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in 26 schools across Michigan will now have access to health services right in their school building. School-based health services have been offered in Michigan since the 1980′s. Right now, there are about 200 schools in Michigan that already have these services inside of their building – Grand Ledge High School is one of the new schools added to that list.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
ptonline.com

ACI Plastics Unveils $10 Million Recycling Expansion in Michigan

ACI Plastics unveiled its new recycling facility in Flint, Michigan. The company announced the facility will create 25-30 new jobs and will have capacity to process 24 million lb/yr of post consumer plastic film, expandable by an additional 24 million lb/yr if supported by demand. The expansion is expected to make ACI Plastics the largest processor of post consumer recycled plastic in Michigan.
FLINT, MI
interlochenpublicradio.org

Up North lawmakers want a say in Camp Grayling proposal

A handful of Up North lawmakers want Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to let them have a say in the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling. State Reps. Ken Borton (R-Gaylord), John Roth (R-Interlochen) and Cam Cavitt (R-Cheboygan), along with state Sen. John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs), are the first lawmakers to publicly express concern with the proposal.
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

Proposed $180 Relief Checks In Michigan: How and When To Claim Them

$180 in relief checks was proposed by Governor Whitmer of Michigan. In this article, read and find out how and when to claim these checks once the proposal is passed. Because of the rising inflation, several states across the U.S. have decided to provide some form of financial assistance like stimulus payments or relief checks to their residents. Some states have already issued these types of payments, however, there are a few that are still introducing proposals for these payments.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Governor’s Budget Calls for Free Breakfast and Lunch for Michigan Students

The governor’s budget proposal carries big implications for Michigan’s K-12 schools. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says her budget recommendation highlights the highest per-student investment for the fifth year in a row. One of the key points includes free breakfast and lunch for all Michigan public school students. Suttons Bay...
MICHIGAN STATE
beltmag.com

On Woolly Bear Caterpillars and Michiganders

It takes a lot of work to survive winter. It takes a lot of gear, a lot of preparations. Buying salt for the driveway, buying kitty litter for our trunks. Making sure there’s blankets and flashlights and bottled water in the car in case we’re stuck in a drift or the car won’t start when it’s below freezing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board

A Catholic organization’s attempts to insert language around “civil protections for religious organizations” into a bill that would expand the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act (ELCRA) are essentially dead on arrival and will not be incorporated into the bill or prevent the legislation from moving forward, said the bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield). “This […] The post Catholic group wants changes to LGBTQ+ rights bill, Dems say they’re not on board appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Arab American News

23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme

Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

McLaren Central Michigan Nurses Reach Tentative Contract Agreement

McLaren Central Michigan announced Friday they reached a tentative contract agreement with the Michigan Nurses Association. This agreement avoids a potential strike. Nurses had been working without a contract since November of last year. “The bargaining committees have worked hard for more than six months to reach an agreement that...
MICHIGAN STATE
UPMATTERS

Price of Michigan Recreation Passport to increase March 1

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Recreation Passport is set to see a slight price increase beginning next month. The passport, introduced in 2010, gives drivers year-round vehicle access to over 100 state parks and recreation areas, over 1,000 state-managed boating access sites, 140-plus state forest campgrounds, and parking at thousands of miles of trails and other outdoor locations.
MICHIGAN STATE
southarkansassun.com

New SNAP Benefits in Michigan Nearly Doubles, Gov. Phil Murphy Signs a New Law

The new SNAP benefits in New Jersey will continue in March after state Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law. Some residents in New Jersey will continue to enjoy the new SNAP benefits after Gov. Phil Murphy signed the legislation into law earlier this week. The new SNAP benefits nearly doubled from $50 to $95, according to a report published in STUDENTLOAN.LIVE.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Michigan child care center accused of locking children inside tents

ROCKFORD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Child Care Licensing Bureau suspended a Rockwood woman's license after she admitted to locking children inside tents.According to the state, Connie Rookus violated the Child Care Organizations Act.Rookus received her license to operate a home child care facility on March 15, 2021.State documents show that on Feb. 1, the Bureau received a complaint stating that Rookus locked children inside tents during naptime, using small padlocks on the outside so the children could not get out.In addition, the complaint said that she was alone with 13...
ROCKWOOD, MI
The Flint Journal

Whitmer budget puts billions toward water infrastructure, clean energy

LANSING, MICH. – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s proposed state budget puts billion-dollar priorities on climate action and clean water measures. Whitmer on Wednesday outlined her recommendation for state government spending and included environmental plans that called for $1.65 billion toward climate and clean energy, and $1.1 billion for clean water efforts. The environment-focused goals came as part of the governor’s $79 billion budget proposal.
MICHIGAN STATE

