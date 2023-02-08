Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
National 2-1-1 Day appreciating Helpline Center staff
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. The Helpline Center launched 2-1-1 in 2001 and achieved statewide coverage of South Dakota in 2020. The line provides support to individuals for disaster relief including food or financial difficulties and can also be used to provide transportation, shelter and mental health needs.
dakotanewsnow.com
Great Bear helping people with disabilities learn to ski
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley, alongside the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, is hosting a special event over the weekend to help individuals with disabilities learn to ski using adaptive equipment. The program strives to positively enhance the lives of the people they...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bowling fundraiser raising money for homeless veterans
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bowling can be a fun time for friends and family to get together for some friendly competition, but on Saturday afternoon, it will be an opportunity to raise funds for the Veterans Community Project, an organization that builds homes for homeless veterans. Baylee...
dakotanewsnow.com
Hanson County teacher collecting Valentine’s Day cards for students
ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A class at Oaklane Colony Elementary School in Alexandria, South Dakota, is participating in “Hearts Around the United States.”. Tracy Henglefelt teaches for a Hutterite colony in the Hanson School District, and she is asking for Valentine’s Day cards or postcards from all 50 states and 10 provinces in Canada.
KELOLAND TV
Mayor’s heart checkup
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A screening can be a life-saving checkup for people who are at-risk of heart disease. A well-known member of the Sioux Falls community is raising awareness by taking us along for his own screening. Medical experts recommend men start heart screenings at 40 and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Watching for the triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The tripledemic, COVID, flu and RSV, are all making the rounds this year. Brian Allen spoke with Liz Healy, an infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton about what to be careful for. “For me, there’s general concern about all...
dakotanewsnow.com
Simply Sustainable brings clean everyday products to the Sioux Falls Area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Simply Sustainable is a new local business that is bringing clean everyday products to the Sioux Falls area. You can find their products inside Stacey’s Vintage Art Boutique at 27102 Albers Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57108. For more information on Simply Sustainable...
dakotanewsnow.com
House Bill 1080: Transgender resident voices her views
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people have voiced their opinion about House Bill 1080, the bill addressing transgender transitioning for minors. However, few have shared their opinion on the matter from the perspective of a person who has gone through the transition. In an exclusive interview, reporter...
dakotanewsnow.com
Circus Night at 605 Ninja
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Co-owner of 605 Ninja Lacy Steinberg joined us this morning to talk about Circus Night. It happens once a month.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock Rapids, IA long-term care facility closing temporarily
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KUOO) - A long-term care facility in Rock Rapids, Iowa is temporarily closing due to a staffing shortage. According to KUOO Radio, residents of the Rock Rapids Care Center have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Hull, Iowa. The Hull facility is under the same ownership as the Rock Rapids Care Center.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
KELOLAND TV
50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
mykxlg.com
Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500
Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
dakotanewsnow.com
How to make your child’s Valentine’s Day box on a budget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you’re on a budget, we have an option for you. Elle Dickau is joined by Angela Drake from Two Men and a Truck to demonstrate how to make a DIY Valentine’s Day box for your kid.
dakotanewsnow.com
Galentine’s Day party at Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project
Hartford, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project in Hartford is hosting a Galentine’s Day Party this Saturday. The event is an afternoon for the ladies and features vendors with a flower bar, permanent link jewelry, pet portraits & photo keepsakes, and of course craft brews. The...
KELOLAND TV
DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
dakotanewsnow.com
Washington Pavilion announces summer camp options
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is offering a variety of enriching summer camp options. “LEGO Robotics, Edible Art, Chem ‘Mystery,’ Dino Discovery, and Mini Medical School are just a few of the exciting and interactive summer camps available at the Washington Pavilion this year,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.
agupdate.com
Clean-up in the big city
One of our long- time readers (and thankfully we still have many), whom I ran into at the farm show asked an interesting question. Paraphrasing, his query was, “Jim, when you write about snow storms in your stockyards days or ‘cleaning pens,’ what did you do with the snow and the other stuff?” (I like the word “stuff.”)
dakotanewsnow.com
Unpaved snow leaves blind pedestrians worried about their safety and livelihood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was supposed to be routine half-hour walk on a sunny and dry winter day for Koni Simms. Just a couple of stops for errands — the bank, then a convenience store to grab a gallon of milk. Instead, January 24 was...
