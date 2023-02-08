ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

National 2-1-1 Day appreciating Helpline Center staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - February 11 is National 2-1-1 Day. The Helpline Center launched 2-1-1 in 2001 and achieved statewide coverage of South Dakota in 2020. The line provides support to individuals for disaster relief including food or financial difficulties and can also be used to provide transportation, shelter and mental health needs.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Great Bear helping people with disabilities learn to ski

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Great Bear Ski Valley, alongside the Sioux Falls VA Health Care System, is hosting a special event over the weekend to help individuals with disabilities learn to ski using adaptive equipment. The program strives to positively enhance the lives of the people they...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bowling fundraiser raising money for homeless veterans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Bowling can be a fun time for friends and family to get together for some friendly competition, but on Saturday afternoon, it will be an opportunity to raise funds for the Veterans Community Project, an organization that builds homes for homeless veterans. Baylee...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Hanson County teacher collecting Valentine’s Day cards for students

ALEXANDRIA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A class at Oaklane Colony Elementary School in Alexandria, South Dakota, is participating in “Hearts Around the United States.”. Tracy Henglefelt teaches for a Hutterite colony in the Hanson School District, and she is asking for Valentine’s Day cards or postcards from all 50 states and 10 provinces in Canada.
ALEXANDRIA, SD
KELOLAND TV

Mayor’s heart checkup

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — A screening can be a life-saving checkup for people who are at-risk of heart disease. A well-known member of the Sioux Falls community is raising awareness by taking us along for his own screening. Medical experts recommend men start heart screenings at 40 and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Medical Minute: Watching for the triple threat of COVID, flu and RSV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The tripledemic, COVID, flu and RSV, are all making the rounds this year. Brian Allen spoke with Liz Healy, an infection control specialist at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton about what to be careful for. “For me, there’s general concern about all...
YANKTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

House Bill 1080: Transgender resident voices her views

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Many people have voiced their opinion about House Bill 1080, the bill addressing transgender transitioning for minors. However, few have shared their opinion on the matter from the perspective of a person who has gone through the transition. In an exclusive interview, reporter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Circus Night at 605 Ninja

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Co-owner of 605 Ninja Lacy Steinberg joined us this morning to talk about Circus Night. It happens once a month.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rock Rapids, IA long-term care facility closing temporarily

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (KUOO) - A long-term care facility in Rock Rapids, Iowa is temporarily closing due to a staffing shortage. According to KUOO Radio, residents of the Rock Rapids Care Center have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Hull, Iowa. The Hull facility is under the same ownership as the Rock Rapids Care Center.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

50 year old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50 year old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
mykxlg.com

Miss South Dakota USA Suspended for Alleged Thefts Over $500

Miss South Dakota USA, Shania Knutson, 22, of Brookings, SD, has been suspended from her role as Miss South Dakota USA due to facing a first-degree petty theft charge out of Brookings County from a Walmart store. Between October 2022 and December 2022, Knutson allegedly stole $554.54 worth of items...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

How to make your child’s Valentine’s Day box on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Valentine’s Day is coming up and if you’re on a budget, we have an option for you. Elle Dickau is joined by Angela Drake from Two Men and a Truck to demonstrate how to make a DIY Valentine’s Day box for your kid.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Galentine’s Day party at Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project

Hartford, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Buffalo Ridge Brewing Project in Hartford is hosting a Galentine’s Day Party this Saturday. The event is an afternoon for the ladies and features vendors with a flower bar, permanent link jewelry, pet portraits & photo keepsakes, and of course craft brews. The...
HARTFORD, SD
KELOLAND TV

DNA results in from ‘Dead men don’t talk’ investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, the man convicted of murdering Duane McCormick has claimed he was innocent. Over the years, people have come forward saying another man admitted to killing McCormick. Now, long-awaited DNA results are in and they do not link that second man to the brutal Sioux Falls crime.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Washington Pavilion announces summer camp options

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Pavilion is offering a variety of enriching summer camp options. “LEGO Robotics, Edible Art, Chem ‘Mystery,’ Dino Discovery, and Mini Medical School are just a few of the exciting and interactive summer camps available at the Washington Pavilion this year,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
agupdate.com

Clean-up in the big city

One of our long- time readers (and thankfully we still have many), whom I ran into at the farm show asked an interesting question. Paraphrasing, his query was, “Jim, when you write about snow storms in your stockyards days or ‘cleaning pens,’ what did you do with the snow and the other stuff?” (I like the word “stuff.”)
SIOUX FALLS, SD

