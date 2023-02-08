ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers

Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons. Within... The post Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves

Magic Johnson the tweeter must have forgotten about Magic Johnson the former NBA executive. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral this week for a rather awkward tweet about the team’s recent trade moves. He opined that the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba would make the Lakers a playoff... The post Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations

Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
lakeshowlife.com

A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon

The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
FanSided

Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed

The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
FanSided

CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning

CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
