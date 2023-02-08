Read full article on original website
The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons. Within... The post Mo Bamba goes viral for savage post after trade to Lakers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves
Magic Johnson the tweeter must have forgotten about Magic Johnson the former NBA executive. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral this week for a rather awkward tweet about the team’s recent trade moves. He opined that the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba would make the Lakers a playoff... The post Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: Predicting LA's Opening Day Lineup
The Dodgers start their season on March 30 against the DBacks — what will their lineup look like that evening?
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
D'Angelo Russell reacts to Lakers reunion.
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Thomas Bryant Was Reportedly Unhappy With His Situation On The Lakers After Anthony Davis Returned
According to Ramona Shelburne, Thomas Bryant was not happy with his diminished role and wanted a move away from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Russell Westbrook Reportedly Has 2 Preferred Destinations
Russell Westbrook was traded to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but with a buyout likely, the star guard has two potential destinations on his wish list. According to The Athletic's Law Murray, Westbrook has interest in joining either the Los Angeles Clippers or the Miami Heat. Westbrook joining either ...
A dream Lakers buyout target could become available soon
The Los Angeles Lakers accomplished a lot during the NBA trade deadline. Los Angeles was the most active team at the deadline and was able to get both younger and more talented without giving up that many assets in return. It is safe to say that fans are pleased with...
New-Look Los Angeles Lakers After Trade Deadline
The new-look Los Angeles Lakers are dangerous.
3 reasons why Lakers’ Russell Westbrook trade was an absolute heist
The Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the trade that fans have been begging to see on Wednesday. Los Angeles traded Russell Westbrook as part of a three-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz. D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt are the incoming players for the Lakers. Utah...
Anthony Davis On Lakers' New Additions: "The Biggest Thing Gonna Be Me And Bron."
Anthony Davis speaks on latest roster moves for Lakers.
Lakers roster still has one glaring hole that must be addressed
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team at the trade deadline this season and it is safe to say that fans are extremely happy with all the moves that were made. In total, Los Angeles made four trades this season to bring in an assortment of new talent that not only improved the roster but made the team better as well.
CeeDee Lamb provides candid reason Cowboys aren’t winning
CeeDee Lamb has thoughts on why the Dallas Cowboys are unable to get past the glass ceiling they’ve been running into for the last several years. The Dallas Cowboys have not gotten past the divisional round in the Dak Prescott era. In fact, the Cowboys haven’t gotten past the divisional round since the mid-90s when the team took home a Lombardi Trophy at the conclusion of the 1995 season.
Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver reveals mindset behind the Saddiq Bey trade
It looked as though the Detroit Pistons were going to be idle at the trade deadline, but at the last minute, Troy Weaver orchestrated a deal to send Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox out in exchange for James Wiseman. It was a puzzling move to many, as the Pistons already...
Lakers can reunite with key player from 2020 title team on buyout market
The Los Angeles Lakers were the most active team in the NBA at the trade deadline, making four moves that were met with much praise from fans and analysts alike. Fans were begging the Lakers to do something aggressive and that is exactly what the team did at the deadline.
Love of bowling inspires Mookie, wife Brianna to give back to LA
LOS ANGELES -- From the age of 3, bowling has been a huge part of Mookie Betts' life. That’s when his mother, Diana Collins, introduced him to the sport, and -- as many fans know by now -- it’s been a passion of his ever since. Not only...
