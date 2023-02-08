ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raptors Won’t Start Jakob Poeltl Immediately & Defensive Tweaks are on the Way

Jakob Poeltl will start for the Toronto Raptors eventually but for now, the team is going to take it a little slow with the newly-acquired 27-year-old center. View the original article to see embedded media. Toronto plans to bring Poeltl off the bench Friday night against the Utah Jazz in...
Two Clippers agree: Russell Westbrook would be a good fit with team

LOS ANGELES — In comments that revealed differences in how some Clippers players value the role of a traditional point guard versus the team's front office, All-Star wing Paul George and starting forward Marcus Morris Sr. on Friday said the team needed to add a pure point guard and openly campaigned for Russell Westbrook.
Charlotte Hornets Trade Deadline Primer: Everything You Need to Know

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has arrived. Teams will have up until 3 p.m. EST to make moves to bolster their roster or in the Hornets' case, to sell away their veterans and look toward the future. Over the past few weeks, we have suggested mock trades, who the Hornets should move and who they shouldn't, etc.
Flyers fall to Predators in overtime after defensive struggle

PHILADELPHIA — The Flyers started off their weekend back-to-back with their second overtime game in a row. But with a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators on Saturday, the Flyers have not won back-to-back games since early January. It was Marvel Super Hero Day at the Wells Fargo Center,...
