Ludington, MI

9&10 News

Primo’s BBQ In Cadillac Opens Wine Room

Now open in Cadillac at community staple Primo’s BBQ, visitors can still get delicious BBQ and a variety of beers on tap but now wine-lovers have a place to call their own. Visit Primo’s at Willow Market to experience their latest addition, a beautiful and well stoked wine tasting room. Bring your friends and family to this great sit down area, pour yourself a glass of wine, and enjoy a wonderful atmosphere with good people.
CADILLAC, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds

Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say

Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
MUSKEGON, MI
oceanacountypress.com

HPD news, posted Feb. 10, 2023

The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 12:4 a.m., medical assist, 400 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 4:18 p.m., harassment complaint, 500 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 11:41 p.m., alarm, 5000 block of Longbridge Road, Pentwater Township. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023:. 9:22 a.m.,...
HART, MI
9&10 News

State Grant Brings More Housing to Big Rapids

Whether you’re a college student or work in the area, housing in Big Rapids has been tough to come by. The City Manager for Big Rapids, Mark Gifford, says one of the most complaints he gets is about housing. He says it’s resulted in people looking elsewhere. “And...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

White Cloud Ekes Out Win Over Morley Stanwood

STANWOOD - The White Cloud Indians erased a 7-point halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought 48-46 victory over Morley Stanwood on Friday night. The Mohawks held a 20-13 lead at halftime. White Cloud (10-6, 6-3 CSAA) steps out of conference to host Walkerville on Monday night. Morley Stanwood (5-11, 2-6...
WHITE CLOUD, MI
9&10 News

Fentanyl Use On The Rise In Northern Michigan

Fentanyl use is on the rise in Northern Michigan, and law enforcement is looking for ways to reverse the trend. Sheriff Kim Cole just got back from Washington D.C. He flew in as Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest at The State of the Union Address on Tuesday. While in DC, he met with local lawmakers about the fentanyl problem.
MASON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting

Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Ferris State Women Fall to Wayne State in 1-Point Heartbreaker

BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs women’s basketball team had multiple potential game-winning shots bounce out as time ran out in the fourth quarter, as they fell to Wayne State 64-63 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs, who had trailed by as much as 10 points in the second...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Lake County Sheriff’s Department Gets Body Cams

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is getting some highly anticipated technology to help them protect officers and citizens alike. The department is hooking up their new body cameras with a launch date set for next week. “All of our officers want this. They are actually excited to have these...
LAKE COUNTY, MI

