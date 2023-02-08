Read full article on original website
9&10 News
Good News of the Week: Police Dog Retires, Plans to Play With His Orange Ball
We understand - sometimes the news can feel like it’s just bad news. But there are a lot of good news stories out there, too! In an effort to shine a light on them, each week on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at the best good news stories of the week. Enjoy!
9&10 News
Primo’s BBQ In Cadillac Opens Wine Room
Now open in Cadillac at community staple Primo’s BBQ, visitors can still get delicious BBQ and a variety of beers on tap but now wine-lovers have a place to call their own. Visit Primo’s at Willow Market to experience their latest addition, a beautiful and well stoked wine tasting room. Bring your friends and family to this great sit down area, pour yourself a glass of wine, and enjoy a wonderful atmosphere with good people.
OnlyInYourState
The Marvelous 1-Mile Trail In Michigan Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Beach
We have incredible hiking trails in the Mitten State that lead to wonderful overlooks, rivers, and waterfalls. But the best way to appreciate the Great Lake State’s natural beauty is a forest hike that leads to one of our majestic lakes. This secluded beach trail in Norton Shores, Michigan is sure to satisfy your wanderlust.
Two More West Michigan Bed Bath and Beyond Stores Shutting Down
Bed Bath & Beyond has announced even more stores that are closing for good - and two are in West Michigan. Which West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond Stores are Closing?. Last month, Bed Bath & Beyond announced they'd be closing 150 stores nationwide amid ongoing financial struggles. We shared...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan employers land $17M in Going PRO funds
Several employers in the region received state funding for developing and retaining talent. The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) recently announced its Going PRO Talent Fund awards for fiscal year 2023, amounting to $47 million in funding statewide. The recipients include 193 employers in Allegan, Barry, Ionia,...
9&10 News
Missing Muskegon Man Located, Benzie County Officials Say
Late Friday night, the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said that Alexander Morse was located alive at a home in Manistee County and is no longer missing. The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office said Friday they need the public’s help in finding a missing person. Alexander Morse from Muskegon...
Pound Buddies takes in mom, pup after being found freezing on good Samaritan's porch
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon animal shelter is thanking a good Samaritan for saving the lives of two dogs who were found freezing outside her home. Pound Buddies posted the story of Olive and newborn pup "Uno" on their Facebook page Thursday. Olive gave birth to a litter of...
oceanacountypress.com
HPD news, posted Feb. 10, 2023
The following is recent activity of the Hart Police Department:. 12:4 a.m., medical assist, 400 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 4:18 p.m., harassment complaint, 500 block of Union Street, City of Hart. 11:41 p.m., alarm, 5000 block of Longbridge Road, Pentwater Township. Friday, Feb. 3, 2023:. 9:22 a.m.,...
9&10 News
State Grant Brings More Housing to Big Rapids
Whether you’re a college student or work in the area, housing in Big Rapids has been tough to come by. The City Manager for Big Rapids, Mark Gifford, says one of the most complaints he gets is about housing. He says it’s resulted in people looking elsewhere. “And...
9&10 News
White Cloud Ekes Out Win Over Morley Stanwood
STANWOOD - The White Cloud Indians erased a 7-point halftime deficit to earn a hard-fought 48-46 victory over Morley Stanwood on Friday night. The Mohawks held a 20-13 lead at halftime. White Cloud (10-6, 6-3 CSAA) steps out of conference to host Walkerville on Monday night. Morley Stanwood (5-11, 2-6...
9&10 News
Fentanyl Use On The Rise In Northern Michigan
Fentanyl use is on the rise in Northern Michigan, and law enforcement is looking for ways to reverse the trend. Sheriff Kim Cole just got back from Washington D.C. He flew in as Republican Congressman John Moolenaar’s special guest at The State of the Union Address on Tuesday. While in DC, he met with local lawmakers about the fentanyl problem.
9&10 News
Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting
Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
9&10 News
Ferris State Women Fall to Wayne State in 1-Point Heartbreaker
BIG RAPIDS - The Ferris State Bulldogs women’s basketball team had multiple potential game-winning shots bounce out as time ran out in the fourth quarter, as they fell to Wayne State 64-63 on Thursday night. The Bulldogs, who had trailed by as much as 10 points in the second...
wbrn.com
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
Jackknifed semi-truck restricts southbound US-31
A crash and fuel spill closed a lane of US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.
oceanacountypress.com
Driver in deadly US 10-31 crash criminally charged; victim was from Shelby
LUDINGTON — The driver involved in a deadly crash on US 10-31 in Amber Township last October — Zachary Scott Martinsen, 29, of Ludington — has been arraigned in Mason County’s 79th District Court on a 10-year felony of reckless driving causing death, according to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
9&10 News
Lake County Sheriff’s Department Gets Body Cams
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is getting some highly anticipated technology to help them protect officers and citizens alike. The department is hooking up their new body cameras with a launch date set for next week. “All of our officers want this. They are actually excited to have these...
