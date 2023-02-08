Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Sean Brady says he tore groin; UFC on ESPN 43 fight with Michel Pereira off
It appears a key welterweight fight between Sean Brady and Michel Pereira isn’t happening at UFC on ESPN 43 after all. Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) and Pereira (27-11 MMA, 6-2 UFC) were expected to meet on the March 25 card at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. However, on Saturday, Pereira said he was “disgusted” with Brady on Twitter, claiming he pulled out of the March 25 date, as well as a rescheduled April 15, because of injuries.
Tri-City Herald
UFC 284 results: Yair Rodriguez triangle chokes Josh Emmett to claim interim featherweight title
The dynamic offense of Yair Rodriguez has led him to a piece of UFC gold. Mexico’s Rodriguez (15-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) took on Josh Emmett in the co-main event of UFC 284 at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia with the interim featherweight title on the line. Emmett (18-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) threatened Rodriguez with big power, but would find himself trapped in a triangle submission in the second round.
Tri-City Herald
Justin Tafa details hardships of injuries during long layoff before UFC 284
PERTH, Australia – Things weren’t easy for Justin Tafa leading into his UFC 284 home fight. The 28-year-old Australian heavyweight snapped a two-fight skid with a brilliant head kick knockout of Harry Hunsucker in December 2021. But he couldn’t get any momentum going in 2022 thanks to injuries.
Comments / 0