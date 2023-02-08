It appears a key welterweight fight between Sean Brady and Michel Pereira isn’t happening at UFC on ESPN 43 after all. Brady (15-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) and Pereira (27-11 MMA, 6-2 UFC) were expected to meet on the March 25 card at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. However, on Saturday, Pereira said he was “disgusted” with Brady on Twitter, claiming he pulled out of the March 25 date, as well as a rescheduled April 15, because of injuries.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO