Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Wyoming County, PA With More Coming to Lackawanna CountyBethany LathamWyoming County, PA
Walgreens in Dallas, PA is One of Many Locations Closing SoonBethany LathamDallas, PA
"Dracula" Opens The Little Theatre's 101st Season in Wilkes-BarreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Hobby Lobby is Hiring for New Wilkes-Barre Township StoreBethany LathamWilkes-barre, PA
Another major retail store closes in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersWilkes-barre, PA
Troopers 'freezin' for a reason' in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was a big night on the ice Saturday night in Luzerne County. Fans could come to the the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township before the Penguins game for a little extra fun with Pennsylvania State Police, all to benefit the Special Olympics of NEPA.
Swing dancing in Scranton for a good cause
SCRANTON, Pa. — The swing fever dance band returned to our area for. 'Swingin' in NEPA's event at the Church of The Good Shepherd on North Washington Ave included an hour of swing dance lessons, followed by a night of dancing. This was all to benefit Jack of Hearts...
Community service project held in Forty Fort
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Members of a leadership organization and Home Depot employees teamed up for a community service project Saturday in Luzerne County. Employees from the Wilkes-Barre Home Depot joined members of the Leadership Northeast class of 2023 to paint the third floor of the YMCA's Charlotte Casterline Early Learning Center in Forty Fort.
Honoring fallen volunteer with new Library in Monroe County
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A new children's library was unveiled Friday in the Poconos in honor of a volunteer who passed away. The children's library at the Eugenia Eden Early Learning Center in East Stroudsburg is dedicated to Vicky Sobrinski. She passed away over the summer after battling a...
Schuylkill County History Fair aims to keep historical societies alive
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — A handful of historical societies throughout Schuylkill county are struggling to stay open. But this weekend those groups are going to band together in an effort to change that. “I think it's important for the future people to understand where we came from, what happened here,”...
Mathematics competition held in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Seven schools competed against each other Saturday in the Mathcounts competition at Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston. The Keystone Northeast Chapter of The Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers sponsored the competition. "We're an engineering society that hosts the project. So you know, our...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Mahanoy’s first church preparing to close
MAHANOY CITY – Mahanoy City’s first house of worship, older than the borough itself, appears ready to close. On Feb. 5, the First Presbyterian Church’s session, the board which operates the church, voted to begin the closure process, according to the church’s Facebook page. Gary J....
Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
Learning new skills at Winterfest in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Winterfest brought folks to Lackawanna State Park in North Abington Township on Saturday for activities like a bird-watching walk, campfire cooking, and learning about maple syrup through an exhibit. It was also a good opportunity to learn about outdoor winter safety. "I think it's vital...
Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
pahomepage.com
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call
Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call. Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes …. Man in possession of stolen firearm and drugs strikes police car on active call. Scranton Valentine food collection. Scranton Valentine food collection. Love blooming at community...
Man accused of hiding body in Scranton apartment for weeks
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man they say hid the body of a man in his Lackawanna County apartment for weeks. On February 3, Scranton Police say they learned a man had a dead body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue. Officers went to the listed address […]
Diamonds to those who brought justice for Nova
Diamonds to all those who helped give the sad saga of Nova the abandoned pit bull a happy ending, both for the pup and for ju
Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run
Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
16 To The Rescue: Joker
HONESDALE, Pa. — Joker was born to go on adventures. He is a bit of a rascal, but for as crazy as he can be, he can be just as affectionate. Joker has been living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale for about six months, which rescue workers say is way too long for a guy like him.
GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
Fire damages apartment building in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police looking for 3 who vandalized snowman display in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are looking for three people they say vandalized a snowman display over the weekend. Three males were seen on video vandalizing a Snowman of Stroudsburg on the 500 block of Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.
Night to shine in Dickson City
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a night to shine in Dickson City. The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored the prom for people with special needs at the LCBC church. Guests received VIP treatment, including a red-carpet experience. There was lots of dancing and each guest was crowned king or...
Decades-old letter from Philadelphia Eagles thanks Honesdale man
HONESDALE, Pa. — Sitting at her kitchen table in her home in Honesdale, Bonnie Abrams talks about her father, Bill, who had long told her and her siblings a story about how he invested money in the Philadelphia Eagles back in the 1960s1960's. "He told me that he gave...
