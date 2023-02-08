ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunmore, PA

Newswatch 16

Swing dancing in Scranton for a good cause

SCRANTON, Pa. — The swing fever dance band returned to our area for. 'Swingin' in NEPA's event at the Church of The Good Shepherd on North Washington Ave included an hour of swing dance lessons, followed by a night of dancing. This was all to benefit Jack of Hearts...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Community service project held in Forty Fort

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Members of a leadership organization and Home Depot employees teamed up for a community service project Saturday in Luzerne County. Employees from the Wilkes-Barre Home Depot joined members of the Leadership Northeast class of 2023 to paint the third floor of the YMCA's Charlotte Casterline Early Learning Center in Forty Fort.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mathematics competition held in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Seven schools competed against each other Saturday in the Mathcounts competition at Wyoming Valley West Middle School in Kingston. The Keystone Northeast Chapter of The Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers sponsored the competition. "We're an engineering society that hosts the project. So you know, our...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Mahanoy’s first church preparing to close

MAHANOY CITY – Mahanoy City’s first house of worship, older than the borough itself, appears ready to close. On Feb. 5, the First Presbyterian Church’s session, the board which operates the church, voted to begin the closure process, according to the church’s Facebook page. Gary J....
MAHANOY CITY, PA
Newswatch 16

Snowman of Stroudsburg vandalized

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A snowman has been vandalized in Monroe County. Surveillance video shows several people damaging a Snowman of Stroudsburg, which is part of an annual art display in the borough. Officials are asking for help in identifying any of the people seen vandalizing the snowman. Want to...
STROUDSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Learning new skills at Winterfest in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Winterfest brought folks to Lackawanna State Park in North Abington Township on Saturday for activities like a bird-watching walk, campfire cooking, and learning about maple syrup through an exhibit. It was also a good opportunity to learn about outdoor winter safety. "I think it's vital...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Investigation ongoing in Hazleton shooting

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been nearly a month since a teenager was shot inside a Luzerne County movie theatre, and no word yet on an arrest or suspect. It happened inside the Regal Cinemas near Hazleton. 19-year-old Luis Manuel Luna died at the hospital. State troopers tell Eyewitness News that the investigation is […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of hiding body in Scranton apartment for weeks

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man they say hid the body of a man in his Lackawanna County apartment for weeks. On February 3, Scranton Police say they learned a man had a dead body in his apartment in the 800 block of Capouse Avenue. Officers went to the listed address […]
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Marty makes a break for it: GIANT 'employee' on the run

Hellertown, Pa. — A customer of GIANT store in Lehigh region of Pennsylvania captured video of one of the store's employees on the run. The employee is Marty, a robotic assistant that has been a staple at the store since 2019, according to multiple news reports. The robot, with its googley eyes and various facial expressions, helps identify potential hazards in the store, like liquid and bulk food spills. On...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

16 To The Rescue: Joker

HONESDALE, Pa. — Joker was born to go on adventures. He is a bit of a rascal, but for as crazy as he can be, he can be just as affectionate. Joker has been living at Dessin Animal Shelter near Honesdale for about six months, which rescue workers say is way too long for a guy like him.
HONESDALE, PA
WBRE

GPS tech leads to alleged abusers of neglected dog ‘Nova’

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say GPS technology led to two people being charged for their alleged involvement in abandoning a dog who was found malnourished in Pittston back in 2021. Investigators have officially arrested Shaniqwa Scott, 24, and Terik Wiggins, 30, both of Hanover Township, Wednesday for their alleged involvement in the abuse […]
PITTSTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages apartment building in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Fire damaged an apartment building in Scranton Friday afternoon. The flames broke out at the spot along Madison Avenue around 5 p.m. Crews say the fire started in an apartment on the first floor. Some residents were home at the time of the fire but everyone...
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Newswatch 16

Night to shine in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — It was a night to shine in Dickson City. The Tim Tebow Foundation sponsored the prom for people with special needs at the LCBC church. Guests received VIP treatment, including a red-carpet experience. There was lots of dancing and each guest was crowned king or...
DICKSON CITY, PA
