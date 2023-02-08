Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts
The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa replaced him and led the Crimson Tide to a national title. Hurts remained gracious, in public and in private, and that struck his coach as both typical of his quarterback and unusual for anyone thrust into his position. Nick Saban himself notes that, on the night that he swapped quarterbacks—out of necessity, no disrespect intended—Hurts held a 26–2 record as the Crimson Tide’s starter.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Tri-City Herald
Best Numbers for Super Bowl Squares
Among the most popular ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday involves grabbing a Super Bowl square run by a local bar or perhaps your office. During my years living in Brooklyn and Staten Island, followed by four years in Villanova, Pa., and now Las Vegas, I have spent plenty of time frequenting local bars. Super Bowl squares have been a staple of my life even before I was of legal age to purchase a cocktail.
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Super Bowl DT Javon Hargrave Hitting Free Agency; Falcons Interested to Sign?
The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to add pieces to their defense that will fit the potentially new scheme brought by Ryan Nielsen, the new defensive coordinator. One of the biggest areas of improvement that will get Nielsen's attention will be the defensive line, which just so happens to be his position group. The Falcons finished second-worst in sacks last fall, leaving a lot to be desired.
Tri-City Herald
DeeJay Dallas EXCLUSIVE: ‘It’s Gonna Get Scary’ For Seahawks Opponents in 2023
GLENDALE, Ariz. - When Super Bowl LVII kicks off this weekend at State Farm Stadium, the Seattle Seahawks will be bystanders like 29 other teams watching a new champion earn the right to hoist the coveted Lombardi Trophy. But following an unexpected playoff berth this season behind the leadership of...
Tri-City Herald
Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator
The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
Tri-City Herald
‘What Are We Doing?’: Stefon Diggs Reflects on Bills’ Playoff Shortcomings
The Buffalo Bills entered the season with lofty expectations, seen by many as the preseason favorites to win the Super Bowl. It isn't hard to see why they were the heavy favorites either. From the duo of quarterback Josh Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs to linebacker Matt Milano, the Bills are not lacking talent.
Tri-City Herald
What Contract Should Lions Offer Justin Jackson?
The Detroit Lions' running backs room, led by Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift, put together a solid season in 2022. And, it wasn't just because of the performance of the two aforementioned backs. It was also because of the play of Justin Jackson, who was acquired by Lions general manager...
Tri-City Herald
Colts Superstar Voices Support for Jeff Saturday
It’s no secret that Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday had a “rough start” to his coaching career. After the firing of now-Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich during the season, owner Jim Irsay thrust the Colts’ great into the head coaching spot, even overstepping general manager Chris Ballard, who reportedly wanted special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone, instead.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Trust’ Coach? CeeDee Lamb ‘Can’t Wait’
FRISCO - "Trust.''. Some of the critics of the Dallas Cowboys, and in particular coach Mike McCarthy, either cannot or will not understand it. But as McCarthy works to take his Dak Prescott-led offense to another level in 2023, having moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the people who do understand do seem to be fired about about it.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Austin Blythe Still Long-Term Answer at Center?
On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Jimmy Butler’s dunk lifts Heat to win over struggling Rockets
Jimmy Butler dunked off a 35-foot in-bounds pass from Gabe Vincent with just 0.3 seconds left as the host Miami Heat defeated the Houston Rockets 97-95 on Friday night. Tyler Herro led Miami with 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He had game highs in all three categories, making 11-of-20 from the floor.
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Mahomes Beats Out Bills’ Josh Allen, Gives Thanks for Winning NFL MVP
In a star-studded affair, the NFL celebrated the league's best on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Super Bowl LVII's host city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won MVP in...
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Preference: Top CB Prospect Eyeing New England in NFL Draft
While the New England Patriots' offense is the squeaky wheel getting all the repairs this offseason, their defense is instead attracting admirers. The Pats' offense was abysmal in 2022, scoring 17 fewer touchdowns than the previous season. That woeful performance - accentuated by bland play-caller Matt Patricia, player complaints and a brief quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe - overshadowed a defensive unit that played at a Super-Bowl level.
Comments / 0