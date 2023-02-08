ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
People

All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for Super Bowl 2023

Applebee’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and more are gearing up for Super Bowl Sunday with deals on pizza, wings and more It wouldn't be Super Bowl Sunday without good food. As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the big game, chains across the country are celebrating with a host of deals on all the classics. Pizza, wings, fries and beer — there will be something for everybody at any game day feast with these offers.  Applebee's: With the code BIGGAME23, customers can get 20 free boneless wings...
macaronikid.com

4 SUPER Game Day Appetizers

4 oz of crumbled bleu cheese + extra to garnish/ sprinkle on top. Place all the ingredients into the slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours or on low for 4 hours. Stir and serve with bread, tortilla chips, celery sticks, carrot sticks etc. Top with extra crumbled...
Ridley's Wreckage

Buttermilk Biscuits - Perfect and Flakey

I love to make biscuits from scratch, they are clearly superior to any store bought with their flakey, buttery layers. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not badmouthing the store biscuits, there are plenty of times in a pinch that I have reached for the tube of pillsbury. They too are delicious and if need be will work fine, but lets be honest nothing compares to homemade.
Dicle Belul

Blooming Onion - Air Fryer Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a snack recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blooming Onion.
Entirely Elizabeth

Oven Baked Chicken Wings

These Oven Baked Chicken Wings are perfect for Superbowl Sunday. They are easy to make and crispy every time. Eat them as is or coated in your favorite sauce. Toss them in a simple mixture of flour, baking powder, salt and pepper, then baked until crispy golden brown perfection. It is as easy as that!
9&10 News

Wellness for the Family: Healthy Super Bowl Snacks

It’s the Super Bowl weekend, which means it’s time to start thinking about snacks. According to the National Chicken Council, about 1.42 billion chicken wings are consumed during gameday. And while chicken wings might be your favorite game day snack, it’s also a good idea to have some...
MICHIGAN STATE
Simplemost

Try Dolly Parton’s easy trick for making fluffier scrambled eggs

Nothing is more deceptively basic than scrambling an egg. This simple breakfast can be prepared any number of ways, and many chefs and home cooks have “secret” tricks that make their scrambled eggs even more delicious. It turns out that even the Queen of Country has her own special hack for fluffy scrambled eggs.
CBS Sacramento

Some Super Bowl party snacks will cost less this year

Whether they're Kansas City Chiefs fans, Philadelphia Eagles fans, Rihanna fans or just watching the big game for the commercials, Americans can all cheer for one positive sign this Super Bowl weekend: The prices of some of America's favorite Super Bowl party snacks are going down.In a year of seeing prices overall up 6.5%, barely down from the peak last summer, and food prices up 11.8%, the price decrease in some popular football food cravings is welcomed news as food and beverages are the most popular purchase for people watching the big game around the country this weekend.The price of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chef Dennis

Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe

When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
9&10 News

Jet’s Pizza Puts The Super In Super Bowl

If you are getting ready for the Big Game this weekend but do not have the time to fill the party table, do not fret, Jet’s Pizza is here to help save your Super Bowl. With specials running to feed any number of partygoers, Jet’s Pizza is getting your ready for gameday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy