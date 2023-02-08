Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Petitions submitted to recall Oak Island Town Council Members over paid parking
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)– Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement paid parking isn’t sitting well with some residents. “As far as I know, I think God put the ocean out there. I don’t think our city council did,” said Sandy Crenshaw, long time Resident of Oak Island.
WECT
Southport Board of Aldermen authorizes city manager agreement, tables discussion concerning extension of mayor’s term
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The Southport Board of Aldermen approved an employment agreement with the recently appointed city manager and using ARPA funding for a wastewater project, while the decision on potentially extending the mayor’s term was tabled. Bonnie Therrien city manager employee agreement. The Board of Aldermen appointed...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans
Developers are seeking permission from Oak Island Town Council to build Boardwalk Place, which will include a hotel and restaurant, on one of the few large undeveloped tracts between the Davis Canal and the Atlantic Ocean. A special use permit hearing Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance
N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
WECT
Sunset Beach Police Department: Speed limit reduced on Old Georgetown RD SW
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Police Department wants drivers to be aware of a change to the speed limit on US 179/Old Georgetown Road SW. Signs have been posted to reflect the change from 55 miles per hour signs to 45 miles per hour.
WECT
Orton controlled burn season to begin in March
WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Orton’s annual prescribed burning will run between March 1 and May 1 on over 6,000 acres to help the forest’s health and restore the longleaf pine habitat. “Scores of native plant and animal species depend on fire for habitat maintenance, and the removal of...
WECT
Boiling Spring Lakes to consider banning food trucks at dam restoration project site
BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Boiling Spring Lakes could ban food trucks from setting up at the site of an upcoming dam restoration project. Mayor Jeff Winecoff proposed the change to keep business at local restaurants when the project begins. It would also support local businesses as new projects begin, like a new city center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Growth continues to take shape in the Town of Leland
BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Town of Leland’s population more than doubled in less than a decade, according to the last census. Now, more development and homes are potentially coming to highway 17 between Brunswick Forest and Walmart. According to Town Manager David Hollis, the growth is likely...
The State Port Pilot
211 work moving toward new overpass at Midway
A flyover bridge and interchange with reduced-conflict turning lanes was controversial when first proposed by state officials as part of the widening of N.C. 211. Now, five years later, bridge construction at N.C. 906 (Midway Road) and N.C. 211 is taking shape. State Department of Transportation leaders rolled out details...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WECT
Eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge reopens after repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One eastbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17 / U.S. 421) has reopened after a closure for repairs to the grating that started at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were working on repairs during the day,...
WECT
Plastic Ocean Project announces new headquarters, seeks to expand operations
“It was embarrassing”: Cape Fear Literacy Council student learns to read at 54. Documentary on local child with Koolen-de Vries Syndrome to be screened in Wilmington for the first time. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Ashley Point, Davis' mother, joins WECT to talk about her son's condition and the...
YAHOO!
As Brunswick County sees overall crime decrease, here's what the numbers reveal
Even as the population grows in Brunswick County, crime has been on a downward trend in recent years. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released last year, Brunswick County saw a 4.4% increase in population from April 2020 to July 2021, bringing its population to 144,215. As residential and commercial developments increase to meet population demands, one thing is not increasing: Crime.
Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
3 hurt in crash near Forestbrook Road; lanes of traffic blocked
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Horry County, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 8:10 a.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Sugar Mill Loop, HCFR said. The three people hurt were taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to […]
WECT
Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies to carry out training exercise near US 17
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and several other agencies will conduct a live training exercise on a building near US 17 on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only one lane between Beacon Woods Drive and Dragstrip Road will be open during...
WMBF
Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
