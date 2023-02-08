ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leland, NC

The State Port Pilot

Oak Island: Hearing Monday on Boardwalk Place hotel plans

Developers are seeking permission from Oak Island Town Council to build Boardwalk Place, which will include a hotel and restaurant, on one of the few large undeveloped tracts between the Davis Canal and the Atlantic Ocean. A special use permit hearing Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance

N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Orton controlled burn season to begin in March

WINNABOW, N.C. (WECT) - Orton’s annual prescribed burning will run between March 1 and May 1 on over 6,000 acres to help the forest’s health and restore the longleaf pine habitat. “Scores of native plant and animal species depend on fire for habitat maintenance, and the removal of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Growth continues to take shape in the Town of Leland

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Town of Leland’s population more than doubled in less than a decade, according to the last census. Now, more development and homes are potentially coming to highway 17 between Brunswick Forest and Walmart. According to Town Manager David Hollis, the growth is likely...
LELAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

211 work moving toward new overpass at Midway

A flyover bridge and interchange with reduced-conflict turning lanes was controversial when first proposed by state officials as part of the widening of N.C. 211. Now, five years later, bridge construction at N.C. 906 (Midway Road) and N.C. 211 is taking shape. State Department of Transportation leaders rolled out details...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Eastbound lane of Cape Fear Memorial Bridge reopens after repairs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One eastbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge (U.S. 17 / U.S. 421) has reopened after a closure for repairs to the grating that started at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. North Carolina Department of Transportation crews were working on repairs during the day,...
BELVILLE, NC
YAHOO!

As Brunswick County sees overall crime decrease, here's what the numbers reveal

Even as the population grows in Brunswick County, crime has been on a downward trend in recent years. According to U.S. Census Bureau data released last year, Brunswick County saw a 4.4% increase in population from April 2020 to July 2021, bringing its population to 144,215. As residential and commercial developments increase to meet population demands, one thing is not increasing: Crime.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Crews responding to crash on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A portion of Highway 17 is blocked following a Saturday afternoon crash in Horry County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach, SCDPS incidents show. No injuries have been reported. A South Carolina Department […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WILMINGTON, NC
WMBF

Day 16: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle stretches into third weekend

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The search for 22-year-old boater Tyler Doyle has now stretched into its third weekend. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources has been searching the waters every day, along with other agencies along the Carolina coasts. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina continues to search by boat for Doyle as well.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

