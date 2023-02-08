Read full article on original website
OnlyInYourState
10 Quirky Facts About Arizona That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate
Did you know Arizona is home to the world’s largest collection of miniature airplanes? How about the fact that the sunniest city on earth can be found in our state? There are plenty of quirky fun facts about Arizona that sound made up. Here are 10 of the most unbelievable:
975thefanatic.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Favorite Super Bowl Food
The countdown to the Super Bowl is on, and I can’t wait to watch the Big Game. Bid-on-Equipment has put together a list of the most Popular Super Bowl Foods by state. “Football and food already go hand-in-hand but add in the Super Bowl and it’s the best of both worlds!” they state. “It’s the time of year for classic favorites like buffalo wings and chip dips, but which dish deserves its own trophy as the best of the best?”
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona
If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching three white, oval-shaped objects hovering in a triangular formation at 3:30 p.m. on March 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
iheart.com
This Is Arizona's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
There is nothing quite like a heaping helping of comfort food. And what better place to get it than the state's best "mom and pop" eatery?. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food. The website states, "Dreaming of a down-home meal just like Mama used to make? Sometimes good old-fashioned comfort food is the only thing that will do and, fortunately, there are plenty of places across the States that dish up exactly that."
Take Your Ghost Hunting Skills On A Roadtrip To Arizona And NM
El Paso is loaded with haunted hot spots. If you've already experienced them, it's time for you to branch out a little. If you haven't visited El Paso's haunted places, you totally should. There are several tours around town that will show you the creepiest spots. For more info, click here and here.
a-z-animals.com
How Does this Winter Compare to Arizona’s Coldest Ever?
The majority of Arizona sees mild average winter temperatures. However, some areas like Flagstaff, Arizona are known for snow abundance and cold temperatures during the winter season. The coldest winter ever recorded might be surprising when compared to current average temperatures. Global warming, amidst other factors, has gradually changed the winter climate in Arizona, making it warmer and more attractive for migratory animals.
OnlyInYourState
You’re Guaranteed To Love A Trip To This Epic Cheese Farm In Arizona
Nothing beats fresh food straight from the source. If you agree, consider planning a trip to Rovey Family Farms in Glendale. One of the best dairy farms in Arizona, this family-owned business raises its own animals and offers a variety of cheese, milk, and meat products. We can’t imagine a more delicious way to support local.
OnlyInYourState
You’ll Love This One Awesome Activity In Arizona And It Won’t Cost You A Cent
If you’re in search of free attractions in Arizona the whole family can enjoy, look no further than the Navajo Nation Zoo and Botanical Park. Not only does this incredible zoo not charge a penny to visit, but it also offers a unique, immersive cultural experience that can’t be found at other zoos in the state.
AZFamily
Ankle monitor leads police to missing Arizona teen found in Utah man's basement
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend. If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. Sports...
vegas24seven.com
Johnny Lee Announces ‘Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour’
Johnny Lee Announces ‘Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour’. Johnny Lee’s ‘Hey Bartender, Last Call: The Farewell Tour’ is Coming to California, Texas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Arizona, and North Carolina with More Dates to be Announced Soon!. Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Top 10 Single...
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Arizona Airport Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Of all the abandoned places in Arizona (and there are quite a few), the Red Butte Airfield is definitely among the eeriest. Not only is this long-forgotten airport tucked away in the dense Kaibab National Forest, but it’s also slowly being reclaimed by nature after being left to decay in the elements for years. Take a look…
AZFamily
Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Second Arizona Farmer Boys Location Now Open
Opening Marks 102nd Location For The Farm Fresh Fast Casual Concept
Phys.org
Wet La Nina winter likely to bring more water into Lake Powell
One of the Colorado River's two major reservoirs is expected to collect better than average runoff this year, thanks to an unusually wet La Nina pattern that dropped a deluge of snow up and down the basin. Lake Powell, the nation's second-largest reservoir that sits on the border of Utah...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
waterdesk.org
Crop-switching in the megadrought
Farmers in Arizona are hoping that guayule, a hardy plant that produces natural rubber, can become a profitable crop requiring far less water than alfalfa, corn and cotton. Gary Strieker reports for The Water Desk. Length: 2:20. About The Water Desk’s TV news packages. Collaborating with public television’s “This...
