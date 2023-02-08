ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

News Breaking LIVE

Major Flip Seen in New Presidential Poll

Following the controversy around his handling of classified documents that were found at several locations dating from when he was vice president during the Obama administration, President Joe Biden has seen his polling numbers take a significant hit, a trend backed again by a recently released poll.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
New York Post

Six lies Biden will tell in his State of the Union

When President Joe Biden stands before Congress and issues his State of the Union address Tuesday night, he will proclaim victory on the nation’s economy. Most Americans are going to wonder what country he’s talking about. Yes, the jobs market is strong, and that’s good news. But sorry, Mr. President: The American economy is not strong. It isn’t even good. The last two years have been pretty rotten on almost every metric: the squeeze on family finances, inflation, immigration, declining test scores in schools, the budget deficit and debt, out-of-control government. Here are six fibs you’re very likely to hear the president...
msn.com

Jim Jordan Showed on His First Day How Unfit He Is To Lead the Judiciary Committee

On Wednesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, gaveled in the first hearing in what he promised will be a crusade against the Biden administration: “we won’t stop until we get the truth to fix the problem for the American people.” The hearing—supposedly about the “border crisis”—had little to do with truth, though, instead going off on wild tangents, highlighting MAGA disinformation, and exploiting human suffering. That was to be expected given the record of the man who led it—one of obstructing investigations, spreading disinformation, and sowing false doubt in the minds of the American people. It confirmed what we knew going into the hearing: Jordan is unfit to serve on the Judiciary Committee, much less lead it.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Edward Snowden Saying President 'Absconded' With More Secret Papers Than Many Whistleblowers: 'Most People Have No Idea...'

Edward Snowden seemingly took a potshot at President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump on their handling of classified documents while in office. What Happened: Snowden said in a recent tweet, “Worth noting that the President seems to have absconded with more classified documents than many whistleblowers.”. The...
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse

Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Shameel Shams

Joe Biden’s Tweets about Stimulus Payments in 2023 Leaves Americans Confused

People who are looking for more stimulus checks to come their way should be waiting for word from President Joe Biden that an additional payment is on its way. Luckily, just earlier this month, President Joe Biden let the American people know via Twitter that there was more work to be done, giving some hope that he will push for an expanded Child Tax Credit that would provide greater financial assistance to parents.
CNN

CNN

