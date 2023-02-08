ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Sports

Giroud scores to beat Torino, end Milan's 7-game winless run

MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A on Friday. The visitors failed to close down Théo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was powerless to stop it.
SB Nation

Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings

Hello friends. That was extremely bad. Don’t let yourself dwell on it. Go outside, touch some grass, walk the dog. No need to let this ruin your weekend. But you’re also here and sure seems like you’re ready to rage-rate some Spurs guys. So I gues it’s time to rate the players.
FOX Sports

Lookman leads Atalanta to win at Lazio in fight for top 4

MILAN (AP) — When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up. Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta's 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday. Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal...
BBC

Bayern Munich 3-0 Bochum: German champions win before PSG game

Bayern Munich "need to improve" for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Paris St-Germain despite a third straight win, says Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern earned a 3-0 home win against Bochum to stay top of the Bundesliga. Surprise challengers Union Berlin are a point behind the 10-time defending champions after fighting back...
Reuters

Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
BBC

Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format

Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Villa, Barcelona visits Villarreal

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to three points by beating Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium. Arsenal again opened the door for City by drawing with Brentford 1-1 on Saturday. City is looking to bounce back from losing at Tottenham 1-0 last week and after a week when the club was accused by the Premier League of breaching financial regulations. In the other game, third-placed Manchester United visits Leeds as the teams meet for the second time in four days. They drew 2-2 on Wednesday.
BBC

Premier League: Ticket touting a 'significant and rising' problem

Top Premier League clubs each have between 8-12,000 season tickets, memberships and hospitality tickets under the control of touts, claims a leading security expert. Reg Walker, of Iridium Consultancy, believes it is a "significant, rising" problem that requires "cohesive, co-ordinated action" from authorities. A number of Premier League clubs have...
SB Nation

Alisson Knows the Merseyside Derby Is Important In This “Difficult Moment”

The Merseyside Derby is always an event. With both sides of Liverpool squaring up for their hometown rivalry, the games have been known to be chaotic, injury-ridden, and dramatic. They also, on occasion, can be miserable, goalless slogs that we all collectively have to make it through before we can go about the rest of our days.
NBC Sports

Leicester hammer lifeless Tottenham as Conte returns from absence

Six days after beating Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham took an early lead and then conceded the next four goals in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. A victory would have sent Tottenham (39 points – 5th place) overtake Newcastle for 4th place in...
BBC

Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku

Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) French league champions Paris St-Germain will make a move for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola if he leaves the English club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor...
BBC

Premier League: Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA over player behaviour

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer

With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
BBC

Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...

