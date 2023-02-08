Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Giroud scores to beat Torino, end Milan's 7-game winless run
MILAN (AP) — AC Milan’s seven-game winless run across all competitions ended after Torino was beaten 1-0 by an Olivier Giroud goal in Serie A on Friday. The visitors failed to close down Théo Hernandez on the wing and the French left back crossed for his compatriot Giroud to score with a glancing header inside the far post in the 62nd minute. Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić was powerless to stop it.
SB Nation
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Community Player Ratings
Hello friends. That was extremely bad. Don’t let yourself dwell on it. Go outside, touch some grass, walk the dog. No need to let this ruin your weekend. But you’re also here and sure seems like you’re ready to rage-rate some Spurs guys. So I gues it’s time to rate the players.
BBC
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Manor Solomon hope after first Fulham goal helps end Forest run
Fulham winger Manor Solomon says he is beginning to "enjoy football again" after scoring his first goal for the club in the Cottagers' victory over Nottingham Forest. The 23-year-old Israel international joined Marco Silva's team last July after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Solomon suffered a knee...
Tony Mowbray explains bold Aji Alese tactical tweak that helped Sunderland beat Reading
Why did Aji Alese keep popping up in a centre forward position for Sunderland in the win over Reading?
FOX Sports
Lookman leads Atalanta to win at Lazio in fight for top 4
MILAN (AP) — When he’s not scoring, Ademola Lookman is setting them up. Lookman had a hand in both goals of Atalanta's 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A scrap for the top four on Saturday. Atalanta moved into third place, above AC Milan and Roma on goal...
BBC
Bayern Munich 3-0 Bochum: German champions win before PSG game
Bayern Munich "need to improve" for Tuesday's Champions League trip to Paris St-Germain despite a third straight win, says Julian Nagelsmann. Bayern earned a 3-0 home win against Bochum to stay top of the Bundesliga. Surprise challengers Union Berlin are a point behind the 10-time defending champions after fighting back...
Soccer-AC Milan coach Pioli under pressure as Torino await
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Defending champions AC Milan will hope to rekindle a season that has swerved spectacularly off course when they host Torino in Serie A on Friday, knowing they could suffer a fifth defeat in a row in all competitions for the first time in 93 years.
BBC
Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format
Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
'No reason' why Chris Rigg can't play more for Sunderland this season - Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray says 15-year-old Chris Rigg will continue to be involved at Sunderland - in the right circumstances.
MATCHDAY: Man City hosts Villa, Barcelona visits Villarreal
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to three points by beating Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium. Arsenal again opened the door for City by drawing with Brentford 1-1 on Saturday. City is looking to bounce back from losing at Tottenham 1-0 last week and after a week when the club was accused by the Premier League of breaching financial regulations. In the other game, third-placed Manchester United visits Leeds as the teams meet for the second time in four days. They drew 2-2 on Wednesday.
Tony Mowbray on new Sunderland signing: 'He is available - and he looks very exciting'
Sunderland will have a new attacking weapon in their armoury for the visit of Reading.
BBC
Premier League: Ticket touting a 'significant and rising' problem
Top Premier League clubs each have between 8-12,000 season tickets, memberships and hospitality tickets under the control of touts, claims a leading security expert. Reg Walker, of Iridium Consultancy, believes it is a "significant, rising" problem that requires "cohesive, co-ordinated action" from authorities. A number of Premier League clubs have...
SB Nation
Alisson Knows the Merseyside Derby Is Important In This “Difficult Moment”
The Merseyside Derby is always an event. With both sides of Liverpool squaring up for their hometown rivalry, the games have been known to be chaotic, injury-ridden, and dramatic. They also, on occasion, can be miserable, goalless slogs that we all collectively have to make it through before we can go about the rest of our days.
NBC Sports
Leicester hammer lifeless Tottenham as Conte returns from absence
Six days after beating Premier League champions Manchester City, Tottenham took an early lead and then conceded the next four goals in a 4-1 defeat to Leicester at King Power Stadium on Saturday. A victory would have sent Tottenham (39 points – 5th place) overtake Newcastle for 4th place in...
BBC
Friday's transfer gossip: Chilwell, Osimhen, Guehi, Keita, Kessie, Lukaku
Manchester City are interested in signing Chelsea and England left-back Ben Chilwell, 26, in the summer. (CaughtOffside) French league champions Paris St-Germain will make a move for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola if he leaves the English club. (Fichajes - in Spanish) Chelsea have identified Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor...
BBC
Premier League: Man Utd and Crystal Palace charged by FA over player behaviour
Manchester United and Crystal Palace have been charged by the Football Association over a "mass confrontation" of players at Old Trafford on Saturday. The incident saw United midfielder Casemiro sent off for putting his hands round Will Hughes' neck. Both clubs have been charged with failing to control their players...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Inter Milan Want Roberto Firmino on Free Transfer
With 31-year-old forward Roberto Firmino’s Liverpool contract set to expire in the summer, there has been plenty of speculation this year as to what the future might hold for one of the defining players of the Jürgen Klopp era at Anfield. With the player returning to training over...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
BBC
Daniel Levy: Tottenham chairman says a few Premier League clubs have ability to 'distort market'
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy says he understands fans calling for more spending but warns a few Premier League clubs now have the "ability to distort the market". In a statement with Spurs' latest financial results, Levy said the level of spending in the top flight is "unsustainable" for most clubs.
