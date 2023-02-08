ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little girl recovering following drive-by shooting near Orlando

(WSVN) - A little girl is now recovering after being the victim during a drive-by shooting outside her home near Orlando. “The bullet protruded through the trunk and it went through the trunk, through the backseat through my baby car seat,” said Thomas Banks. Banks showed the hole from...
Orlando police investigating armed carjacking at 7-Eleven near I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police said an armed carjacker is on the run after holding up a person at a 7-Eleven on Friday morning. According to officers, this happened around 3:45 a.m. at the 7-Eleven at Princeton Street and I-4. They said when the driver went into the store, the suspect opened the back door of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the front seat passenger. The passenger was ordered to get out of the car and the suspect took off toward the interstate.
Camera alerts Orlando woman of stranger rummaging through her apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her Downtown Orlando apartment early Sunday morning. The woman, who was not home at the time, received an alert from her camera on her phone and immediately called 911, according to police.
Dog keeps missing boy company while Florida deputies search by ground and air

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Friday morning and into the afternoon, Burgess Avenue in unincorporated Cocoa was flooded with Brevard County Sheriff’s deputies. They were all searching for 4-year-old Frankie Orwig. Thankfully, this is a story that ends happily: with the boy safe, and reunited with his father. "I ran...
Police body cams show arrest of accused home intruder

An Orlando woman had quite the scare when her indoor camera alerted her of a stranger rummaging through her apartment early Sunday morning. She was not at the residence at the time and was able to contact Orlando police officers who responded.
15-year-old girl missing in Volusia County, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are searching for a missing teenager. Alyssa Rogers, 15, was last seen Wednesday afternoon around 1 p.m. According to police, Roger was wearing a striped white and grey jacket with a purple shirt. Anyone who knows where she is should contact the...
Family of Five Found Dead at Florida Home

Police suspect murder-suicide after a family of five in Florida were found dead in their home, according to reports. On Tuesday around 1 p.m. police conducted a wellness check at a home in the East Park neighborhood of Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida, according to a Fox19 report. The family was made up of three adults, two …
Son of 60-year-old Orlando shooting victim trying to make sense of random killing

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Police say 60-year-old Angela Washington was not the intended target of a shooting Tuesday night. So far, no suspect has been arrested. The victim's son, Fernando Washington, he's holding up as well as one could a day after being at the scene where his mother was killed. He tells FOX 35 that this kind of violence needs to end. "To experience this, knowing who she was, doesn’t make any sense to me," he added.
Police identify woman killed in Orlando shopping center shooting, suspects still being sought

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are investigating a shooting outside an Orlando shopping center that left a woman in her early 60s dead Tuesday night. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at 5100 North Lane when patrol officers found a woman lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound, police said. The Orlando Fire Department responded and attempted life-saving measures, but she died from her injuries.
Man facing burglary charges in Orange County, police say

A man has been arrested after a woman said she spotted him in her apartment on camera footage. The woman received a camera alert on Feb. 5 and saw a burglar in her home around 3 a.m., according to the Orlando Police Department. Police responded to the home after receiving...
