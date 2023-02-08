Read full article on original website
Norristown Times Herald
Editorial: School funding court ruling is historic win
The fight to bring school funding equity and equal education opportunity to Pennsylvania’s children is not over, fair funding advocates acknowledge, but last week’s Commonwealth Court ruling declaring unconstitutional the current method of funding schools is a major milestone on that path. The 786-page decision handed down Tuesday...
Norristown Times Herald
School funding verdict an opportunity to fix decades-old problem (Opinion)
Throughout my time in office, there has been no topic that comes up more frequently when I talk with constituents than how we fund our public schools. For millions of Pennsylvanians, it’s been painfully obvious for decades that Pennsylvania’s public education funding system is broken. Now, according to a Commonwealth Court ruling, it’s also unconstitutional.
Norristown Times Herald
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman released from hospital
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman left a hospital in Washington after a two-day stay, his office said Friday, following a spell of lightheadedness that prompted the visit as he recovers from a stroke he suffered last year on the campaign trail. In a statement, Fetterman’s office said he was discharged...
Norristown Times Herald
Legal Ease: What is the Caregiver Child Exemption in regard to nursing home care
When facing the need for nursing home care, a common fear is the loss of the family home. Where a child has been living in the home with the parent and caring for the parent, the child may qualify for the Caregiver Child Exemption. The exemption allows for the family home to be gifted to the caregiver child without causing a penalty period to be assessed when applying for Medicaid.
