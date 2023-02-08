Read full article on original website
Man arrested after disappearance of 11-year-old girl to appear in court
A 53-year-old man who was arrested and charged after an 11-year-old girl went missing is to appear in court.The child was reported missing from Galashiels in the Scottish Borders on Sunday night which prompted a huge search involving specialist divers, a police helicopter, a mountain rescue team and members of the public.She was located at a property in the area at around 9.30pm the following day, more than 24 hours after being last seen.The man charged in connection with her disappearance is expected to appear at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.Chief Superintendent Catriona Paton, Lothians and Scottish Borders commander, said: “I want to thank the public for their huge effort and assistance during this incident.“The people of Galashiels really came together and supported each other, the emergency services and search teams.“We believe this incident to be contained and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.“There will be increased high visibility patrols in the streets to provide reassurance and advice to the public, and anyone with concerns can speak to an officer at any time.”
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
Yuba County mother who drowned her 2 kids found not guilty by reason of insanity
LINDA — A Yuba County mother who drowned her kids in a bathtub last spring was found not guilty by reason of insanity, prosecutors said Friday.The Yuba County District Attorney's Office said county Superior Court Judge Benjamin Wirtschafter signed an order Wednesday committing Courtney Williams, 26, to a state hospital.Williams was arrested on April 7, 2022, after sheriff's deputies responded to the home and found her two-year-old and five-month-old dead in a bathtub inside the Linda home where she lived with her husband and children.Williams has remained in custody since her arrest and was charged with the murder of both...
Father, mother and 12-year-old son found shot to death in Andover home
ANDOVER - A couple and their 12-year-old son were found shot to death in their home in Andover early Thursday morning, police said.Andover Police Chief Pat Keefe said they received a 911 call from the family's home on Porter Road just after 3:21 a.m. Officers arrived about five minutes later and had to "breach two doors to get into the house.""They found the father, mother and a 12-year-old son dead. Wounds were from a gunshot," Keefe told reporters at a news conference.Authorities have not released their names yet. Keefe said the father was 56 years old and the mother was...
Suspect arrested in death of kindergarten teacher found in shallow grave
A suspect is now under arrest in the death of a New Jersey kindergarten teacher, CBS New York's Zinnia Maldonado reports.The body of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez was found Tuesday in Kearny, a day after she was reported missing. The Hudson County prosecutor's office announced an arrest overnight. No details have been released about the suspect. Hernandez's death was ruled a homicide Thursday after an autopsy revealed the Jersey City mother died of blunt force trauma to the head and compressions to the neck.Police say they found Hernandez buried in a shallow grave in a deserted industrial area. Investigators say Hernandez didn't show up to work at her school Monday and welfare check at her home led them to believe a crime had taken place.Shortly after, her body was discovered three and a half miles away. Earlier this week, loved ones, neighbors and even students gathered at her home, where a memorial was created. Hernandez leaves behind three children, the youngest only 2 years old.
Update: Missing 10-year-old girl found
York police are looking for a 10-year-old girl they say ran away from home. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Haunting final text teen, 16, sent to her mom before mystery disappearance as body found in search
A MISSING girl reached out to her mother hours before her disappearance – her remains have been found after months of searching, confirming her death. Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26th of last year, with her family reporting her missing soon after. Morales had texted her mother at...
Department of Justice Finds Man Who Spit in Disabled Black Woman’s Face Guilty of Hate Crime
A man who spit in the face of a Black woman in Southwest D.C. has been charged and found guilty of a hate crime, according to police. According to evidence obtained by the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was walking her service dog and exiting a ramp near her apartment complex when Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, sped up alongside her, attempting to hit the woman and her dog.
4 Charged with ‘Racially-Aggravated Assault’ After Video Surfaces of Black Girl Being Attacked￼
Four people who assaulted a 15-year-old Black girl have been arrested on suspicion of attempted racially-aggravated assault. UK police launched an investigation after video circulated of the girl – whose name has been withheld – was seen being attacked in Ashford, about 60 miles south of London. On...
Louisiana Family of 4, Including Teen, Found Dead in Apparent Murder-Suicide: Sheriff
The victims included a teenage male, according to authorities A family of four was found dead inside of a home in what officials are surmising is a murder-suicide in Harvey, Louisiana. Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said in a press conference that deputies were dispatched to the neighborhood's 1100 block of Curtis Street around 7:50 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call. The call was made by a man who warned that police would find four bodies at the home, and he alluded to the sentiment: "We can't live like...
Hanson Police find missing 13-year-old girl
HANSON -- Hanson Police have found a 13-year-old girl who was reported missing. The teen was last seen Sunday around 10 p.m..She was located about an hour after police announced they were searching for her. Police had said they are concerned about her well-being, but did not provide any details beyond thanking the public for their help.
Police say good Samaritans stopped woman from kidnapping young child
A woman is accused of attempting to take a young child from a Walmart, and investigators say good Samaritans stepped in to stop it from becoming a kidnapping. Kimberli Jones, 50, of Blanca was arrested by Alamosa Police Department after witnessed say she tried to grab a child from a shopping cart at a Walmart on Feb. 9. According to the Alamosa PD Facebook post, it was just before 1 p.m. when officers were called to the Walmart in Alamosa in response to am attempted kidnapping. Investigators say the suspect, who was identified as Jones, was being restrained by people, whose quick actions kept her from getting away with the child. Police say they had also already reunited the child with their parents. Alamosa PD says this was an isolated incident.Jones was taken to Alamosa County Detention Center, and she faces charges for kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct.
Milwaukee officer, 19-year-old man fatally shot after struggle between police, suspect, official says
A Milwaukee police officer was fatally shot Tuesday while trying to apprehend a robbery suspect, who was also fatally shot after a struggle with the officer.
