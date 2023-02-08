ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Gorgeous end to the weekend with several mild days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS – It may be mid February, but the mild weather will waste no time settling in this week. We’ll enjoy several sunny days too. Temperatures overnight will be on the colder end as a clear sky and light wind contribute to ideal radiational cooling. We’ll begin Sunday in the mid 20s, but the clear sky will stick around. Temps will warm quickly even with a light northerly wind thanks to crystal clear conditions and dry air. The afternoon will reach the upper 40s before we quickly cool again in the evening. It will be a great day for anything outdoors before the start of the big game!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Damaging winds with falling temperatures; Quieter weekend

Scattered showers continue this morning, as the large, steadier rainfall push has already passed through Indianapolis. As of 5 a.m., 1.19″ has fallen in downtown and amounts will be much lower pushing forward for the afternoon. A strong cold front arrives between 8 and 9 a.m. for downtown and could still bring a thunderstorm threat for a few counties, along with additional strong gusts, lightning and wind damage!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

An active weather pattern takes control

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will range as much as 30 degrees in a 24 hour window beginning Wednesday and that may be the most benign part of the forecast. After a day in the upper 50s, we’ll see temps slide all the way back into the low 30s & upper 20s to begin Wednesday morning. Our sky will be clear for a time to begin the day, but clouds will slowly begin to increase as soon as the mid-late morning. It will be a comfortable afternoon with a light breeze and temps climbing back to 50 degrees once more.
INDIANA STATE
Local News Digital

Barth. Co. has slight risk for severe weather, Wind Advisory is active until 7 p.m. Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Advisory has been issued for Bartholomew County and the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather throughout most of the day on Thursday. A large portion of south-central Indiana, including Bartholomew and surrounding counties, is under a Wind Advisory on Thursday from early morning until 7 p.m., according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM).
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate

INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
korncountry.com

Park Forest fire displaces Columbus family, no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A female occupant escaped injury following a Wednesday evening residential fire in Park Forest Estates. Investigators are looking into the cause after firefighters extinguished the blaze in a two-story, single-family home. The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was called to 1028 Junco Dr., at around 5:45 p.m.,...
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman

UPDATE: As of 11 p.m. Thursday this Silver Alert has been canceled, Indiana State Police said. She was found safe. PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m.  The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Heating up like its spring in Indiana!

Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Person fatally shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Officers on the scene […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
casscountyonline.com

NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties

Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side

The Indianapolis Opera and Union 50 are teaming up for a special multi-course meal and an evening of live performances. Reporter Michael Van Schoik faces extremely frigid temperatures taking the Fishers Polar Plunge.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Researchers discover potential way to treat peanut allergies

A team of Indiana researchers may have found a way to prevent deadly allergic reactions to peanuts. Researchers discover potential way to treat peanut …. A team of Indiana researchers may have found a way to prevent deadly allergic reactions to peanuts. 1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Seven-story developments planned for Levee Plaza

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An urban transformation is coming to Levee Plaza in West Lafayette. Two upcoming developments are the starting point for a new vision for the area. "These projects I think will up the ante a little bit more," says Ryan O'Gara, assistant director of the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

