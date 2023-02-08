INDIANAPOLIS – It may be mid February, but the mild weather will waste no time settling in this week. We’ll enjoy several sunny days too. Temperatures overnight will be on the colder end as a clear sky and light wind contribute to ideal radiational cooling. We’ll begin Sunday in the mid 20s, but the clear sky will stick around. Temps will warm quickly even with a light northerly wind thanks to crystal clear conditions and dry air. The afternoon will reach the upper 40s before we quickly cool again in the evening. It will be a great day for anything outdoors before the start of the big game!

