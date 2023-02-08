Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Related
Fox 59
Gorgeous end to the weekend with several mild days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS – It may be mid February, but the mild weather will waste no time settling in this week. We’ll enjoy several sunny days too. Temperatures overnight will be on the colder end as a clear sky and light wind contribute to ideal radiational cooling. We’ll begin Sunday in the mid 20s, but the clear sky will stick around. Temps will warm quickly even with a light northerly wind thanks to crystal clear conditions and dry air. The afternoon will reach the upper 40s before we quickly cool again in the evening. It will be a great day for anything outdoors before the start of the big game!
Fox 59
Damaging winds with falling temperatures; Quieter weekend
Scattered showers continue this morning, as the large, steadier rainfall push has already passed through Indianapolis. As of 5 a.m., 1.19″ has fallen in downtown and amounts will be much lower pushing forward for the afternoon. A strong cold front arrives between 8 and 9 a.m. for downtown and could still bring a thunderstorm threat for a few counties, along with additional strong gusts, lightning and wind damage!
Fox 59
An active weather pattern takes control
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will range as much as 30 degrees in a 24 hour window beginning Wednesday and that may be the most benign part of the forecast. After a day in the upper 50s, we’ll see temps slide all the way back into the low 30s & upper 20s to begin Wednesday morning. Our sky will be clear for a time to begin the day, but clouds will slowly begin to increase as soon as the mid-late morning. It will be a comfortable afternoon with a light breeze and temps climbing back to 50 degrees once more.
Local News Digital
Barth. Co. has slight risk for severe weather, Wind Advisory is active until 7 p.m. Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Advisory has been issued for Bartholomew County and the area is under a marginal risk for severe weather throughout most of the day on Thursday. A large portion of south-central Indiana, including Bartholomew and surrounding counties, is under a Wind Advisory on Thursday from early morning until 7 p.m., according to Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM).
Crews working Friday to restore power around Indianapolis after high winds hit
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers around central Indiana are still without power Thursday night, hours after high winds hit the area, knocking down trees and power lines. Robert Agnew was at his home just off East 71st Street Thursday afternoon when suddenly, everything went dark. "I was in my house...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
Garage destroyed, 2 homes damaged in fire on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A garage was destroyed and two homes sustained minor damage in a fire on Indianapolis' near southeast side Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of East Gimber Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
korncountry.com
Park Forest fire displaces Columbus family, no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A female occupant escaped injury following a Wednesday evening residential fire in Park Forest Estates. Investigators are looking into the cause after firefighters extinguished the blaze in a two-story, single-family home. The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was called to 1028 Junco Dr., at around 5:45 p.m.,...
Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman
UPDATE: As of 11 p.m. Thursday this Silver Alert has been canceled, Indiana State Police said. She was found safe. PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green […]
Crash involving Indiana trooper shuts down Johnson County interchange
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — A crash involving an Indiana State Police cruiser and a sport utility vehicle partially shut down the interchange of Interstate 69 and State Road 144 near Bargersville Saturday morning. The Bargersville Fire Department tweeted at around 10:25 a.m. confirming the crash and that it involved injuries.
Fox 59
Heating up like its spring in Indiana!
Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana. Meteorologist Tucker Antico Weather Forecast: Heating up like its spring in Indiana! - FOX59 News - Indianapolis, Indiana. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 11, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
IMPD: 1 person fatally shot on near northwest side
When officers arrived, they found one unresponsive person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Person fatally shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Officers on the scene […]
casscountyonline.com
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
Fox 59
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
The Indianapolis Opera and Union 50 are teaming up for a special multi-course meal and an evening of live performances. Reporter Michael Van Schoik faces extremely frigid temperatures taking the Fishers Polar Plunge. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 10, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: February 10,...
Fox 59
Researchers discover potential way to treat peanut allergies
A team of Indiana researchers may have found a way to prevent deadly allergic reactions to peanuts. Researchers discover potential way to treat peanut …. A team of Indiana researchers may have found a way to prevent deadly allergic reactions to peanuts. 1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side.
WLFI.com
Seven-story developments planned for Levee Plaza
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An urban transformation is coming to Levee Plaza in West Lafayette. Two upcoming developments are the starting point for a new vision for the area. "These projects I think will up the ante a little bit more," says Ryan O'Gara, assistant director of the...
Comments / 0