ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employee Because Musk's Tweet Impressions Are Falling: Report

Elon Musk fired a Twitter engineer because Musk was unhappy about the impressions of his own tweets, according to a Thursday report from Platformer. Musk reportedly asked a group of Twitter engineers why his impressions were falling on Tuesday. You’re Fired: A principal engineer at Twitter showed Musk internal data...
Android Headlines

Twitter Blue users' tweets can be up to 4000 characters long

Amid all of the chaos, Twitter Blue is a thing again, and the company is still adding features to the platform. This latest addition isn’t really a surprise, as it was leaked a couple of weeks ago. According to, well an extremely long tweet, Twitter Blue users can now post tweets up to 4000 tweets long.
NME

Twitter outage sees users told they are “over daily limit for sending tweets”

Some Twitter users were unable to post tweets yesterday (February 8) after the platform experienced technical issues. Those affected by the bug received the following error message (via BBC News): “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets.”. It is said that DownDetector, a real-time outage monitoring website,...
The Independent

Elon Musk admits ‘something is wrong’ as right-wing accounts press him on Twitter engagement

Twitter boss Elon Musk made his account private on the platform and admitted “something is wrong” after complaints from right-wing users about engagement.Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn then went on a firing frenzy at the San Francisco-based company, said he was running an experiment on his tweets.The Tesla billionaire took action after users like right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong and the “Libs of TikTok” account complained about people seeing their content.Mr Cheong said that his tweets received more engagement when his account was private than when it was publicly available.The entrepreneur told Mr Cheong that his claims...
CBS San Francisco

Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown after many unable to tweet

SAN FRANCISCO -- Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages on Wednesday as the Elon Musk-owned platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems."Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," the company tweeted from its "support" account.Further details were unavailable Wednesday and an email seeking comment from the company's press account went unanswered. Twitter has dissolved its media relations team.Users first noticed the problem when they tried to send tweets and received a message saying they...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says Twitter 'Recommendation Algorithm' Would Be 'Fixed Tomorrow'

Elon Musk informed his 128.4 million followers on Twitter that the “recommendation algorithm” will be fixed soon. What Happened: On Thursday, the Twitter CEO posted a tweet, updating users about the progress of the recommendation algorithm. Previously, in January, Musk said that the Twitter 2.0 algorithm would show...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
202K+
Followers
90K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy