Benzinga
Elon Musk Fires Twitter Employee Because Musk's Tweet Impressions Are Falling: Report
Elon Musk fired a Twitter engineer because Musk was unhappy about the impressions of his own tweets, according to a Thursday report from Platformer. Musk reportedly asked a group of Twitter engineers why his impressions were falling on Tuesday. You’re Fired: A principal engineer at Twitter showed Musk internal data...
Android Headlines
Twitter Blue users' tweets can be up to 4000 characters long
Amid all of the chaos, Twitter Blue is a thing again, and the company is still adding features to the platform. This latest addition isn’t really a surprise, as it was leaked a couple of weeks ago. According to, well an extremely long tweet, Twitter Blue users can now post tweets up to 4000 tweets long.
NME
Twitter outage sees users told they are “over daily limit for sending tweets”
Some Twitter users were unable to post tweets yesterday (February 8) after the platform experienced technical issues. Those affected by the bug received the following error message (via BBC News): “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets.”. It is said that DownDetector, a real-time outage monitoring website,...
Benzinga
Elon Musk's Twitter Hit By Partial Outage As Follow Function, Tweetdeck Bugs Annoy Users
Twitter was hit by a partial outage late on Wednesday that limited users’ ability to send tweets and follow new accounts, as well as other bugs. What Happened: The company’s official support page acknowledged the glitches, without specifying the causes, and said it was “working to get this fixed.”
A leaked internal message appears to show Elon Musk ordered Twitter staff to suspend a left-wing activist's account
The internal message involved the account of activist Chad Loder and said: "Suspension: direct request from Elon Musk," Bloomberg reported.
Elon Musk's Ex-Girlfriend Grimes Says Mark Zuckerberg 'Wildly Under Qualified' To Run Metaverse
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes says that Meta Platforms Inc META CEO Mark Zuckerberg isn't the right person to run the metaverse. On Aug. 26, 2022, she went on Twitter to say Zuckerberg is "under qualified" to launch the metaverse. Claire Boucher, the Canadian musician known as Grimes, expressed...
Elon Musk admits ‘something is wrong’ as right-wing accounts press him on Twitter engagement
Twitter boss Elon Musk made his account private on the platform and admitted “something is wrong” after complaints from right-wing users about engagement.Mr Musk, who bought Twitter for $44bn then went on a firing frenzy at the San Francisco-based company, said he was running an experiment on his tweets.The Tesla billionaire took action after users like right-wing commentator Ian Miles Cheong and the “Libs of TikTok” account complained about people seeing their content.Mr Cheong said that his tweets received more engagement when his account was private than when it was publicly available.The entrepreneur told Mr Cheong that his claims...
Musk Faces Widespread Backlash Over His New Plans For Twitter: ‘A Terrible Idea On So Many Levels’
New Twitter CEO Elon Musk faced widespread backlash online Sunday afternoon after a report revealed that his company will now move to charge users nearly $20 a month to be verified.
A laid-off Twitter manager said the company wanted to make people's lives better, but that 'went to garbage' after Elon Musk's takeover
Twitter says it aims to defend civil liberties and promote equality, but reports suggest that hate speech has ballooned since Elon Musk took over.
Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Twitter went down because an employee accidentally deleted data, and there was nobody left on the team responsible due to Elon Musk's cuts, report says
Twitter's team responsible for tweet limits left in November, when Elon Musk sent a midnight ultimatum telling staff to work "extremely hardcore."
Elon Musk’s buddies in Silicon Valley are predicting he will emerge laughing from his year of record-breaking wealth destruction
The Twitter and Tesla CEO will get "complete financial flexibility" this year, predicts VC Chamath Palihapitiya.
Futurism
Panicked Elon Musk Asked Twitter Employees to Stop Building New Features as Site's Infrastructure Crumbles
If you were on Twitter at all yesterday evening, you may have noticed: it was broken. If you tried to tweet outright, you were hit with a pop-up that said you'd already reached your "daily limit," even if you hadn't tweeted at all that day. People turned to scheduling their...
Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown after many unable to tweet
SAN FRANCISCO -- Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages on Wednesday as the Elon Musk-owned platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems."Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We're aware and working to get this fixed," the company tweeted from its "support" account.Further details were unavailable Wednesday and an email seeking comment from the company's press account went unanswered. Twitter has dissolved its media relations team.Users first noticed the problem when they tried to send tweets and received a message saying they...
Elon Musk tells Twitter users to 'press the heart' in an apparent bid to boost ad engagement
The new Twitter owner asked users to "like" an ad from Hyundai and suggested they take part in a Doritos promotion that involves liking a tweet.
Musk tweets platform’s new ‘values’ after senator jokes about being sent to Twitter jail for hunting photo
Elon Musk says Twitter will be more accepting of "different values" after reinstating the account of a senator after it was suspended for posting a hunting photo.
Benzinga
Elon Musk Says Twitter 'Recommendation Algorithm' Would Be 'Fixed Tomorrow'
Elon Musk informed his 128.4 million followers on Twitter that the “recommendation algorithm” will be fixed soon. What Happened: On Thursday, the Twitter CEO posted a tweet, updating users about the progress of the recommendation algorithm. Previously, in January, Musk said that the Twitter 2.0 algorithm would show...
