ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

Now Even Babies Can Wear Sustainable Shoes

By Alexandra Harrell
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago

Sustainability is coming for wearers big and small.

Stride Rite announced its latest eco-friendly sneakers made with renewable and recycled materials: Sprout and Fern.

Available in “little kids” sizes 3 through 10, the sneakers’ green design consists of a twill upper made of 30 percent seaweed fiber and 70 percent organic cotton , a recycled flexible and slip-resistant outsole made with 10 percent recycled rubber , chrome-free suede that lessens pollution and creates cleaner waste streams (chrome-free suede is less toxic to leather workers and the environment) and recycled twill lining and hook-and-loop.

“We created the Stride Forward collection as an on-going commitment to incorporate as a many Earth-loving materials as possible into our designs, taking steps toward a beautiful world for generations to come,” said Samantha Berger, a designer for Stride Rite .

The Stride Forward collection launched last year with the Stride Rite 350 Aseel Sneaker, each pair crafted using materials from recycled plastic bottles . To date, more than 43,500 bottles have been recycled into Stride Rite product.

Making eco-friendlier children’s apparel and footwear is more than just a marketing play. Though kids outgrow clothes quickly, that’s all the more reason to resell them. And according to research done by e-commerce company Mercari , kids’ and baby item resale will more than double by 2030 and will account for 53.4 percent of the resale market by then, up from 39 percent in 2021—not taking into consideration that a lot of parents give away or hand-down their outgrown goods.

Stride Rite’s commitment to creating a better world for the next generation also extends into packaging with FSC-certified sustainable sourcing, utilizing plant-based inks, eliminating toxic materials and limiting factory waste.

The sporty sneakers, offered in the blue colorway for Sprout and pink for Fern, are available now online and at select independently owned Stride Rite retail stores.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Recall: 2,000 Kids Robes Pose Burn Risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled another children’s clothing item from Amazon. The children’s robes, imported by BTPEIHTD, a China-based Amazon seller, and sold exclusively on the e-commerce giant’s popular platform, fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to wearers. About 2,000 units were recalled on Feb. 2. The 100 percent polyester robes have a sewn-in side seam belt, a hood, two functional front pockets and may have been sold with matching slippers. The made-in-China robes were sold in sizes 3T through 14 years in black, gray, rose, pink, white, dinosaur, blue and green. They were sold on...
Sourcing Journal

Bed Bath & Beyond’s New Hire Might Turn Some Heads

Though it’s been on bankruptcy watch for weeks and many expected it to file any day, Bed Bath & Beyond isn’t ready to give up just yet. The distressed home goods retailer on Monday announced plans for a public offering to help it pay off its debts and possibly avoid bankruptcy. Bed Bath & Beyond announced plans to sell shares of Series A convertible preferred stock. The retailer said it expects to raise approximately $225 million from the offering, along with a potential $800 million through the issuance of securities requiring the holder to purchase shares of Series A preferred stock...
Sourcing Journal

Lucky Loafers: French Shoe Brand Finds New Store Success

Smack-dab between a vape shop and a tattoo parlor in the Dimes Square neighborhood of Chinatown on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, a popular French loafer brand has staked its flagship shop in the Americas. Founded by cousins Dan Amzallag and Fabrizio Corveddu, Rivieras is a 14-year-old company from France making shoes for men, women and kids. Its trademark footwear is fashioned after a Spanish moccasin, manufactured in Spain with 50 percent organic cotton and 50 percent Seaqual yarns made from “marine litter from ocean clean-up programs,” and it is especially attractive to those who find socks rather objectionable. Its breathable fabrics...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Hedge Fund Swoops in as Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Jump to 400

The saga of Bed Bath & Beyond continues Tuesday with news that hedge fund Hudson Bay Capital Management plans to buy more than $1 billion in equity through the retailer’s stock share sale it announced roughly 24 hours ago, according to reports in Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. The Series A stock fund offering—$225 million for the shares, along with $800 million through the issuance of securities requiring the holder to purchase shares of Series A preferred stock in future installments—gives Bed Bath & Beyond the financial footing to avoid bankruptcy and pay some of its outstanding debts. Shares of...
Sourcing Journal

Why the ‘Degenerate’ Sneaker Could Be the Tesla of Footwear

Outside, traffic on Fifth Avenue was backed up as Sarah Jessica Parker was shooting a scene exploring the continuing saga of Carrie Bradshaw, perhaps the most notorious consumer of shoes in the history of fashion, in Sex and the City sequel “And Just Like That.” Inside, Dr. Luke Haverhals and Eric Liedtke were onstage in The New School’s Tishman Auditorium as part of a summit discussing sustainability as it relates to footwear consumption last Thursday in New York. Late last year, the duo combined to form what they bill as the first totally biodegradable shoe “The Degenerate”, called that because it...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Jonathan Adler Brings Pro-Pet Spirit to Machine-Washable Levity Collab

Ruggable sister company Levity steps into the designer collaboration arena with a new line of washable furnishings with designer and potter Jonathan Adler. The Jonathan Adler x Levity collection includes 17 of Adler’s signature design prints available for dining chairs, lounge chairs, stools and ottomans. Patterns include geometrics such as Checkerboard, Labyrinth, Vallauris, Malmo, Meurice and Inkdrop in several color options, as well as a snake pattern, a water droplet look and a take on Ikat. “The designs are a real who’s who of my favorite patterns and colors, plus new patterns that are tingling my chakras,” said Adler, who last year...
Sourcing Journal

Twitter’s Having a Field Day With MSCHF’s Big Red Boots

­­­MSCHF, the Brooklyn-based subversive art collective that has graced the world with interpretive pieces of fashion-as-commentary, is touting a new drop on Feb. 16 it’s calling the Big Red Boot, composed of a TVA rubber shell and an EVA outer and mid-sole, priced at $350. But unlike its past fashion adventures—the most famous being Satan Shoes, a collab with rapper Lil’ Nas X that caused Nike to take legal action—and most recently Made in Italy handbags that were, in fact, assembled in Italy… Texas, that is, there is no apparent message accompanying this piece; no obvious way in which the Big...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Second Round of Wayfair Layoffs Imminent

Last month, Wayfair announced it would lay off around 10 percent of its global workforce in the coming months. Now the first round of the home goods retailer’s job cuts is set to begin in a matter of weeks. The Boston-based company announced in January it would eliminate 1,750 jobs in its second round of layoffs in six months. Wayfair laid off about half that many people in August. Around 937 of the workers in this latest round of layoffs are based in Massachusetts. According to a letter sent to employees from co-founder and CEO Niraj Shah, some of the departments affected...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Adding to the Line: La Ligne Steps Into Jeans

Denim is the latest addition to the effortlessly cool uniform forged by La Ligne, the direct-to-consumer women’s ready-to-wear label known for modernizing Breton stripes.  The New York City-based brand launched its first jeans collection Wednesday with three styles named after its founders, former Vogue editors Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling, and Molly Howard, Rag & Bone’s former head of business development. The collection, available in sizes 23-34, includes the Molly, a vintage-inspired rigid straight high rise in a dark and medium wash; the Valerie, a stretch slim fit in black and indigo that feels like second skin; and the Meredith, a semi-stretch...
Sourcing Journal

DSW Parent Acquires Keds, Expands Hush Puppies Licensing Deal

Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) is further fortifying its footwear arsenal, with the DSW and Camuto Group parent acquiring the Keds brand from Wolverine Worldwide and expanding its exclusive wholesale licensing deal with the Hush Puppies brand. The terms of the deal were not broken out individually by brand, but Wolverine Worldwide will generate more than $90 million in cash across the sale and the licensing agreement. DSW was already the largest wholesaler of Keds, according to Designer Brands. Now that Keds is officially under DBI umbrella, it is the first owned brand within the kids’ footwear segment that it will sell wholesale...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sourcing Journal

What’s in Store: TENCEL™ Denim to Shop Right Now

The new year is often a time for transformation. As the calendar changes, we consider who we want to be—including what image we want to project to the world with our wardrobes. If you’re in the mood for a denim refresh, check out some of our TENCEL™ denim picks from our brand and retail partners below. Play around with new silhouettes and punchy colors that can brighten the remaining gloomy winter months and take you into spring. Regardless of what style you choose, you’ll know you’re getting the soft, sustainable benefits of TENCEL™. Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL™ Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com. More from Sourcing JournalEverything You Missed at BluezoneBluezone Brings Denim 'Discovery' to Global AttendeesWholesale Delays Cost Levi's Nearly $45 MillionBest of Sourcing Journal9 Throwback Series to Binge-Watch for ’90s Fashion InspoDenim’s Most Iconic Moments in Film
Sourcing Journal

Mud Jeans Wants to Help Other Brands Get a Handle on EPR

Mud Jeans wants to help its fellow apparel brands “get a hold” of their extended producer responsibility strategies. This Thursday, the denim label plans to host a one-off “EPR hotline” where it will provide insight from its years centering circularity. The event comes as the European Commission plans to propose EPR regulations in June and the Netherlands prepares to implement its own EPR policies in July. Mud, however, has prioritized reverse logistics for years, collecting old jeans and recycling them into new products. In a typical year, the company estimates it receives back between roughly 10,000 and 15,000 pairs of old jeans....
Sourcing Journal

Adidas ‘Sportswear’ Blends Style With Performance

Adidas is rounding out its offering with a new lifestyle brand—its first label launch in 50 years. Dropping this week, Adidas Sportswear will complement the athleticwear titan’s Performance and Originals labels with a new aesthetic—“sport worn for style.” The range blends performance technology with versatile cuts made for casual wear, and was “curated to serve the next generation during multiple moments”—a goal driven home by the brand’s choice to anoint actress Jenna Ortega of “Wednesday” fame as its face. The line will debut with the Tiro suit, a reimagined version of Adidas’ classic tracksuit developed with simple cutlines and stripped back design...
Sourcing Journal

LHCA Exec Explains ‘Opportunity to Restart the Narrative’ on Leather

The Leather and Hide Council of America (LHCA) is on a mission to reframe the sustainability discourse around leather, with a strategy that leans on data and education. In a presentation at Lineapelle New York, the organization’s vice president Kevin Latner spoke about the impact the “ESG agenda” has had on the industry. “Well-organized campaigns challenge the sustainability of leather, championing cheap fossil-fuel alternatives,” he said. “Government and consumer policies lead away from natural products and production processes that benefit the environment, causing real harm. We have a responsibility to correct these wrongs.” One source of these misconceptions, according to Latner, is...
Sourcing Journal

Versace Owner’s CEO Explains Why Prices Are Staying Put

Wholesale performance and disappointing China sales tripped up Capri Holdings’ third quarter earnings report. In a Nutshell: Capri chairman and CEO John D. Idol said third quarter performance was “more challenging than we anticipated.” But parts of the business performed well, with Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors’ stores all doing solid business. Disappointing international wholesale performance resulted in “expense deleverage and a lower operating margin.” Idol said that the company is better aligning operating expenses with the change in revenue by quarter. In a Wednesday conference call, Idol told investors that “revenue in mainland China declined significantly due to the surge in...
Sourcing Journal

Adidas Facing Historic $750M Disaster Amid Yeezy Fallout

Adidas’ high-profile collaborations are setting the stage for a rocky 2023 for the athleticwear and footwear brand months after the firm broke ties with disgraced hip-hop mogul Ye. The sportswear giant said it’s still reviewing future options for its Yeezy inventory, which could include releasing the shoes under its own branding. But failing to sell all of the Yeezy footwear it has on its hands would tank Adidas revenue by 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) and send operating profit plummeting by 500 million euros ($537 million). Adidas also incurred 200 million euros ($215 million) in additional one-off costs related to the company’s...
Sourcing Journal

Has Fashion Learned Anything From Covid? (You Already Know the Answer.)

Three years after Covid-19 upended the planet, its shockwaves are reverberating throughout the global supply chain. The apparel industry failed the stress test in the most spectacular fashion, with everything, most of all social protection systems, proving inadequate. As millions of garment workers went without pay due to shuttered factories, many were pushed to the brink of starvation and destitution. But even now, there’s little to suggest that the sector is better equipped for another crisis of similar proportions, a broad swath of experts recently told Cornell University’s Global Labor Institute. Many of the buyers, suppliers, workers and NGOs it interviewed...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy