ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games on FanNation

Metroid Prime Remastered out now on Nintendo Switch

By Dave Aubrey
Video Games on FanNation
Video Games on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q7bJv_0kh0cMdp00

A brand new remaster of Metroid Prime was just announced and released during February's Nintendo Direct

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48uMAV_0kh0cMdp00

Metroid Prime is a classic game, launched more than twenty years ago, and while everyone is rightfully excited about the prospect of Metroid Prime 4, a lot of people might not have played the original. Well that’s about to change, as Metroid Prime is back with a full HD remaster, exclusively on Nintendo Switch .

Announced during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Metroid Prime Remastered is real, and looks fabulous, if we’re being perfectly honest. The visuals have been sharpened to a crisp, and Metroid Prime really looks like a modern Nintendo Switch game, not a simple Gamecube up-res.

Fans have been begging for a remaster or even a port of the original Metroid Prime for years, and now Metroid Prime Remastered will bring the series into HD for the first time officially.

Though it still remains to be seen if we will get remasters of the equally beloved Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption.

Of course, nothing is as exciting as a shadow drop. Metroid Prime Remastered is available right now, and a physical version of the game will become available on February 22, 2023.

Now that Metroid Prime Remastered is finally here, we have renewed hopes for Metroid Prime 4. A trailer would be great nay day now, Nintendo…

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console

Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
ComicBook

Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week

Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day

A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
ComicBook

PS4 Users Worried About Console's Future After New PlayStation Video

A new promotional video over on the PlayStation YouTube page from Sony itself has some PS4 users worried about the future of the PlayStation console. It's been over two years since the release of the PS5 in November of 2020, yet the PS4 remains relevant. This year it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary and it's featured and highlighted in PlayStation's "Upcoming Games in 2023" video. Featured in the video are 15 games, all of which are coming to PS5, but only eight of these games are coming to PS4. In other words, about half, and a good portion of these games are the smaller indie titles featured. Some of the biggest AAA releases of the year are skipping the PlayStation console.
ComicBook

Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch

Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
ComicBook

Highly Rated PS2 Exclusive Getting Remaster This Year

A highly rated PS2 exclusive -- which currently is only playable on the second-gen PlayStation console -- is getting a remaster this year not just on PS4 and PS5, but via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC as well. As you may know, the PS2 is the best-selling console ...
The US Sun

What does the cherry blossom emoji mean?

THE CHERRY blossom emoticon is often used online and throughout social media. This popular emoji has multiple meanings. This aesthetically-pleasing emoticon represents the flower of the cherry blossom tree. Emojipedia gives a detailed description of this icon, stating: "Depicted as a single, light-pink cherry blossom with five, notched petals and...
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Polygon

Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version

Nintendo surprise-launched Metroid Prime Remastered during its February Direct, and even more shocking was that the $39.99 digital version arrived on the eShop on the same day. The remaster brings updated HD graphics, improved sound, and twin stick shooter controls to make it play like most other modern FPS games (optionally, it features Wii-style controls, and they’re apparently great).
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
ComicBook

GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each

GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
Video Games on FanNation

Video Games on FanNation

New York, NY
590
Followers
822
Post
210K+
Views
ABOUT

Video game news, guides, and reviews, covering all the biggest titles and latest happenings across the video games industry.

 https://videogames.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy