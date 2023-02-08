Metroid Prime Remastered out now on Nintendo Switch

A brand new remaster of Metroid Prime was just announced and released during February's Nintendo Direct

Metroid Prime is a classic game, launched more than twenty years ago, and while everyone is rightfully excited about the prospect of Metroid Prime 4, a lot of people might not have played the original. Well that’s about to change, as Metroid Prime is back with a full HD remaster, exclusively on Nintendo Switch .

Announced during the February 2023 Nintendo Direct, Metroid Prime Remastered is real, and looks fabulous, if we’re being perfectly honest. The visuals have been sharpened to a crisp, and Metroid Prime really looks like a modern Nintendo Switch game, not a simple Gamecube up-res.

Fans have been begging for a remaster or even a port of the original Metroid Prime for years, and now Metroid Prime Remastered will bring the series into HD for the first time officially.

Though it still remains to be seen if we will get remasters of the equally beloved Metroid Prime 2: Echoes and Metroid Prime 3: Corruption.

Of course, nothing is as exciting as a shadow drop. Metroid Prime Remastered is available right now, and a physical version of the game will become available on February 22, 2023.

Now that Metroid Prime Remastered is finally here, we have renewed hopes for Metroid Prime 4. A trailer would be great nay day now, Nintendo…