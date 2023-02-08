Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
CMU women's basketball takes down Buffalo in final seconds
With the crowd on the edge of their seats, graduate student guard Mikayla Hall hit the go-ahead jumper to give Central Michigan women's basketball a 72-71 lead with seven seconds left. With the help of the energetic crowd, the Chippewas were able to get the game-winning defensive stop against Buffalo on Saturday.
Central Michigan Life
'I want to be the guy that I wish I had as a coach': Matt Stencel's new role at CMU
After being a part of Central Michigan’s wrestling team for six seasons, the time had finally come for Matt Stencel to leave Mount Pleasant behind, but coach Tom Borelli had other plans. “I was still around after the season was over in March,” Stencel said. “I kept sticking around...
Central Michigan Life
'I got your back': Stan and Rene Shingles' love story
The day after Valentine’s Day, Feb. 15, 1986, Rene Shingles came to her sorority sisters’ party wearing a beautiful dress and makeup, with her hair done. She was there to look for a boy who smiled at her in a hallway of Illinois State University (ISU). Stan Shingles asked his friend about a girl who impressed him. Her name was Rene and she was going to the party.
Central Michigan Life
Coalition of Black Empowerment hosts Black Jeopardy
The Coalition of Black Empowerment (COBE) hosted its Black Jeopardy event Feb 9 as part of Multicultural Academic Student Services (MASS) Black History Month celebration. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Central Michigan University members of all kinds packed into the Center of Student Inclusion and Diversity to learn about Black history.
Central Michigan Life
‘Don’t let your hair be your limit’: Event celebrates, educates on Black hair and melanated makeup
Over 200 students and faculty filled the Bovee University Center Rotunda on Feb. 10 to participate in an event about Black hair care, which educated on the history of Black hair and offered hair style demonstrations from professionals. At the end, students had the chance to take home free hair products.
Central Michigan Life
Students to host Black Leaders Who Create Change event
At 6 p.m. on Feb. 13, Central Michigan University's Multicultural Academic Student Services (MASS) will be hosting "Black Leaders Who Create Change" in the Kulhavi Lobby, room 141. The event is free and open to all staff and students. CMU students, freshman Vincent Vargas and senior Malcom Vinson, will be...
Central Michigan Life
What is happening on and off campus during February?
Curious about what events to attend on campus and in the community? Mark your calendars with the following:. Kids & Culture: Make Valentines and learn to say "love" in different languages. 10 a.m. Sleepy Dogs Books. *Attendees will be entered in a drawing for Soaring Eagle Waterpark day passes. Sunday,...
Central Michigan Life
Eats and entertainment: Small businesses in Mount Pleasant
With Valentine’s Day approaching and the cold growing bitter, people are searching for ways to keep themselves entertained and warm. Mount Pleasant provides plenty of local small businesses offering just that. The following are some of the small businesses:. Central Escapes. Central Escapes is an escape room venue that...
WNEM
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9
Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
Riverfront Saginaw Winter Brew Festival to feature more than 40 breweries
SAGINAW, MI — The Riverfront Saginaw Winter Brew Festival featuring more than 40 breweries is happening this weekend in downtown Saginaw. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the SVRC Marketplace, 203 S. Washington Ave. The festival will feature more than 40 breweries, shopping and live music.
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
Morning Sun
Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning
Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
Police identify Saginaw man killed in pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saginaw man killed in a recent early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County. Burke W. McCain, 39, was driving a 2003 Dodge Dakota west on U.S. 10 the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 8. About 6:40 a.m., McCain struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75.
Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
9&10 News
Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting
Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
wbrn.com
Big Rapids man dies following accident at salvage yard in Chase Twp.
A Big Rapids man is dead following a tragic accident at a scrap yard in Chase Township. It happened Thursday, Lake County Deputies were called to the Fair Salvage Scrap Yard for a man being pinned underneath a pickup truck. When Police arrived, they noticed a man pinned underneath the...
abc12.com
Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
1 dead in 6-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County
MONITOR TWP, MI — A traffic pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County has claimed the life of one person. The crashes began about 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, on the U.S. 10 overpass above Interstate 75 in Monitor Township. About six vehicles were involved, said Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter.
