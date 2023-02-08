The day after Valentine’s Day, Feb. 15, 1986, Rene Shingles came to her sorority sisters’ party wearing a beautiful dress and makeup, with her hair done. She was there to look for a boy who smiled at her in a hallway of Illinois State University (ISU). Stan Shingles asked his friend about a girl who impressed him. Her name was Rene and she was going to the party.

