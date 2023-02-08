ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Life

CMU women's basketball takes down Buffalo in final seconds

With the crowd on the edge of their seats, graduate student guard Mikayla Hall hit the go-ahead jumper to give Central Michigan women's basketball a 72-71 lead with seven seconds left. With the help of the energetic crowd, the Chippewas were able to get the game-winning defensive stop against Buffalo on Saturday.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

'I got your back': Stan and Rene Shingles' love story

The day after Valentine’s Day, Feb. 15, 1986, Rene Shingles came to her sorority sisters’ party wearing a beautiful dress and makeup, with her hair done. She was there to look for a boy who smiled at her in a hallway of Illinois State University (ISU). Stan Shingles asked his friend about a girl who impressed him. Her name was Rene and she was going to the party.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Coalition of Black Empowerment hosts Black Jeopardy

The Coalition of Black Empowerment (COBE) hosted its Black Jeopardy event Feb 9 as part of Multicultural Academic Student Services (MASS) Black History Month celebration. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Central Michigan University members of all kinds packed into the Center of Student Inclusion and Diversity to learn about Black history.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Students to host Black Leaders Who Create Change event

At 6 p.m. on Feb. 13, Central Michigan University's Multicultural Academic Student Services (MASS) will be hosting "Black Leaders Who Create Change" in the Kulhavi Lobby, room 141. The event is free and open to all staff and students. CMU students, freshman Vincent Vargas and senior Malcom Vinson, will be...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

What is happening on and off campus during February?

Curious about what events to attend on campus and in the community? Mark your calendars with the following:. Kids & Culture: Make Valentines and learn to say "love" in different languages. 10 a.m. Sleepy Dogs Books. *Attendees will be entered in a drawing for Soaring Eagle Waterpark day passes. Sunday,...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

Eats and entertainment: Small businesses in Mount Pleasant

With Valentine’s Day approaching and the cold growing bitter, people are searching for ways to keep themselves entertained and warm. Mount Pleasant provides plenty of local small businesses offering just that. The following are some of the small businesses:. Central Escapes. Central Escapes is an escape room venue that...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, Feb. 9

Bay City State Park kicked off its centennial year celebration on Thursday, Feb. 9. An antique photo of a local family’s distant relative is back in familiar hands after it was sold and went missing at an estate sale. Crisis Point in Child Care Gap in Bay County. Updated:...
BAY CITY, MI
Morning Sun

Freezing rain forecast for Thursday morning

Freezing rain changing to snow is forecast for parts of mid-Michigan early Thursday, particularly in northern Isabella and further north. Overnight there will be freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. around US-10. A light glaze is expected which could impact morning travel. On Thursday, rain and snow is...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man, 39, killed in early morning pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County

MONITOR TWP, MI — Police have confirmed a Saginaw man was killed in an early morning six-vehicle pileup on U.S. 10 in Bay County’s Monitor Township. The first crash on the freeway occurred about 6:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, when a westbound 2003 Dodge Dakota struck a guardrail on the overpass near Interstate 75. The Dakota’s 39-year-old driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries.
BAY COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Lake County Prosecutor Under Fire at County Commission Board Meeting

Members of the Police Officers Association of Michigan sent a letter to the board of commissioners notifying them of their vote of no confidence in Lake County Prosecutor Craig Cooper. The main points of contention include an alleged lack of communication, disorganization and unfamiliarity with cases. Richard Perrin, Vice President...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Police chase wrong-way driver on I-69 through Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A high-speed police chase of a wrong-way driver along I-69 in Shiawassee County ended with a crash into the median. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says a 40-year-old man was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-69 near Bancroft around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI

