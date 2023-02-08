ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

First Girls Leadership Summit meets in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The halls of UTC were flooded with hundreds of young women today for the 2023 Girls Leadership Summit titled HEAR US. The Commission on Children and Youth teamed with the Rise-Up Co-operative to bring hundreds of young women together and teach them about healthy platonic and romantic relationships.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video

A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Feb. 14

The following people are scheduled to appear before Judge Tracy Cox in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Kimberly Brogdon – DUI/Petition to Revoke. Jared Broome – Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Possession Meth/Resale, Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Fentanyl/Alias Cap. Amber...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Cleveland PD uses Public Comment Portal to connect with Residents

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Cleveland Police Department released a statement detailing a new method to engage with the community through an online comment portal. Cleveland PD has been accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies since 2009. They are in the 4% of police departments nationwide that has earned accreditation honors.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

More to the Story with Staley: Tigers for Erlanger

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — What do you call a group of young kids that get together and raise money for a worthy cause? You call them students at Ringgold High School!. For the second year in a row, the kids are at it again! The Ringgold High School Performing Arts Program is practicing and getting ready for a two-week run of shows later this month.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Teen Mom Actor Arrested in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WDEF) – You might remember him from M T-V’s teen mom, but at last check, Ryan Edwards is in Silverdale facing several charges. His latest brush with the law started Thursday (2/9/23) when Hamilton County Authorities served him with an Order of Protection. That basically...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee

Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

TBI investigating officer involved shooting of inmate

TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pikeville. A Sequatchie County inmate who was hospitalized overnight at Erlanger Bledsoe tried to escape custody while he was being released from the hospital, according to Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris. Reportedly the inmate fled the hospital out the front door. As he was running around the facility to Rockfort Road, the Sequatchie County Correctional Officer sent to transport him back to Dunlap, discharged her weapon, said the Sheriff. The inmate was hit by the shot and had to be flown out by emergency helicopter for treatment, stated Sheriff Morris.
PIKEVILLE, TN
WDEF

Suspect identified, arrested in homicide of Chattanooga woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police identified the man involved in the homicide of a woman in January. He is facing charges, according to CPD. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old David Fritts. CPD says they linked Fritts to the crime. He is being charged with criminal homicide and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Multi-county police pursuit, man arrested

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Saturday, a man fled from Hamilton County police and crashed his vehicle. They say he is facing multiple charges. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said they attempted a traffic stop on Saturday. They said it was near the 7000 block of East Brainerd Road.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

As Riverbend Celebrates 40 Years, A Look Ahead For 2023

The Riverbend Festival is celebrating forty years of music here in downtown Chattanooga. This year’s festival runs from Friday, June 2nd through Sunday, June 4th at Ross’ Landing along the Tennessee River. We’ve heard already about a few acts in this year’s lineup - and tomorrow, we are...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A Milestone For The Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert

This weekend, a concert that honors two music educators in the Chattanooga area returns for its thirtieth year. Members of the Chattanooga Boys Choir and the Chattanooga Choral Society for the Preservation of African American Song will present the Simmons-O’Neal Memorial Concert - free and open to the public - on Sunday at 3 PM at the Baylor School’s Alumni Chapel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
11Alive

He was arrested for DUI. One year later, he gave his sobriety chip to this Georgia officer

ATLANTA — One year ago, a Georgia officer arrested a man for driving under the influence. Little did he know, he would see that man again. Officer Ryan Fowler with the Cohutta Police Department said he was just trying to keep the roads safe, but he wanted also wanted the man to get help, too. After the man's arrest, Officer Fowler found out – he indeed got the help he needed.
COHUTTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Woman Found with Drugs, Fraudulent ID While DUI

Remika Shuntae Griffin, 35 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said she was found in possession of Xanax that was not in its original container, Oxycodone and Oxycodone hydrochloride while being taken into custody for a DUI. Reports said that Griffin was stopped after making an improper turn.
ROME, GA

