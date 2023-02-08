Read full article on original website
Long Beach residents say 'no' to emergency homeless shelter at Silverado Park
Some residents claim they weren't made aware of the city's plans and believe the shelter is taking away from Silverado Park's gym.
This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned
Shortly after Robb Briggs moved here to be closer to his job as a software developer, the pandemic put a damper on most social activities, so he came up with a different way to explore the city. The post This man walked every street in Long Beach. Here’s what he learned appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Santa Monica Daily Press
From the street to housing: homeless outreach efforts in Downtown Santa Monica
Following this year’s annual Homeless Count on Jan 25 and in anticipation of the results in May, over the next few months the Santa Monica Daily Press will be taking a closer look at the efforts currently in place in the City to address homelessness. Through a series of articles, we’ll explore the network of available services, what’s working and what’s not, and what ideas are out there to better address the crisis going forward. Once a person falls into homelessness, the journey out is long and arduous. Through this series we’ll show what that journey looks like in Santa Monica: from the street to housing. This week, we’re focusing on outreach – the act of engaging individuals living on the street with the goal of connecting them to services – beginning with Downtown Santa Monica, the epicenter of the City’s homelessness crisis.
Authorities search for woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday. The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said. Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet […]
2urbangirls.com
Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
beachcomber.news
Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den
Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe
In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
abc45.com
Driving but not drinking: 4 teenagers accused of stealing $250,000 worth of alcohol
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (TND) — Some young people under the age of 21 have been known to go to great lengths to drink alcohol, but nothing like these four teenagers who aren't even old enough to vote. They're accused of stealing more than a quarter million dollars worth of alcohol...
NBC Los Angeles
Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA
At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
yovenice.com
LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront
Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
Headlines: Independent Autopsy Reveals More Clues In O.C. Public Defender’s Mysterious Death In Rosarito
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rosarito: A private autopsy revealed that a public defender killed in a beach town in Baja that is a...
sac.media
West Covina to celebrate centennial anniversary with 3-day festival
West Covina is set to host a three-day community festival this upcoming month in Historic Downtown West Covina to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary since its incorporation in 1923 and is being referred to as the Centennial Spring Festival. From empty acres of walnut and orange groves with less...
Los Angeles Will Get a $100-million Open-air Museum Celebrating the Black Community This Fall — With 1.3 Miles of Art
The new public arts and culture corridor in Crenshaw, Los Angeles, will honor the largest Black community west of the Mississippi.
LA County Public Health Issues Cold Weather Alert For Santa Clarita
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a cold weather alert for the Santa Clarita Valley next week. L.A. County Public Health issued a cold weather alert Friday that will affect the Santa Clarita Valley Monday. Wind chill temperatures are expected to dip below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Other areas included are Lancaster and ...
foxla.com
Several car chase suspects in custody after leading authorities on pursuit across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - A group of suspects is in custody, but not before going on an alleged crime spree which includes a two-county police chase, possible carjacking and possible robbery. The suspects were initially wanted in connection to a robbery case in Orange County. As authorities tried to respond to...
spectrumnews1.com
LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in California should be on your list of places to eat.
2urbangirls.com
Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.
A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
