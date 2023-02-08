ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Monica Daily Press

From the street to housing: homeless outreach efforts in Downtown Santa Monica

Following this year’s annual Homeless Count on Jan 25 and in anticipation of the results in May, over the next few months the Santa Monica Daily Press will be taking a closer look at the efforts currently in place in the City to address homelessness. Through a series of articles, we’ll explore the network of available services, what’s working and what’s not, and what ideas are out there to better address the crisis going forward. Once a person falls into homelessness, the journey out is long and arduous. Through this series we’ll show what that journey looks like in Santa Monica: from the street to housing. This week, we’re focusing on outreach – the act of engaging individuals living on the street with the goal of connecting them to services – beginning with Downtown Santa Monica, the epicenter of the City’s homelessness crisis.
SANTA MONICA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Suspect wanted for homicide near LA park arrested in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suspected in a fatal stabbing near MacArthur Park is in police custody, authorities said Friday. Members of the LAPD/FBI Fugitive Task Force arrested Alexander Adams in Long Beach on Wednesday on suspicion of the Jan. 9 killing of Nicholas Garcia. He was booked on one count of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD

Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
beachcomber.news

Coyotes Turn Empty Long Beach Home Into Den

Seeing a coyote walking down a busy street is not as uncommon as most would think. Everyone in their lives has had a run-in with them. In most cases, these animals stay clear of people and mind their own business. And in the rare, and often severe cases, cities like Long Beach are left with the responsibility of removing coyotes from its streets and neighborhoods.
LONG BEACH, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Food stamp theft has hit LA hard. Here's how to stay safe

In Southern California, rampant organized theft has struck an unusual victim — the poorest people in the state. Don't let San Francisco be next, officials warn. Two of California's most important lifelines for struggling families, the Electronic Benefit Transfer and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (better known as EBT and food stamps), saw an astronomical rise in theft and fraud in the past two years — up at least 4000%, according to CBS. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA

At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening Culver City Storefront

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City. Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax District’s best breakfast burrito spots, is coming to Culver City sometime in February and the new Cofax already has a new space at 10868 W. Washington Boulevard as reported by Eater Los Angeles.com.
CULVER CITY, CA
sac.media

West Covina to celebrate centennial anniversary with 3-day festival

West Covina is set to host a three-day community festival this upcoming month in Historic Downtown West Covina to celebrate the city’s 100th anniversary since its incorporation in 1923 and is being referred to as the Centennial Spring Festival. From empty acres of walnut and orange groves with less...
WEST COVINA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Council votes to proceed with removing gender references from city code

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The City Council voted Friday for an ordinance to be drafted that would remove all references to gender from the city’s municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian’s motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Broadway-Manchester complete streets project still kicking in South L.A.

A nearly decade-old plan to remake the namesake corridors of the Broadway-Manchester neighborhood is showing signs of life. This month, a notice of exemption issued by the California Natural Resources Agency and City of Los Angeles provided environmental clearance for the Broadway-Manchester Active Transportation Equity Project, which was first proposed in 2015. The project, as currently envisioned, would include impact 2.8-mile segments of Broadway and Manchester Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy