Video Footage Released of New Year's Eve Police Shooting in New Jersey Motel Resulting in Death of 61-Year-Old ManMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
NJ Has A New Whiskey In Town: Meet LeGrand WhiskeyBridget MulroyAvenel, NJ
Symphony of Brotherhood: Celebrating Unity in New JerseyMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
I-78 Westbound Lane Closures This Afternoon for Emergency Bridge Repairs in BedminsterMorristown MinuteBedminster Township, NJ
The Seafood Restaurant Named Best in New Jersey May Surprise You
You don't have to go far to find the finest and freshest seafood in New Jersey. There are so many amazing restaurants serving up the very best, that's why the choice of best of the best was a little surprising. Personally, whenever I think of fresh seafood I immediately go...
Many questions, few answers in shooting of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Over a week since a borough councilwoman was shot dead in front of her home, there are still more questions than answers about who pulled the trigger and why. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was mother to a 12-year-old daughter and a leader in her church, Champions Royal Assembly in Newark.
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
On-the-job discipline of gunman led to NJ councilman’s shooting, prosecutor says
MILFORD — It was a disciplinary action and not politics that led a former employee to shoot Russell Heller in the parking lot of PSE&G's Franklin Township office Wednesday morning, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John McDonald. Heller, 51, also an elected member of the Milford Borough Council, was...
Seaside Heights, NJ reveals opening date for Casino Pier rides
I don't know about you, but I'm very much looking forward to it being summer here at the Jersey Shore. Last night, my wife and I were taking a walk on the Seaside Heights boardwalk, and outside of an awesome view of the moon, we saw some signs of summer.
Getting rid of documents? Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Jon Bon Jovi opens fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen in Jersey City, NJ
JERSEY CITY — Rocker and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi wants to spread some love this Valentine’s Day. The singer is set to open his fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant on Feb. 14. This one will be a pop-up location on the campus of New Jersey City University in Jersey City.
Delicious, People Say This Is New Jersey’s Most Unique Italian Restaurant
They say in life the best things are free, and when you visit what's being called the most unique Italian restaurant in New Jersey that's definitely true. Of course, New Jersey is arguably the Italian food capital of the country. In Ocean County alone, there are countless places to get...
Free Coffee This Weekend at Wawa and Dunkin’ in Honor of the Super Bowl
This weekend just got a little better. You can get a free cup of coffee at Wawa and Dunkin' in honor of the Super Bowl. Go Birds. Yes, it's true. 6ABC is reporting that all Wawa stores in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware are treating you to one free cup of coffee on Sunday, leading up to the big game (until kickoff at 6:30pm).
Experts say this New Jersey town is among the country’s most underrated
A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated. The Shore gets lots of love. For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches. TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well. Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that...
Where To Find Philadelphia Eagles Themed Foods in Mercer and Bucks Counties
It's a big weekend coming up for Philadelphia Eagles fans. The Birds are in the Super Bowl and no doubt there are Super Bowl parties happening all over the area. You know me, I like a party to have a theme and the party goods, food, etc. has to match. Well this is an easy one. The themes are football and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Our Favorite Sushi Spots in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to savoring delicious sushi in NJ, many options are available. In this article, we'll highlight three top New Jersey sushi restaurants. Ninja Sushi in Nutley, Kim's Sushi in West Orange, and Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park. Sagami Japanese Restaurant in Collingswood also makes a list.
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
Popular N.J. Italian restaurant bans children under 10 years old
Scoring a table at one of New Jersey’s most popular Italian restaurants just got more difficult for families with young children. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti, a retro-chic pasta joint in Tinton Falls — which NJ.com named last year the 28th best Italian restaurant in New Jersey — announced on social media Thursday it would be implementing an age limit. Children under 10 will no longer permitted to dine at the restaurant starting March 8.
Slain NJ councilwoman remembered as investigation continues
SAYREVILLE – Hundreds gathered to remember a slain councilwoman as another video sheds light on what happened the night she was shot. A week after Eunice Dwumfour was shot in front of her home while she sat in her SUV, News 12 New Jersey obtained video in which multiple shots can be heard being fired that night. Unnamed law enforcement sources previously told NBC 4 New York that 14 shots were fired, seven of which were fired at her face.
Nostalgic for Portugal? New coffee house opens in Somerset County, NJ
🔴 POURtuga Coffee House has just opened on the Watchung Circle in Somerset County. 🔴 The owners had a vision to make guests feel like they were visiting their grandma's house in Portugal. 🔴 The place serves delicious Portuguese pastries and imported espresso. A new Portuguese coffee...
Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart
Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way.Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in So…
