CoinDesk
An Ode to LocalBitcoins (and a Lesson About Maintaining Bitcoin's Public Goods)
Thursday, storied peer-to-peer crypto exchange LocalBitcoins said it will wind down servicesdue to financial pressure. The news is a loss for the industry. The Helsinki-based firm was founded by Jeremias Kangas in 2012 and became a critical, if increasingly unused, part of the Bitcoin "circular economy." And it's possibly a wake up call for the contemporary Bitcoin scene about incentivizing on-chain payments and conserving or building foundational infrastructure needed for Bitcoin adoption.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Exchange LocalBitcoins to Close, Citing Market Conditions
Bitcoin exchange LocalBitcoins is set to close this month in response to the "ongoing very cold crypto winter." LocalBitcoins, based in Helsinki, is one of the longest-running exchanges. It started 10 years ago and...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Punks: Ordinal NFT Collection Soars in Value
As thehype around Bitcoin non-fungible tokens (NFT) continues to grow, one project that resembles the popular CryptoPunks collection is rapidly climbing in value – the "Bitcoin Punks.". Late Wednesday, one Ordinal Punks...
CoinDesk
The Future of Financial Planning Lies in AI and Blockchain
The integration of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in financial planning and portfolio construction holds immense potential for efficiency, accuracy and security in the industry. The use of blockchain and AI in this...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Lender BlockFi Takes Two-Thirds Loss to Settle Bitcoin Miner Bitfarms' Debt
Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms (BITF) agreed to settle its remaining $21 million of debt withbankrupt lender BlockFi for a single cash payment of $7.75 million, according to a Thursday press release. The miner has...
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner BitNile Pulls 6,500 Rigs From Former Compute North Site
BitNile, a subsidiary of publicly traded Ault Alliance (AULT), is removing 6,572 mining rigs from a Texas facility that was formerly owned by Compute North, calling the site "no longer economically viable." With 300...
CoinDesk
Coinbase's CEO Cites 'Rumors' the SEC May Ban Crypto Staking for Retail Customers
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says he's heard rumors the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would like to ban retail investors from engaging incryptocurrency staking, the income-generating technique at the core of running blockchains including Ethereum.
CoinDesk
‘A Paternalistic and Lazy Regulator’: What the SEC-Kraken Staking Settlement Means for Crypto
On this edition of the "Weekly Recap," NLW goes over the latest front in the crypto wars. On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a $30 million settlement with Kraken over their staking-as-a-service program. The move is rumored to be part of a much larger offensive against crypto involving numerous government offices.
CoinDesk
BTC Options: Dissecting Volatility Trends and Finding Edge in Four Years of Volatility Regimes
How can crypto options enhance portfolio performance? Where does one find significantly profitable options strategies in BTC volatility? And, what are the important emerging ETH trends?. Amberdata, the leader in digital asset data and analytics for institutional customers, recently released the most comprehensive research on BTC options by the leaders...
CoinDesk
What Is the Bitcoin Block Size Debate and Why Does It Matter?
The question of how to scale, or expand upon, Bitcoin is not a new one. But as transaction volumes are expected to increase in the years ahead, questions about the underlying cryptocurrency's future composition must, in the eyes of those who favor change, be answered sooner rather than later: Who does it serve? How should it look? What makes it unique?
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Kraken Crypto Staking Settlement Bedevils Markets as Bitcoin Lingers Below $21.9K
Good morning. Here's what's happening:. Prices: Bitcoin swung below $22K after crypto exchange Kraken agreed to sunset its crypto staking operations; altcoins fell, although liquid staking tokens were an exception. Insights: Whales...
CoinDesk
Long Traders Bear Brunt as Bitcoin, Ether Slide Spurs $220M in Liquidations
Kraken's settlementwith the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over its liquid staking platform spurred a market decline, with the impact felt most by futures traders betting on further growth. Long trades, or bets on...
CoinDesk
Bank of America: Innovation to Expand Decentralized Finance Functionality Over Time
The correction in digital asset markets last year led to a shift in focus and capital from speculative trading to projects with real-world functionality. However, decentralized finance's (DeFi) current functionality "barely scratches the surface," Bank of America (BAC) said in a research report Wednesday.
CoinDesk
SEC's Gensler Warns Crypto Firms to Comply With Rules After Settlement with Kraken
"The Hash" panel weighs in as U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler is warning other platforms to "take note" of crypto exchange Kraken's move to halt its staking service in the country and cough up a $30 million fine. This comes as SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce issued a public dissent to her agency's latest enforcement action. Plus, a closer look at PayPal's bitcoin holdings. And, a popular song released by Rihanna offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) through a Web3 music startup.
CoinDesk
Which Crypto Projects Are Based on Ethereum?
According to the crypto app tracker, State of the Dapps, there are over 3,000 decentralized apps (also known as "dapps") running on the Ethereum blockchain. These apps differ from regular mobile and web-based apps because they aim to hand users more control over the data the apps manage. Traditional apps, such as Robinhood or Twitter, are managed by a central authority, which ultimately has the last word on how their customers' data is secured and used – for better or worse.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Plans to Continue Pursuing Acquisitions Amid Bear Market
Bitcoin miner CleanSpark (CLSK) said it will continue to look for growth through accretive acquisitions of mining assets, as the crypto winter continues to weigh on the industry. "We don't feel compelled to go...
CoinDesk
Aave Deploys Native Stablecoin GHO on Ethereum Testnet
Aave, one of crypto's largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, has deployed its native stablecoin GHO on Ethereum's Goerli testnet, Aave Companies, one of the firms that develops the lending protocol, said Thursday.
CoinDesk
Special Report: UK’s Unsettled Crypto Regulatory Landscape
On "Carpe Consensus," hosts Ben Schiller, Danny Nelson and Cam Thompson dive into the latest crypto news. Plus: a special audio feature with CoinDesk reporter Camomile Shumba. [2:11] Inside the Desk: Venture...
CoinDesk
Uniswap Vote on BNB Deployment Ends With Silicon Valley’s A16Z on Losing Side
Community members of Uniswap, the leading decentralized crypto exchange (DEX), voted to deploy to Binance's BNB blockchain using the Wormhole bridge, the culmination of abehind-the-scenes political battle that ended with the big Silicon Valley venture-capital project backer Andreesen Horowitz (a16z) on the losing side.
