WNDU
Elkhart man shot to death, suspect in custody
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man is dead and the Goshen man suspected of killing him is in custody. Shortly after 5:15 Saturday morning on a report of gunshots Elkhart police were called to the 2300 block of West Lexington Avenue -- which is in North River Landing apartments.
WNDU
Man sentenced to 10 years probation for role in fatal robbery of Goshen man
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A man was sentenced to 10 years on probation for his part in a fatal robbery in 2020. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Pascual Ramirez III pled guilty to a stipulated plea bargain for his part in the 2020 robbery and murder of Joshua Roberts. Ahead of his sentencing, Sara Brownlee, Roberts’ girlfriend, and mother of his child, expressed her feelings on the plea agreement, saying:
WNDU
16-year-old sentenced to 50 years for murder, battery
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 16-year-old has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a South Bend man and the shooting of a woman. According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, A’Quan Irons, 16, of South Bend, was sentenced to 45 years for the murder of Sai’Von Jackson and five years for aggravated battery in the shooting of JaiVon Berry. The sentences will be served consecutively.
WNDU
Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man was sentenced on Thursday to 55 years in prison for his role in the stabbing death of a 73-year-old Elkhart County man. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the murder of Wayne Bontrager, owner of Bontrager’s Meadowlark Cars, back on Feb. 14, 2022. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Byfield was test-driving a vehicle that Bontrager was selling in the area of County Road 26, east of County Road 22, when the two got into an altercation. That’s when Byfield reportedly pulled Bontrager from the vehicle and attacked him with a knife.
WNDU
3 hurt in 2 separate crashes in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were hurt in two separate crashes in Fulton County on Thursday afternoon. Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. to County Road 700 North and U.S. 31. Police say a 34-year-old Nappanee man crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed head-on into a semi.
WNDU
1 hurt in overnight shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police were called to the 1200 block of Johnson Street around midnight. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time. Stay with 16 News Now...
WNDU
Elkhart man found guilty of 2021 murder
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A jury on Wednesday found an Elkhart man guilty of killing another man at a mobile home park in back in November 2021. Jake Brunette, 26, is accused of stabbing Andrew Conley, 23, to death at the Monarch Mobile Home Park. Elkhart Police responded to the scene to find the Conley unconscious with numerous stab wounds. He later died on his way to the hospital.
WNDU
Goshen man pleads guilty to deadly 2022 crash
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed a Goshen couple back in June. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Joshua Martinez, 21, entered a guilty plea as part of a plea agreement in Elkhart County Circuit Court on Thursday.
WNDU
Elkhart man sentenced to 10 years for being felon in possession of gun
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart man was sentenced in federal court after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun. Toby Ray Taylor, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. According to documents in the case, Taylor...
WNDU
Elkhart Police identify suspect in theft investigation
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify a person and/or vehicle that is connected to a theft investigation from last month. Police say it happened at the 7-Eleven located in the 2700 block of S. Main Street just after 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 5. The suspect vehicle is an older pickup truck, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado, with multi-colored camouflage paint.
WNDU
1 dead after SUV crashes into semi on I-94
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead following an SUV-semi crash on Thursday evening. According to the Indiana State Police, authorities responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 10 p.m. on I-94 near MM 38, just two miles west of Exit 40 to Michigan City. A preliminary investigation reveals that a BMW X54 was traveling east when it left the roadway for unknown reasons. The BMV then struck the rear of a semi-truck that was parked on the outside shoulder of the road.
WNDU
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Valleyaires Barbershop chapter
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Do you need a last minute Valentine’s Day gift? Well the Valleyaires Barbershop chapter has you covered. The group joined us on our Saturday morning show to give us a preview of their “Singing Valentine” service, and they have multiple options to fit your Valentine’s day needs.
WNDU
Search continues for suspect behind fake threats to Michigan schools
(WNDU) - Police are still searching for whoever’s responsible for calling in fake threats at schools across Michigan, including Benton Harbor High School, earlier this week. While police are still searching for the suspect, many schools say the calls came from a Google Voice number. There’s a similar case...
WNDU
First Alert Weather
Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the murder of Wayne Bontrager, owner of Bontrager’s Meadowlark Cars, back on Feb. 14, 2022. Elkhart Community Schools Superintendent Thalheimer to resign. Updated: 25 minutes ago. In a letter, he said the...
WNDU
Racism incident at John Glenn High School under investigation
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - An apparent incident of racism at John Glenn High School is being investigated. A viewer shared a photo with 16 News Now of a disturbing message written into the dirt on the side of a vehicle in the school’s parking lot on Thursday afternoon. That message included a racial slur.
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
St. Joseph man charged in death of 8-year-old son takes plea deal. Brian Morrow, 42, pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the death of 8-year-old Jaxson Morrow. Goshen man sentenced to 55 years in prison for deadly stabbing. Updated: 1 hour ago. Samuel Byfield, 23, was charged in the...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. The department says Adrid Lopez was reported as a runaway. Lopez was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the 3100 block of E. Jefferson Boulevard. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and sweatpants.
WNDU
Faith in Indiana heads to Indy before State Senate votes on SB 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Faith in Indiana’s St. Joseph County chapter is heading to Indianapolis to advocate for increased mental health services in the Hoosier State. Around 100 people, including faith and community leaders from St. Joseph County, will bus down to Indy on Saturday to kick off the “A Call For Care” campaign.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Hefty
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cheryl Hunt from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to a brown tabby cat named Hefty, who is looking for a new home!. For more information about Hefty, watch the video above!. If you want to adopt Hefty...
WNDU
Remembering the life of retired firefighter Mike Brown
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend firefighters are speaking out after losing one of their own. On Thursday, the department announced the passing of retired firefighter Mike Brown. Mike retired back in early January, and was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer only a few weeks later. “Very outgoing....
