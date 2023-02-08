Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
A Historic Wall Stands Alone in the Motor CityBashar SalameDetroit, MI
The man giving away millions in MichiganAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
'She needs it': Metro Detroit breast cancer survivor wins trip to Super BowlGeorge WinnerDetroit, MI
Livonia School Shuts Down Amid Norovirus OutbreakHamza HayatLivonia, MI
Related
thewayneherald.com
Speech team wins Classic
In the team sweepstakes during the Wayne High/Wayne State Classic on Feb. 4, Wayne High finished in first place in perhaps the largest win in program history. The team finished with 222 points. Runner-up was Hartington with 177 points, followed by Pierce with 163 and Wausa with 160. The following...
thewayneherald.com
King (and Queen) pins bring home titles
LINCOLN — Anyone care to argue as to where the bowling capital of Nebraska happens to be?. After Tuesday night, there shouldn’t be any more discussion about it — it’s right here in Wayne. The Wayne High bowling teams showed the rest of the state how...
bvmsports.com
Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
Filed under: Detroit Lions News Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year Hutchinson won the fan vote, but Gardner won the AP vote. By Jeremy Reisman@DetroitOnLion Updated Feb 9, 2023, 9:35pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sauce Gardner,…
newyorkbeacon.com
Michigan Teenager Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest While on Basketball Court Passes Away
A teenager from Michigan who had been on life support since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on a basketball court, has passed away. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 18-year-old Cartier Woods has died after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. Woods had been on life support since he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, after he collapsed on the basketball court. He attended Detroit Northwestern High School.
thewayneherald.com
Memory Lane: February 9, 1973
From the February 9, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. Local Kiwanis Club's Anniversary is Time for Looking Back, Ahead. People from West Point, Norfolk and Fremont gathered at Wayne State's Student Center to wish Happy Birthday to a local group known as the Kiwanians. Just 50 years ago, Charles...
abc12.com
Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
Michigan college town ranked the No. 1 best place to live in America in 2023
ANN ARBOR, MI - Out of every city in the entire country, Ann Arbor has just been ranked the best place to live in America in 2023. The top listing comes from the research website, StudyFinds.org. To come up with its top-five list, Study Finds says it looked at 10...
HometownLife.com
Michigan's first Crave eatery in Canton includes self-pour beer wall and axe throwing
Sherrie Saksewski’s initial experience at Crave Hot Dogs & Barbeque in Canton Township was all about the wings. The new eatery, located at 5800 N. Sheldon Road, opened Feb. 4, offering fast-casual food, a self-pour beer wall and two axe throwing lanes. “The wings were fresh and the sauce...
WXYZ
Calgary Flames player hit by car in Downtown Detroit while riding scooter
(WXYZ) — The Calgary Flames said one of their players was hit by a vehicle in Detroit on Wednesday night ahead of the team's game against the Red Wings on Thursday. According to the Flames, defenseman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle while he was riding a scooter on his way to dinner.
fox2detroit.com
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
wcsx.com
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
tourcounsel.com
Southland Center | Shopping mall in Taylor, Michigan
Southland Center (also known as Southland Mall) is an enclosed mall located at 23000 Eureka Road in Taylor, Michigan (a Downriver community located southwest of Detroit), exactly halfway between U.S. Highway 24 (Telegraph Road) and the Interstate 75 freeway. The anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Forever 21, Best Buy, Shoe...
US foreclosure filings are up 36%, Michigan is in the top 3
Data from ATTOM's January 2023 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report shows foreclosure filings across the country are up 36% from a year ago.
$2.7M Ann Arbor home offers heated floors, panoramic valley views
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Tucked into a private neighborhood overlooking the Huron River just outside Ann Arbor lies one of the area’s best examples of contemporary residential architecture. The four-bedroom, 4,280-square-foot home at 3766 River Pines Drive in Scio Township is an example of eye-catching modern architecture by...
50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit
Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
96-Year-Old Michigan Man’s Home Stolen by Trusted Senior Center Employee
An employee at a Bloomfield Township senior citizens center is being accused of swindling an elderly man, tricking him into signing over his home to her. Woman Grooms Elderly Gentleman in Order to Take Advantage of Him. The 71-year-old woman who was an employee at the Bloomfield Township Senior Center...
thewayneherald.com
Fair Board plans grandstand build with 900+ seats during commissioner meeting
The Wayne County Commissioners met in scheduled session on Feb. 7 where they received updates from the county Ag Extension office, the Fair Board, County Offices and more. Julie Schultz, UNL Associate Extension Educator, informed the board of recent happenings within the extension office including a new leadership program where 10 Wayne High sophomores and juniors will engage in 12 weeks of leadership-centered curriculum.
fox2detroit.com
Hats Galore: A family-owned Detroit business that's a must-stop
Hats Galore has been in business on Detroit's east side for 30 years and is a true family business. We went in for a glimpse of their style and history.
WWMT
Ford to announce plans to build EV plant at Marshall megasite
DEARBORN, Mich. — An announcement on a multi-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall is expected to be made Monday, according to a local elected official. Eyeing the property: Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant. Ford executives, side-by-side with officials from the State of...
1051thebounce.com
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’
If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
Comments / 0