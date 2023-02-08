ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speech team wins Classic

In the team sweepstakes during the Wayne High/Wayne State Classic on Feb. 4, Wayne High finished in first place in perhaps the largest win in program history. The team finished with 222 points. Runner-up was Hartington with 177 points, followed by Pierce with 163 and Wausa with 160. The following...
King (and Queen) pins bring home titles

LINCOLN — Anyone care to argue as to where the bowling capital of Nebraska happens to be?. After Tuesday night, there shouldn’t be any more discussion about it — it’s right here in Wayne. The Wayne High bowling teams showed the rest of the state how...
Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year

Filed under: Detroit Lions News Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year Hutchinson won the fan vote, but Gardner won the AP vote. By Jeremy Reisman@DetroitOnLion Updated Feb 9, 2023, 9:35pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Sauce Gardner,…
Michigan Teenager Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest While on Basketball Court Passes Away

A teenager from Michigan who had been on life support since Jan. 31, when he collapsed on a basketball court, has passed away. According to Fox 2 Detroit, 18-year-old Cartier Woods has died after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. Woods had been on life support since he was taken to Henry Ford Hospital, after he collapsed on the basketball court. He attended Detroit Northwestern High School.
Memory Lane: February 9, 1973

From the February 9, 1973 edition of The Wayne Herald. Local Kiwanis Club's Anniversary is Time for Looking Back, Ahead. People from West Point, Norfolk and Fremont gathered at Wayne State's Student Center to wish Happy Birthday to a local group known as the Kiwanians. Just 50 years ago, Charles...
Variety helps Oakland County man win $500,000 Michigan Lottery prize

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - They say variety is the spice of life and it helped an Oakland County man win a $500,000 prize from a Michigan Lottery instant game. The 25-year-old man likes to buy tickets for different scratch-off games when he's at the store. He bought a Cashword Times 10 ticket from Busatti Party Store in Southgate recently and won the $500,000 jackpot.
'I thought it was a scam': Oakland County woman wins $110,689 in random Michigan Lottery drawing

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - When an Oakland County woman received an email saying she won $110,689 from the Michigan Lottery, she thought it was a scam. "I knew that by playing the Monthly Jackpot game online, I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway," said the 47-year-old woman, who chose to remain anonymous. "I never thought I would win the second chance drawing, so I was just hoping for an instant win while playing the games."
Michigan Pizzeria Named One of the Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Michigan, we’re pretty well known for our pizza. I mean, so many pizza franchises are from the Mitten, including Little Caesars Pizza, Domino’s and Jet’s. Now, one popular Michigan pizza spot has been named one of the best...
Southland Center | Shopping mall in Taylor, Michigan

Southland Center (also known as Southland Mall) is an enclosed mall located at 23000 Eureka Road in Taylor, Michigan (a Downriver community located southwest of Detroit), exactly halfway between U.S. Highway 24 (Telegraph Road) and the Interstate 75 freeway. The anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Forever 21, Best Buy, Shoe...
50-mph winds expected for metro Detroit

Are you ready for some unusual Michigan winter weather? It’s time to put those winter coats away and pull out your rain jackets. The Detroit area is expected to experience heavy rain and wind, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake. A wind advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. Here's what to expect:
Fair Board plans grandstand build with 900+ seats during commissioner meeting

The Wayne County Commissioners met in scheduled session on Feb. 7 where they received updates from the county Ag Extension office, the Fair Board, County Offices and more. Julie Schultz, UNL Associate Extension Educator, informed the board of recent happenings within the extension office including a new leadership program where 10 Wayne High sophomores and juniors will engage in 12 weeks of leadership-centered curriculum.
Ford to announce plans to build EV plant at Marshall megasite

DEARBORN, Mich. — An announcement on a multi-billion dollar electric vehicle battery plant in Marshall is expected to be made Monday, according to a local elected official. Eyeing the property: Ford considers Marshall Megasite for possible electric vehicle battery plant. Ford executives, side-by-side with officials from the State of...
2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
