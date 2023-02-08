Open in App
Myrtle Beach, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach warns of online vendor scams for upcoming Spring Fest

By Caleb McCusker,

12 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The city of Myrtle Beach Government said in a Facebook post Wednesday it has been made aware of a scam in which someone is pretending to take vendor fees for the upcoming Spring Fest in April.

The city says it does not accept any vendor application or fee through a third-party source such as Facebook, Paypal or Venmo.

The post warns not to trust people online who say they will apply or take fees for the vendor. It will not earn anybody an application or a vending spot for any City of Myrtle Beach event.

The only way to apply to be a vendor at Spring Fest on April 8 is to contact Greg Moody at 843-918-2361 or Ed Lewis at 843-918-2355, according to the post.

