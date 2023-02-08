Read full article on original website
abc27.com
One dead after Route 30 crash in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has died after they were involved in a crash on Friday, Feb. 10 on Route 30 westbound in Lancaster County. East Hempfield Township Police say at 10:30 p.m., officers, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the area of Route 30 west and Centerville Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash with entrapment.
abc27.com
Community supports Lower Windsor Township Police
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are giving law enforcement in York County more protection. Lower Windsor Township Police accepted a check to purchase a ballistic shield, which costs several hundred dollars. Members from the following organizations contributed:. Water’s Edge UMC. Rev. Ed Zeiders.
abc27.com
Police find missing York County woman safe
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern York Regional Police were looking for a woman missing in York County who may be at special risk of harm or injury. The 18 year old has since been found safe. Police say the woman entered a Lyft vehicle at 7 p.m....
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
abc27.com
Late-night crash closes road in Lancaster County
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A late-night crash in Lancaster County injured at least two people on Friday, Feb. 10. According to the East Hempfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road around 11:50 p.m. The crash involved two vehicles and injured at least two people, according to police.
local21news.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly threatened Harrisburg officers
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Harrisburg Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man after they say he threatened officers. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of Cameron and Market Streets around 7:30 AM on Friday, January 20 for reports of a man acting suspiciously.
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
abc27.com
Police investigating Lancaster County homicide, suspect in custody
COLUMBIA BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County are investigating a homicide with a suspect in custody. Columbia Borough Police say officers began an investigation after a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Ave. H around 8:18 a.m. A suspect is in...
Pair steals more than $2,000 of merchandise from department store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — State police at Selinsgrove are looking for a male and female suspect who stole more than $2,000 of clothing and other merchandise from a Snyder County department store. Police received a theft report on Jan. 30 from Kohl's at Monroe Marketplace in Monroe Township. The two unknown suspects were seen walking out of the store with the merchandise valued at $2,087.50 Police are investigating. Anyone with information may contact PSP Selinsgrove at 570-374-8145.
local21news.com
Two vehicle crash on I-83 blocks off lanes in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities worked about an hour to clear out a two vehicle wreck that closed off a lane on I-83. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, crews were on scene with EMS at around 6:32 p.m. on Friday on I-83 north bound, near exit 4.
abc27.com
State Police find missing 34-year-old woman
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a missing 34-year-old woman from Wilkes-Barre, Pa. The woman has since been found safe. State Police believed the woman could have been at special risk of harm or injury.
WGAL
Late night crash under investigation in Lancaster County
A late night crash shut down a Lancaster County road Friday night. Emergency dispatchers say the crash occurred just before midnight, in the 2800 block of Spring Valley Road. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the East Hempfield Township Police Department.
18-Year-Old York Woman Who Mysteriously Disappeared From Work In York County Found Safe: Police
UPDATE:Aniya Bailey, 18, of West Manchester Township, was found safe on the evening of Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, authorities say. Additional details were not released. ORIGINAL:A woman is missing after she took a Lyft from work in the middle of her shift, authorities say. Aniya Bailey, 18, w…
WGAL
Man killed in tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Lancaster County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as Mark Slobodjian, 61, of Nottingham. The fatal crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in Providence Township at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road. Roads in the area...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man dead after fatal Lancaster County crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Nottingham man died in a fatal two-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 8 after he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 61-year-old Mark Slobodjian of Nottingham was driving a Chevrolet Equinox, traveling southbound on Lancaster Pike. A tractor-trailer was traveling...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Charged in Killing of 12-Year-Old Girl He Stored in a Freezer in Lancaster Co.
WARNING: The details of this story are graphic and could be disturbing for some readers. Jason Shackelford was charged with criminal homicide in the killing of his former girlfriend’s 12-year-old daughter who he stored in a freezer, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office. On Friday, East...
abc27.com
Lancaster Police arrest juveniles for possessing firearms
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Police announced they have arrested two juveniles who were in possession of firearms. Police say that around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, an officer with the department observed a group of three individuals on Pershing Avenue matching the description of suspects involved in a shots fired incident that occurred early in the day.
local21news.com
One injured in Lebanon City shooting, police investigating
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of 8th and Cumberland Streets just before 7:00 pm on Thursday for reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they discovered...
abc27.com
Waynesboro Police train in Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County buildings
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with the Waynesboro Police Department to provide a much-needed training space. Officers with the Waynesboro Police Department encounter many different scenarios while on patrol. “Cops are always being called inside for domestic situations and emotionally disturbed people,” said Officer...
