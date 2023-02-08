Kirk Cameron bringing book tour to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Kirk Cameron is bringing his public library tour to Savannah on Thursday.

The “Growing Pains” star recently published a Christian children’s book, “As You Grow.” Its Biblical themes, he claims, have kept him from appearing at dozens of libraries around the U.S.

One library, Fox News reported, told Cameron and his publisher: “We are a very queer-friendly library. Our messaging does not align.”

Certain LGTBQ+-friendly library events, namely drag queen story hours, have become polarizing around the country. Cameron used the discussion in an Instagram post promoting his visit to the Hostess City.

Cameron shared a poster of a local drag and burlesque show next to his book tour poster.

“Parents, this is the choice of entertainment Thursday in Savannah, Georgia! Which one will you choose?” he wrote.

Meanwhile, the executive producer of the “I Will Always Love You” Night of 1000 Dolly’s drag show at Club One is a 21+ event and fundraiser for a local animal rescue.

A statement from Rita D’LaVane states, in part:

Kirk Cameron has decided to use our event to sensationalize his agenda. Our event was not ever intended for an all ages audience and is for adults only. We hope that anyone who is old enough to attend comes out to support our event and Renegade Paws Rescue. We strive to do the most that we can for our local community.

Live Oak Public Libraries confirmed Cameron’s media team reserved the Bull Street Library Auditorium for Thursday’s event. A spokesperson said it’s being held in a meeting room and not a library program, so the event does not appear on the library system’s website or social media.

The spokesperson offered the following statement to News 3 saying, in part:

Live Oak Public Libraries offers the use of meeting rooms for civic, cultural, and educational activities. Rooms are available during regular hours of library operation and meetings must be free and open to the public. The use of a room by a group or organization does not indicate library approval or endorsement of the group, its policies or its activities.

Cameron’s event is slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bull Street Library. Country artist Coffey Anderson will join him for a “patriotic sing-a-long.”