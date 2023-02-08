Read full article on original website
Chicago is Not the Top U.S. Consumer of Hot Dogs. Frankly, Here's the Real Wiener
Chicago has its own style hot dog, is home to popular hot dog manufacturers and was even dubbed "Hot Dog Town U.S.A." in an article by the New York Times. So, it wouldn't be far-fetched to assume Chicago is the top consumer of hot dogs in the U.S. That actually isn't the case, based on the most recent data.
Walmart to Close its Remaining Pickup-Only Stores, Including One in the Chicago Suburbs
Walmart appears to soon be ending its experiment of pickup-only stores with both prototype locations - one in the Chicago suburbs and the other in northwest Arkansas - among recently announced store closures. Earlier this week, the Chicago Tribune reported Walmart plans to shutter its pickup-only location in Lincolnwood, 6840...
First Look For Charity Provides a Sneak Peek of Chicago Auto Show
The Chicago Auto Show, the nation's largest, kicks off Saturday, but several thousand people got a first look at all the excitement for a good cause Friday night. “I tell everybody it’s like being a 50-year-old and going back to prom, dressing up and having a good time,” said one attendee.
Photos: Chicago 2023 Auto Show Kicks Off
From concept cars to brand new electric vehicles, nearly 1,000 automobiles are on display at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show.
2023 Chicago Music Festivals Roundup: Rock, Country and Jazz Concerts Among Those on Tap This Summer
When: July 13-16 Where: 1901 W. Madison St. When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA) When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA) When: June 2023 (exact dates TBA) When: July 2023 (exact dates TBA) Where: Jackson Park. Genre: Punk Rock. When: September 15-17 Where: Douglas Park. Genre: EDM. When: June 10-11 Where:...
NBC Chicago News Standards and Publishing Principles
At NBC Chicago, we aim to create journalism that is trustworthy and transparent, and cover stories that matter to the Chicago region and the many audiences who live here. Our newsroom follows certain standards and principles when investigating, writing and building our news coverage to ensure accuracy, fairness and quality.
‘Justice For Julian:' Family and Friends Hold Prayer Vigil For 18-Year-old Shot In Chicago's Ashburn Neighborhood
An 18-year-old man from south suburban Alsip is in critical condition after being shot while riding in a car with friends in Chicago’s Ashburn neighborhood, according to his family. “My nephew is just a good kid and for him to go through this, it’s hard,” said the victim’s aunt,...
Chicago's 2023 ‘Windy City Smokeout' Releases Country Music Headliners, Festival Lineup
If you're already dreaming of summer music festivals in Chicago, you're in luck --- one of the city's most beloved summer music and food events just announced its headliners and lineup of musical acts and events. July 13-16, Chicago will host its annual outdoor music and BBQ country festival, the...
How to Watch NBC 5's Upcoming Chicago Mayoral Forum
You're watching in the video player above the "NBC 5 Chicago News" streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here’s how to find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.
Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture Invites Visitors on Surreal Journey Through Puerto Rico's History
"Semillas" at Chicago's National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts and Culture is landscape artist Raul Ortiz Bonilla’s first solo art exhibition, which focuses on the seeds, or dots, he paints to visualize his memories of Puerto Rico and what it means to be an immigrant. Bonilla immigrated to Chicago...
8-Year-Old at Center of #MollyStrong Movement Dies of Cancer, Family Announces in Emotional Post
An 8-year-old girl who captured hearts amid her battle with stage four cancer and became the center of #MollyStrong messages across the Chicago area and beyond has passed away, her family announced in an emotional post on social media. Molly Morris died at 7:42 p.m. Wednesday, her mother, Erin Morris,...
Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections
The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
After Update in Peter Salvino Drowning, What About Krzysztof Szubert? Here's What We Know
An update in one of two highly-publicized drownings in the Chicago area has left many questioning: what happened to Krzysztof Szubert?. Szubert, a 21-year-old Polish businessman working in Chicago, was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan off Oak Street Beach on Dec. 7. He had been reported missing from a River North party and was the subject of a major search effort before his body was discovered.
Residents Displaced By Deadly High-Rise Fire on South Side Frustrated They Cannot Enter Their Homes
Frustration is growing for people displaced by a deadly high-rise fire on Chicago's South Side. The blaze happened on Jan. 25 in the city’s Kenwood neighborhood, which fire investigators later determined was caused by careless use of smoking materials on the building's 15th floor. One woman was killed in...
7-Eleven to Pay $91M to Suburban Chicago Man Who Lost Both Legs in Storefront Crash
A 57-year-old suburban man who became a double amputee after a car pinned his legs against the front of a Bensenville 7-Eleven will receive a $91 million payout from the convenience store chain. The 2017 crash was one of the thousands of similar incidents identified in discovery for the case,...
Cooper Roberts, 8-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Highland Park Shooting, Gifted Mobility Bike
Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old boy who was left fighting for his life after the Highland Park parade shooting on July 4, has been gifted a mobility bike thanks to donations through "Project Mobility." Project Mobility is an organization that works to provide modified bicycles to improve mobility for individuals with...
Chicago Forecast: Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Winds to Create Wet, Soggy Commute
Chicago's spring-like weather is set to continue Thursday, as a system that moved in overnight from the southwest has already brought widespread, heavy rain and fog to the area, creating wet and potentially hazardous conditions for the morning commute. Additionally, a wind advisory the south and southeast set to bring...
Latest 2023 Chicago Mayoral Endorsements: Pat Quinn Endorses Rep. García; Faith Leaders Endorse Lightfoot, Wilson
As Election season in in the city heats up, more Chicago leaders, groups and organizations are groups are sending a message to voters by throwing their support towards different candidates in the city's crowded race for mayor. Thursday, former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn endorsed Rep. Jesús "Chuy" García, saying García...
Lightfoot Campaign's Internal Polling Shows Potential for Runoff With Vallas
Could there be a Lori Lightfoot vs. Paul Vallas runoff in the upcoming Chicago mayoral election?. That’s certainly one possible scenario, as Lightfoot faces a tough re-election fight. On Thursday, Lightfoot released an internal campaign poll that shows her in the lead, but statistically in a tie with Vallas.
23-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Chatham
A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The man, 23, was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone approached him and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, police...
