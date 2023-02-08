ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago News Standards and Publishing Principles

At NBC Chicago, we aim to create journalism that is trustworthy and transparent, and cover stories that matter to the Chicago region and the many audiences who live here. Our newsroom follows certain standards and principles when investigating, writing and building our news coverage to ensure accuracy, fairness and quality.
How to Watch NBC 5's Upcoming Chicago Mayoral Forum

You're watching in the video player above the "NBC 5 Chicago News" streaming channel, which plays local Chicago news 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Here’s how to find the “NBC 5 Chicago News” streaming channel on your phone or computer, and on Peacock, Samsung, Roku, Xumo or on our app, so you can watch our local news on your schedule.
Here Are 11 Races to Watch in the 2023 Chicago Elections

The Chicago mayoral election is dominating all of the headlines in the city, but there are plenty of other intriguing races that are worth keeping an eye on this winter. A slew of City Council members have opted not to run for reelection this year, meaning that there will be significantly more turnover than usual on the 50-member council.
After Update in Peter Salvino Drowning, What About Krzysztof Szubert? Here's What We Know

An update in one of two highly-publicized drownings in the Chicago area has left many questioning: what happened to Krzysztof Szubert?. Szubert, a 21-year-old Polish businessman working in Chicago, was found unresponsive in Lake Michigan off Oak Street Beach on Dec. 7. He had been reported missing from a River North party and was the subject of a major search effort before his body was discovered.
23-Year-Old Man Shot to Death in Chatham

A man was shot and killed early Friday in the Chatham neighborhood. The man, 23, was in an alley in the 8400 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone approached him and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He suffered gunshot wounds throughout his body, police...
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

