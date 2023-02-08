Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Diego weather alert: cooler weather, increased winds and showers ahead this weekendStanleySan Diego, CA
San Diego Padres Star Signs Huge ExtensionOnlyHomersSan Diego, CA
Costco to Replace Sears as Part of Newly-Sold Longstanding U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergEscondido, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Related
The Pac-12’s Search for West Coast Survival Ends with Boise State
Many critics, myself included, have written about the challenges and shortcomings of Boise State University. We've read them all, including famous signs like 'Boise is not a state' at opposing football stadiums. The days of Chris Petersen, Ian Johnson, and Kellen Moore are over. However, I believe their legacy and the house that Gene Bleimeyer built have enough attraction to bring the Pac-12 to Boise.
Pac-12 Expansion: Which Schools Should Conference Add to Replace USC and UCLA?
Examining Pac-12 expansion, why San Diego State and SMU are the frontrunners to join the league and what other candidates make sense in conference realignment.
USC football's 2023 recruiting class 'nowhere near what I thought it would look like'
The Athletic writers Grace Raynor and Ari Wasserman both listed the Trojans' recruiting class falling outside the top ten nationally as their "most surprising development" in a Pac-12 recruiting story
NBA Odds: Spurs vs. Hawks prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/11/2023
An inter-conference showdown is on tap for this Saturday evening as the San Antonio Spurs look to steal a win on the road from the Atlanta Hawks. Let’s take a look at our NBA odds series, where our Spurs-Hawks prediction and pick will be unveiled for all to see.
CIF San Diego Section 2023 boys basketball playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times
The brackets for the 2023 CIF San Diego Section boys basketball playoffs have been finalized. First-round matchups for Division 1-5 start Tuesday, Feb. 14. The Open Division playoffs begin on Friday, Feb. 17. (Lead photo by Justin Fine) You can follow all of the action on SBLive with bracket ...
chatsports.com
Idaho Drops Dual Match at UNLV
LAS VEGAS – Idaho women's tennis fell on the road in Las Vegas to UNLV, 6-1 at the Fertitta Tennis Complex. Idaho (0-3) came up short in doubles action, falling at the No. 1 and 2 positions to give the Rebels an opening 1-0 lead. and lost 6u20101 at No. 1 while and dropped their match in a 6u20102 decision.
Utah State hires University of Utah alum as defensive tackles coach
The Utah State Aggies hired Tevita Finau as the team’s new defensive tackles coach. Finau played collegiately at the University of Utah, before playing professionally for five years.
USC football: 6 Southern California recruiting targets Trojans should prioritize
If the Trojans lock down these six prospects, they'll almost certainly walk away with a top ten class in 2024
Utah State drops second straight game, this time at San Jose State
Omari Moore scored 20 of his 27 points in the second half and San Jose State beat Utah State 69-64 on Saturday night.
No. 11 Dougherty Valley pulls of one of the biggest comebacks in California boys basketball history
Less than 24 hours after it happened, Dougherty Valley boys basketball coach Mike Hansen was asked to describe it, which is like trying to recount a tornado or Black Friday at Wal-Mart. “Madness,” Hansen said. “Insanity.” Down 27 in the third quarter against a red-hot San Ramon Valley squad, ...
Updated timeline for Warriors’ final decision on Gary Payton II trade
The Golden State Warriors have until the night of Super Bowl Sunday to make a final decision on the pending trade for Gary Payton II, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. As fallout from their learned extent of Payton’s injury continues, whether or not the Warriors will go through with bringing him back still remains to […] The post Updated timeline for Warriors’ final decision on Gary Payton II trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Virginia gives Duke nightmare not seen by Blue Devils in nearly 15 years
The Virginia Cavaliers have always been known as a sound defensive team even since Tony Bennett took control of the program. The Duke Blue Devils got reminded of that again in Saturday’s loss to Virginia basketball, whose suffocating defense played a huge role in the Hoos’ 69-62 overtime victory in Charlottesville. “Duke’s 22 turnovers in […] The post Virginia gives Duke nightmare not seen by Blue Devils in nearly 15 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0