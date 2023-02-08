The Lake Norman and surrounding area is full of delicious spots for grabbing a bite any time of day. And, when The Neighborhood Cafe opened last summer it became a huge hit. Now, the popular Huntersville North Carolina brunch restaurant announces plans to add a dinner menu. The Charlotte Observer reports owner Tim Fadul says customers constantly ask for the addition. And, they want to give customers what they want. So, beginning Thursday The Neighborhood Cafe opens from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They plan to continue brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visitors to the original Cafe 100 know that when Fadul took ownership he kept the menu and updated and added. So, he says the dinner menu includes faves from the former Cafe 100. Plan to see Filet Oscar, Mediterranean Chicken and Salmon and other additions. Highlights feature ahi tuna with wasabi mashed potatoes, lobster mac & cheese and comfort food like meatloaf and lasagna. They also will have weekly specials of bone in ribeye, prime rib and New York strip.

