Charlotte, NC

country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina

Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s.  Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic

The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. North Carolina education...
CHARLOTTE, NC
tourcounsel.com

Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina

Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Popular Huntersville North Carolina Brunch Restaurant Adds Dinner Menu

The Lake Norman and surrounding area is full of delicious spots for grabbing a bite any time of day. And, when The Neighborhood Cafe opened last summer it became a huge hit. Now, the popular Huntersville North Carolina brunch restaurant announces plans to add a dinner menu. The Charlotte Observer reports owner Tim Fadul says customers constantly ask for the addition. And, they want to give customers what they want. So, beginning Thursday The Neighborhood Cafe opens from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They plan to continue brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visitors to the original Cafe 100 know that when Fadul took ownership he kept the menu and updated and added. So, he says the dinner menu includes faves from the former Cafe 100. Plan to see Filet Oscar, Mediterranean Chicken and Salmon and other additions. Highlights feature ahi tuna with wasabi mashed potatoes, lobster mac & cheese and comfort food like meatloaf and lasagna. They also will have weekly specials of bone in ribeye, prime rib and New York strip.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

WFAE

