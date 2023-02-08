Read full article on original website
Rising restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina
Eastland Mall was a shopping mall in Charlotte, North Carolina. The center opened on July 30, 1975, as the then-largest mall in North Carolina with three anchor department stores, Belk, J.C. Penney, and Ivey's. A Sears, Roebuck and Company store joined four years later. The mall was owned by Glimcher...
Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
SWAT situation comes to end in north Charlotte
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a SWAT situation in north Charlotte on Saturday morning.
Possible rain/ice mix in North Carolina Sunday morning
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are still on tap for a much cooler, wetter weekend ahead! We keep the skies cloudy but primarily quiet today. Showers start to creep in from the south by dinner time. Expect much cooler temperatures with highs in the middle 50s. Our well-advertised storm arrives tonight into Sunday, bringing some winter […]
Will companies pay millions for naming rights by Charlotte's bus station?
Would you spend $750,000 to put your name on Charlotte’s new uptown bus station?. A consultant told a City Council committee this week that he expects a company would buy the naming rights to the new facility, scheduled to open by the end of the decade. Sean Moran with...
‘She was just cool’: Legal community honors late Judge Shirley Fulton
Fulton served as a judge for 16 years and, in that time, worked with and mentored many in the packed courtroom.
qcitymetro.com
‘A Blessing in disguise’: Beatties Ford Road flower shop moving after 40-plus years
Stepping inside Stroud’s Flowers is like stepping into the past. From the stained glass window out front that reads “Stroud’s” to the old piano in the lobby, the floral shop is filled with nostalgia and the sweet aroma of its blooms. Gerardo and Nancy Stroud opened...
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
2 killed, 2 hurt in south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC says
Two people were killed and two were hurt Friday afternoon in a south Charlotte wreck, MEDIC said.
qcnews.com
Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic
The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Two dead, two injured in south Charlotte crash: Medic. The collision happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. NC Zoo proposes ticket price increase. North Carolina education...
tourcounsel.com
Carolina Place | Shopping mall in Pineville, North Carolina
Carolina Place (also referred to as Carolina Place Mall) is a shopping mall located in Pineville, North Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte. The 1,200,000-square-foot (110,000 m2) GLA mall, in the shape of a curve, is anchored by Belk, a Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy combo store, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
Neighbors concerned after homeless camp forms next to apartment complex on Sugar Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte have been divided on an issue. A homeless camp popped up on the 1000 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is near Merlane Drive and not far from Interstate 85. Sugar Creek continues to change. It's been...
WBTV
Charlotte woman wins $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte woman’s lucky day came when she won $1 million from a $2 lottery ticket. Vaughn bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road in Charlotte. She matched numbers on five white balls to win $1 million. [Ticket purchased...
Person hit by train, killed in northeast Charlotte: Medic
A person was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in northeast Charlotte Thursday, according to Medic.
country1037fm.com
Popular Huntersville North Carolina Brunch Restaurant Adds Dinner Menu
The Lake Norman and surrounding area is full of delicious spots for grabbing a bite any time of day. And, when The Neighborhood Cafe opened last summer it became a huge hit. Now, the popular Huntersville North Carolina brunch restaurant announces plans to add a dinner menu. The Charlotte Observer reports owner Tim Fadul says customers constantly ask for the addition. And, they want to give customers what they want. So, beginning Thursday The Neighborhood Cafe opens from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They plan to continue brunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Visitors to the original Cafe 100 know that when Fadul took ownership he kept the menu and updated and added. So, he says the dinner menu includes faves from the former Cafe 100. Plan to see Filet Oscar, Mediterranean Chicken and Salmon and other additions. Highlights feature ahi tuna with wasabi mashed potatoes, lobster mac & cheese and comfort food like meatloaf and lasagna. They also will have weekly specials of bone in ribeye, prime rib and New York strip.
WBTV
Mecklenburg County’s first Black female prosecutor, community advocate Shirley Fulton dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Shirley Fulton, the first Black female prosecutor in Mecklenburg County and the first Black woman on the Superior Court bench in North Carolina, has died. She was 71. During her more than 20 years of service in the court, she was an assistant district attorney, a...
This Charlotte Ranch-Style House Got an Update With Bold Colors and Patterns
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Design professional name: Amber Guyton, Blessed Little Bungalow. Location: Charlotte, North Carolina. Size: 1,475 square feet. Type of home: Ranch-style house. Years lived...
Green Book Legacy: Charlotte’s Original Chicken n’ Ribs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Long before Yelp or Google reviews there was a different tool to help people find spots where all races were welcome. The Negro Motorist Green Book was published for more than 30 years as a nationwide source sold at gas stations to help people navigate segregated America in the Jim Crow […]
