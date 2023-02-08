ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

henrycountytimes.com

Updates from Board of Commissioners

The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its January 17 regular meeting to approve a $2,951,502.11 contract for inspections to comply with federal stormwater regulations during the five-year permit cycle form 2023 to 2027. According to a county staff report, Henry County is required by law to comply with...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
capitalbnews.org

Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Chattahoochee River park to increase trail mileage

The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area will be able to continue major redesigns to the park’s trail network after receiving approval for its Comprehensive Trails Management Plan Environmental Assessment. Major redesigns will increase trail mileage, improve physical and social sustainability, and better protect park resources, according to a press release from the CRNRA. Park staff […] The post Chattahoochee River park to increase trail mileage appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
JOHNS CREEK, GA
PSki17

In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge

Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Whataburger to break ground in Newton County

COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
DECATUR, GA
wrganews.com

Coosa Valley Credit Union announces Paulding Location

Coosa Valley Credit Union will open a new branch in Dallas in the summer of 2023. This will be the Credit Union’s first branch in Paulding County, and the ninth branch in Northwest Georgia. “Dallas and Paulding County are wonderful, growing communities and we’re thrilled to be able to grow with them,” said Andy F. Harris, the credit union’s CEO.
DALLAS, GA
11Alive

These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report

ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA

