Read full article on original website
Related
henrycountytimes.com
Updates from Board of Commissioners
The Henry County Board of Commissioners voted at its January 17 regular meeting to approve a $2,951,502.11 contract for inspections to comply with federal stormwater regulations during the five-year permit cycle form 2023 to 2027. According to a county staff report, Henry County is required by law to comply with...
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
Chattahoochee River park to increase trail mileage
The Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area will be able to continue major redesigns to the park’s trail network after receiving approval for its Comprehensive Trails Management Plan Environmental Assessment. Major redesigns will increase trail mileage, improve physical and social sustainability, and better protect park resources, according to a press release from the CRNRA. Park staff […] The post Chattahoochee River park to increase trail mileage appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
Three candidates qualify in special election race to replace Mike Glanton
Two Democrats and one Republican have qualified to replace Mike Glanton as the representative for state house District 7...
Monroe Local News
Get your spring plants at the Gwinnett County UGA Extention 2023 Plant Sale Fundraiser
Shop more than 50 varieties of flowering and fruit plants that thrive in Georgia soil at UGA Extension Gwinnett’s annual Plant Sale Fundraiser to benefit 4-H and Master Gardener projects. This year’s diverse selection ranges from blueberries, peaches, and plums to dogwoods, gardenias, and hydrangeas. Preorder by mail...
Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
Judge gave the defendants until March 16 to find new representation or represent themselves.
Deja News: Brian Nichols killed four in 2005 courthouse rampage
FROM OUR ARCHIVES: A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades.
Residents say problems persist at Decatur apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — For Shuntaye Cooley, the list of maintenance requests at her Decatur apartment complex is a long one. "No heating, no air conditioning, no stoves. Like, they refused to fix anything," she said. Cooley said she's lived at the Villas at Decatur since 2019. The problems,...
Sandy Springs terminates lease of gymnastics program helping underserved kids
The owner of a Sandy Springs gymnastics program at Hammond Park Gym says she’s fighting for her business to survive afte...
Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection
The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
wrganews.com
Coosa Valley Credit Union announces Paulding Location
Coosa Valley Credit Union will open a new branch in Dallas in the summer of 2023. This will be the Credit Union’s first branch in Paulding County, and the ninth branch in Northwest Georgia. “Dallas and Paulding County are wonderful, growing communities and we’re thrilled to be able to grow with them,” said Andy F. Harris, the credit union’s CEO.
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report
ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
Fayetteville man arrested in connection with metro mail thefts
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with recent mail thefts around Metro Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
Comments / 0