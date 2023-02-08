Kansas City, Independence districts say it will cancel classes on the day of a Super Bowl parade if the Chiefs win

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA, is a member of the Hunt dynasty, one of the richest families in America.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
I call myself Indian, and I’d be angry if Kansas City renamed the Chiefs or Arrowhead | Opinion
Getting rid of “The Chop” or other symbols would contribute to the erasure of Native American culture, says this letter writer.
Patrick Mahomes’ mom turns birthday into fundraiser for KC charity
The mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes turned her birthday into a fundraiser for the children's charity, Variety KC.
KMBC.com
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, you can expect coach Andy Reid to head to Midtown and order one of his favorite meals. It’s called the Andy Reid Special at Q39. The meal consists of burnt ends, macaroni and cheese and onion straws.
KMBC.com
Papa Johns crafts the 'Mama Kelce' Super Bowl pizza exclusively for Kansas City and Philadelphia
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The new item with a "Mama Kelce" endorsement is available only in Philly and Kansas City. For the first time in NFL history, two brothers will compete against each other. Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have put...
Fans think Kansas City Chiefs ‘doomed’ in Super Bowl after Patrick Mahomes wins ‘cursed’ award
PATRICK MAHOMES walked away with the NFL MVP on Thursday - but Chiefs fans are fearing it's "cursed" their Super Bowl chances. The Kansas City quarterback, 27, dominated the end-of-season poll and received 48 out of 50 first-place votes. Mahomes, in his sixth year in the league, was far and...
Overland Park family’s son born during Chiefs last Super Bowl win named after Patrick Mahomes
The last time the Chiefs won the big game in 2020, the Steppe family was at the hospital awaiting their son's birth. However, this isn't just any ordinary birth story.
Patrick Mahomes is quietly building a multimillion-dollar real estate empire
Patrick Mahomes is already heading into his third Super Bowl in the last four years. And if that isn’t any indication of what a winner is, then look no further than the real estate portfolio he has amassed in a span of a few years. Currently worth a combined $8 million, the 27-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has purchased four different properties. Two are homes in Missouri, one a vacant plot in the state, and another — probably considered his most valuable — is a mansion in Texas. But there is no denying that this is just the start of his real...
KCTV 5
School Closings in the Kansas City metro
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - As multiple inches of snow fell on the Kansas City metro early Thursday morning, most area school districts called off classes. Need to report a school closing and having trouble getting through? Call us at 913-677-7211.
KCTV 5
Inside Look: KC-based private jet company flies Chiefs’ family members, free agents
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some of the Kansas City Chiefs players and executives’ family members are en route to the Super Bowl using Airshare, the official private aviation partner of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. They fly 25,000 hours a year, with 300 employees---150 are full-time pilots. The...
Columbus Chiefs and Eagles fans prepare for Super Bowl matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With Super Bowl Sunday just days away, fan clubs for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for their own celebrations. There are bars all around Columbus that are officially Eagles and Chiefs territory. Donerick’s Pub in Clintonville will be home of the Eagles Fans of Columbus. Chiefs […]
Kansas boy creates Valentine’s Day box inspired by Chiefs QB Mahomes
A boy in Great Bend, Kansas, is ready for the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day with a Patrick Mahomes-themed craft project.
Brittany Mahomes Reacts to Patrick Mahomes Second MVP Award
As the Super Bowl is just days away, the NFL MVP award was given to Patrick Mahomes. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, is pretty excited. When something big happens for Patrick or the Kansas City Chiefs you can count on Brittany to be there to celebrate accordingly. The Chiefs QB was...
These are the Kansas City-area schools closed due to winter weather Thursday
Kansas City area school districts announced closures Thursday morning after rain turned into snow overnight, blanketing the metro area and creating hazardous road conditions. This list will be continuously updated.
How Kansas City is working to keep fans safe during the Chiefs’ Super Bowl match-up
Ahead of the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Police Department share safety tips for Kansas City fans.
Chiefs fans get ‘inked’ up ahead of Super Bowl game
Leading up to Super Bowl LVII, some fans are taking a more permanent approach to show their support by getting "inked" from head to toe in support of the Kansas City Chiefs.
11 celebrities who are rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs
Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 12, here are some celebrities you can expect to see rooting on the Chiefs, whether it's in the stands or online.
Chiefs flag will fly at Pennsylvania Capitol if Kansas City wins Super Bowl in governors’ bet
But if the Chiefs lose, the Eagles flag will fly at the Missouri Capitol.
SEA LIFE Kansas City crunches competition for the Chiefs
Kansas City SEA LIFE's animals eat insects named after the Philadelphia Eagles as stingrays and sharks pick the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII.
