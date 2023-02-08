ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Aanen Moody, Montana Grizzlies heating up heading into season-defining stretch

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzlies conclude indoor track regular season with four event wins

Montana track and field wrapped up its regular-season schedule on Friday night in Bozeman, and the Griz did it in impressive fashion. They placed four different athletes atop the podium with event wins and were highly competitive across the board in the final tune-up before the Big Sky Indoor Championships.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Selvig Court christening: Montana Lady Griz dominate reeling Weber State

MISSOULA — The most heartwarming moment Saturday at the newly named Robin Selvig Court came when the man of honor was introduced to a crowd of 3,093 at halftime. "I'd like the Lady Griz to look at that name on the floor," the former UM coach said to dozens of his players that joined him at center court as they all turned to glance at the new maroon lettering. "Thank you. You gave me that."
MISSOULA, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes

A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Grizzlies lose to Fresno State, UC Riverside

The Montana softball team lost to Fresno State and UC Riverside on Saturday as the Lynn Russell Miller Classic continued in Riverside, California. The Grizzlies lost 8-4 to the Bulldogs in their morning game, 8-0 to the Highlanders in the afternoon.
RIVERSIDE, CA
406mtsports.com

Montana softball team suffers pair of losses on opening day in California

A lack of timely hits hurt the Montana softball team Friday in its season debut at the Lynn Russell Miller Classic in Riverside, California. The Grizzlies opened with a 1-0 loss to Middle Tennessee in the morning. They came alive at the plate in their afternoon game but failed to fully recover after a rough start against Fresno State in a 9-4 setback.
RIVERSIDE, CA
406mtsports.com

Class B's best: Missoula Loyola thrashes Anaconda to enter postseason in high-scoring fashion

MISSOULA – Many moons ago as a young head coach, Loyola Sacred Heart’s Scott Anderson trekked down to Las Vegas for a coaching clinic. Amongst the legends there to instruct was former longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whom Anderson still has a photo with hanging in his office. But as it turns out, meeting the Blue Devils icon wasn’t even the biggest takeaway of the event.
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Final round: Missoula Big Sky wrestler Izzy Moreno forges own journey in standout career

MISSOULA — Izzy Moreno and Rick Moreno were exchanging counter after counter as they put on a wrestling clinic at the end of practice Tuesday at Big Sky. Izzy, a senior, has made strides against his father in their sparring sessions over the years. Rick, the Eagles head coach, can no longer take him lightly, especially since he saw his son turn a corner last offseason by scoring the first three takedowns in one of their many matches.
MISSOULA, MT
Newstalk KGVO

All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
MISSOULA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana

We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals

Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views

You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning at a hearing on a bill that would require multiple listing services in the state to open their service to real estate agents who are not members of the National Association of Realtors. […] The post ‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week

The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
MISSOULA, MT

