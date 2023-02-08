Aanen Moody, Montana Grizzlies heating up heading into season-defining stretch

Read full article on original website
Montana Grizzlies conclude indoor track regular season with four event wins
Montana track and field wrapped up its regular-season schedule on Friday night in Bozeman, and the Griz did it in impressive fashion. They placed four different athletes atop the podium with event wins and were highly competitive across the board in the final tune-up before the Big Sky Indoor Championships.
Selvig Court christening: Montana Lady Griz dominate reeling Weber State
MISSOULA — The most heartwarming moment Saturday at the newly named Robin Selvig Court came when the man of honor was introduced to a crowd of 3,093 at halftime. "I'd like the Lady Griz to look at that name on the floor," the former UM coach said to dozens of his players that joined him at center court as they all turned to glance at the new maroon lettering. "Thank you. You gave me that."
Upset alert: Missoula Sentinel snaps losing streak with momentous win over Missoula Big Sky
MISSOULA – When crosstown foes square off, all records and pre-existing notions about either team can be thrown out the window. The desire to be the best in Missoula, the familiarity with one another and the mutual respect of the programs drives each into new echelons — and Friday night was the perfect example.
Great Falls, Missoula Hellgate and Billings Central take state swimming titles
GREAT FALLS – As the strains of Journey’s "Don’t Stop Believin’" floated through Swarthout Fielhouse, a rowdy group splashed and sung along from the pool in celebration of yet another day of both first places and final laps. For many, it was a celebration of all...
Celebrating Montana Born Professional Athletes
A good portion of the United States will be focusing on one of sports biggest events this weekend. The Super Bowl. Whether you tune in for the game, the commercials, or the half time performance, people will be watching. We don't have any professional sports teams in Montana, but we do have some amazing athletes born in Montana that have competed at the highest level in their sport of choice.
Montana Grizzlies lose to Fresno State, UC Riverside
The Montana softball team lost to Fresno State and UC Riverside on Saturday as the Lynn Russell Miller Classic continued in Riverside, California. The Grizzlies lost 8-4 to the Bulldogs in their morning game, 8-0 to the Highlanders in the afternoon.
Montana Grizzlies tough out win at Idaho State, finally move over .500 in Big Sky play
The Montana men's basketball team finally has a winning record in Big Sky Conference play. The Grizzlies improved to 7-6 by toughing out a 69-61 win over the Idaho State Bengals on Thursday in Pocatello, Idaho. They have their first four-game win streak and are above .500 for the second time this season at 13-12 overall.
Montana softball team suffers pair of losses on opening day in California
A lack of timely hits hurt the Montana softball team Friday in its season debut at the Lynn Russell Miller Classic in Riverside, California. The Grizzlies opened with a 1-0 loss to Middle Tennessee in the morning. They came alive at the plate in their afternoon game but failed to fully recover after a rough start against Fresno State in a 9-4 setback.
Class B's best: Missoula Loyola thrashes Anaconda to enter postseason in high-scoring fashion
MISSOULA – Many moons ago as a young head coach, Loyola Sacred Heart’s Scott Anderson trekked down to Las Vegas for a coaching clinic. Amongst the legends there to instruct was former longtime Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, whom Anderson still has a photo with hanging in his office. But as it turns out, meeting the Blue Devils icon wasn’t even the biggest takeaway of the event.
Selvig’s special night: Dozens of former Lady Griz turn out for Robin Selvig Court dedication
MISSOULA — Robin Selvig received a standing ovation as he walked to the center of what would soon be named Robin Selvig Court late in a 90-plus-minute ceremony filled with jokes and laugh-producing memories Friday night. The basketball floor at Dahlberg Arena inside the Adams Center became just the...
Final round: Missoula Big Sky wrestler Izzy Moreno forges own journey in standout career
MISSOULA — Izzy Moreno and Rick Moreno were exchanging counter after counter as they put on a wrestling clinic at the end of practice Tuesday at Big Sky. Izzy, a senior, has made strides against his father in their sparring sessions over the years. Rick, the Eagles head coach, can no longer take him lightly, especially since he saw his son turn a corner last offseason by scoring the first three takedowns in one of their many matches.
All You Need to Know About Mount Jumbo in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - A joint City-County Urban Avalanche Response Team has informally designated February as “Missoula Urban Avalanche Awareness Month”. With that in mind, KGVO’s City Talk Program hosted Adriane Beck, Director of the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management, and City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Conservation Lands Program Manager Jeff Gicklhorn.
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
What If This Strange Premise Happened To Montana Animals
Opening up in theaters across the country on February 24th is the exciting new movie called “Cocaine Bear” which is loosely “based on a true story.” The movie will also feature a Missoula-born actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. The trailer was released a while ago, but we are now finally getting the chance to see the thriller on the big screen. Normally I don’t make predictions, but I think this movie may be the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 702 Cases, One New Death
According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,659,824 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,130 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 234,041 doses have been administered and 78,514 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
Former Missoula City Councilor’s Bill Would Lower Property Taxes
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Former Missoula City Councilor Jesse Ramos appeared at a Montana legislative hearing on Thursday to promote a new bill that will help reduce the rapidly increasing property taxes for all Montanans. Ramos called into the KGVO Talk Back show on Thursday to share the concept...
‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views
You can have your religious beliefs, just don’t put them into practice. That’s what realtors and advocates told Montana lawmakers Friday morning at a hearing on a bill that would require multiple listing services in the state to open their service to real estate agents who are not members of the National Association of Realtors. […] The post ‘Brandon’s law’ proposed to stop National Association of Realtors from punishing religious views appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Restaurant is Set to Close Next Month After 11 Years
Yet another Missoula restaurant is set to close their doors. The options aren't quite plentiful as they've ever been which is unfortunate for the entire city, but especially for those who like ethnic cuisine. The Empanada Joint is set to permanently close their doors on Saturday, March 4th according to...
Why Missoula’s Old Sleepy Inn Will Vanish Next Week
The former motel known as the "Sleepy Inn" will finally disappear from Missoula's landscape as soon as this coming week, as the City of Missoula tears down the buildings once used as emergency shelters during the pandemic. The city had acquired the former motel in the 1400 block of West...
Man Skips Stop Sign, Crashes Into a Car on a Busy Missoula Street
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 3:54 a.m. on February 7th, 2023, Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to the area of Reserve Street and Dearborn Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, an officer observed two passenger vehicles facing southbound in the northbound lanes on Reserve Street. The officer also observed two younger males walking around the vehicles, who appeared to be injured and confused.
