A couple suffers the loss of their unborn baby and are sent to me for help. In the clinic room, the emotional pain is palpable. As a maternal-fetal medicine physician, I’m here to help them through this unimaginable circumstance. At the end of our time together, they’re hopeful for another child someday. They tell me that in a future pregnancy they hope I can care for them because they trust me and feel safe. Sadly, when they are pregnant again, I will no longer be here. I am leaving Idaho because of the abortion bans.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO