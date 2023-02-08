Read full article on original website
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
President Biden Puts An End To Vaccination Mandate, Citizens Will No Longer Get Healthcare Benefits
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergency on May 11. That implies that after the declarations expire, many Americans may have to start paying for COVID-19 testing and treatment.
Sen. Guthrie says he recognizes his bill to give driver’s licenses to undocumented residents might anger some
A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. Guthrie told the committee Senate Bill 1081 follows a resolution that passed the Idaho Senate in 2021 and would have established an interim committee to study the idea, but that resolution did not receive a hearing in the House. The new legislation would allow a person over...
Oregon court refuses to overturn order blocking gun measure
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court has again refused to overturn a lower court ruling blocking a voter-approved gun measure from taking effect. In a ruling Thursday, the high court concluded it would be inappropriate to get involved while the matter is still being addressed in a trial court, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. The measure remains blocked pending a hearing on its constitutionality. Voters in November narrowly approved...
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Idaho’s abortion laws put mothers, babies, physicians at risk
A couple suffers the loss of their unborn baby and are sent to me for help. In the clinic room, the emotional pain is palpable. As a maternal-fetal medicine physician, I’m here to help them through this unimaginable circumstance. At the end of our time together, they’re hopeful for another child someday. They tell me that in a future pregnancy they hope I can care for them because they trust me and feel safe. Sadly, when they are pregnant again, I will no longer be here. I am leaving Idaho because of the abortion bans.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Finding My Way: The State of the Onion
As you know, and are already thoroughly tired of hearing about, last Tuesday President Joe Biden addressed the Congress, and — let’s not kid ourselves — a prime time television audience, to report on The State of the Union, as required by Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution. As usual, his comments were instantly filtered through the politically rose-colored glasses of party aides, supporters and sycophants on both sides of the political aisle whose jobs depend on turning up the volume on the point of view of whoever signs their paychecks.
Bill to require financial literacy be taught in Idaho public schools passes committee
Idaho public schools may soon add financial literacy as a graduation requirement. HB 92, sponsored by Rep. James Petzke, R-Meridian, unanimously passed through the House Education Committee on Wednesday. The bill, which will be paired with a rule from the state Department of Education, would require students in grades nine through 12 to take at least one course on personal finance and money management. ...
