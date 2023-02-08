ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Fire causes heavy damage to old church-turned-house in Reedsville

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Reedsville Fire Department says the electrical is to blame for a fire in a remodeled church Friday. Reedsville Fire responded to the 100 block of North 7th Street in Reedsville around 5 p.m. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of...
REEDSVILLE, WI
Door County Pulse

Spree of Stolen Vehicles in Sturgeon Bay

No suspects have been identified in the four vehicle thefts that have occurred over two days this week within the City of Sturgeon Bay and County of Door. Three of the vehicles were found crashed, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office, which are investigating the thefts.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore

Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snowy mix makes for slushy travel Thursday

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest

MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
MISHICOT, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries

11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Martins to Be Inducted into Conservation Hall of Fame

“Probably not since Frederick and Frances Hamerstrom, inducted in 1996, has a couple done so much for wild places and wild things in Wisconsin.” — Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame about Mark Martin and Susan Foote-Martin: inductees who have helped to protect thousands of acres throughout Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

It’ll be a pup-tastic Valentine’s Day at Austin Straubel airport!

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s all about the puppy love at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) this Valentine’s Day!. On February 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., PawsAero Pet Therapy will be hosting a kissing booth at the airport to bring some extra love to travelers and airport visitors.
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall

GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - February 10, 2023

Brown County Arrest Records - Friday February 10, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleading guilty to dealing fake pills that contained fentanyl

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has entered a plea agreement in a federal drug case in Green Bay involving the sale of counterfeit pills. As part of the deal, Zandrell Besaw is pleading guilty to one count in the five-count indictment. Besaw is scheduled to appear in federal...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend

Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
MANITOWOC, WI

