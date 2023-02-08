Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Fire causes heavy damage to old church-turned-house in Reedsville
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Reedsville Fire Department says the electrical is to blame for a fire in a remodeled church Friday. Reedsville Fire responded to the 100 block of North 7th Street in Reedsville around 5 p.m. When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming out of...
WBAY Green Bay
UPDATE: Two people are in custody after deadly shooting on Green Bay’s East side Saturday
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people are in custody after a deadly shooting on Green Bay’s east side Saturday. Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
Door County Pulse
Spree of Stolen Vehicles in Sturgeon Bay
No suspects have been identified in the four vehicle thefts that have occurred over two days this week within the City of Sturgeon Bay and County of Door. Three of the vehicles were found crashed, according to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and Door County Sheriff’s Office, which are investigating the thefts.
WBAY Green Bay
Person dead and another injured after shooting on Green Bay’s East side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police were called to the 900 block of Clayton Place around 3:30 a.m. Saturday due to a disturbance that led to a shooting. One person died and another person was injured and taken to a local hospital. Officials have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they have someone in custody.
WBAY Green Bay
GREAT VIDEO: Ice circles in Two Rivers
TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WBAY) - Have you ever seen ice circles? Action 2 News viewer Jeff Dawson captured the interesting shapes at Two Rivers South Pier. The video looks like the water turned into a big bowl of Cheerios!. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Beylon says ice circles usually form...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Anglers Targeting Fish Closer to Shore
Ice-covered harbors, bays and marinas see increased pressure. Those words – and some much more colorful ones not suitable for print – have been uttered and muttered often this winter, one of the most frustrating seasons ever for local ice anglers. “I feel bad for the charter [guide]...
wearegreenbay.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Snowy mix makes for slushy travel Thursday
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of central and east-central Wisconsin including Green Bay, the Fox Cities, and the Lakeshore. A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain will move in Thursday morning. This will be a wet-heavy type of snow and will make for tough travel conditions.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Peanut allergies
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Someday you can just say “Nuts!” to peanut allergies. Brad Spakowitz tells you about the latest research into controlling peanut allergies, developing a shot that blocked the allergic reaction in its tracks. And it may work for other severe allergies, too. Plus, we’re...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with injuring ex-boyfriend, stalking his current girlfriend
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay could be looking at 20+ years in prison after authorities charged her with seven charges including stalking and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 33-year-old Ciara VanLanen is facing seven charges stemming from...
WBAY Green Bay
Mishicot traffic stop ends with fentanyl arrest
MISHICOT, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman was arrested in Mishicot after a traffic stop turned up the powerful opioid fentanyl, police say. On Feb. 7, at 1:56 p.m., an officer pulled over a vehicle in the area of Randolph Street and Woodlawn Drive. The officer described “suspicious behavior” from the...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers.
Search for missing man last seen mid-January in Athelstane
Teddy was last seen on 01/13/23 at about 12:00-12:30 p.m. asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road and Athelstane.
Door County Pulse
Martins to Be Inducted into Conservation Hall of Fame
“Probably not since Frederick and Frances Hamerstrom, inducted in 1996, has a couple done so much for wild places and wild things in Wisconsin.” — Wisconsin Conservation Hall of Fame about Mark Martin and Susan Foote-Martin: inductees who have helped to protect thousands of acres throughout Door County.
WBAY Green Bay
It’ll be a pup-tastic Valentine’s Day at Austin Straubel airport!
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s all about the puppy love at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) this Valentine’s Day!. On February 14, from 9 to 10:30 a.m., PawsAero Pet Therapy will be hosting a kissing booth at the airport to bring some extra love to travelers and airport visitors.
whby.com
Green Bay alderman upset by recording devices at City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis–Those who have done business at Green Bay City Hall recently may have had their conversations recorded. Alderman Christopher Wery claims he just learned of the installation of microphones and recording devices in public places in the building, and demanded that Mayor Eric Genrich stop using them.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - February 10, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Friday February 10, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Man pleading guilty to dealing fake pills that contained fentanyl
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has entered a plea agreement in a federal drug case in Green Bay involving the sale of counterfeit pills. As part of the deal, Zandrell Besaw is pleading guilty to one count in the five-count indictment. Besaw is scheduled to appear in federal...
seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Manitowoc Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Boyfriend
Bail is set at $1,000 cash for a 33-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon. Charges filed against Rosemary Wences Flores include Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety with a Domestic Violence Enhancer, Possession of Marijuana as a Repeater, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
WBAY Green Bay
City council, ACLU raise concerns about audio surveillance in Green Bay City Hall
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concerns are being raised over the placement of audio recording devices inside Green Bay City Hall. This week, a city council member raised concerns after finding out several installed devices can record audio in hallways without a person knowing about it. Late Friday, the mayor’s...
