ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Madras Pioneer

State reprimands 509-J teacher for 2019 gross neglect

By Pat Kruis
The Madras Pioneer
The Madras Pioneer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGeHG_0kh0YPXa00

Incident involves dragging a special education student across a gymnasium

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

What drove a 29-year-old Colorado social studies teacher to jump from the classroom to the state Capitol

Last fall, about 25 Steamboat Springs high schoolers received an unexpected knock at the door. Standing in front of them upon opening it?. Their social studies teacher. Meghan Lukens wasn’t there to confront her students about poor grades or attendance but instead to campaign for their families’ support in the race to represent Colorado House District 26.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
The Maine Writer

Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
MASSILLON, OH
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
msn.com

Dad Pulls His Biracial Daughter Out Of School After Classmate And Her Teacher Cut Her Hair

A Michigan father is outraged at the liberties taken with his child while she was at school. Jimmy Hoffmeyer is father to a 7-year-old little girl, Jurnee. Jurnee, a student at Ganiard Elementary School, came home from school one day with a chunk of her hair missing. He was understandably annoyed to learn a classmate had cut her hair, but he did what parents do and took care of it. He took Jurnee to a local salon, where she got an asymmetric cut to take care of things.
MICHIGAN STATE
WKBN

Parents outraged over racist image at Ohio school

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – It was standing room only for a Bexley school board meeting Wednesday, which comes after a blatantly racist picture was shown during morning announcements at Bexley Middle School last Friday. Parents expressed anger and passion, shed tears, and called for action. “Black History Month,” said 20-year Bexley resident Karl Woodford. “Let’s […]
BEXLEY, OH
WKRC

9-year-old boy graduates from high school

HARRISBURG, Penn. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - One accomplished kid graduated from high school a little earlier than most. Nine-year-old David Balogun graduated from Reach Cyber Charter School, after taking classes remotely. "I want to be an astrophysicist, and I want to study black holes and supernovas," said David. While both of...
Texoma's Homepage

Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’

KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
KILLEEN, TX
Upworthy

Fourth grade teacher gives eye-opening response to claim that teachers only work '8-9 months' per year

Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 5, 2022. It has since been updated. A fourth-grade teacher in Cleveland, Ohio, went viral on social media a few months ago when he spilled the tea on just how little teachers are paid in the United States. Kyle Cohen, known as Mr. Cohen to his students, has reportedly been teaching for four years and recently completed his master's degree in educational leadership. In a video that gained more than 1.1 million views on TikTok, the 26-year-old educator revealed how much he got paid during his first year of teaching. "In my first year of teaching, I taught at a charter school here in Cleveland, Ohio, and I made $31,000 as a fourth-grade teacher with a class of 16 students with a wide range of special needs—and I had my college degree and experience," Cohen says in the clip.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan mom says daughter's school deemed her drawing 'inappropriate'

That's the debate surrounding a viral TikTok posted by a Michigan mom after school officials complained that her 11-year-old daughter's drawing was obscene. A video, titled ”I can’t make this up,” has accumulated more than 800,000 views and features Sierra Carter, 37, of Jackson, explaining how officials at her fifth grade daughter’s school deemed her drawing of a pig wearing a bow tie “inappropriate.”.
JACKSON, MI
The Madras Pioneer

The Madras Pioneer

Madras, OR
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
130K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer has served Jefferson County since 1904. It is a member publication of Pamplin Media Group and is published weekly, distributed locally Wednesday mornings. The Pioneer, with a circulation of 3,600, reaches homes every Wednesday.

 http://www.madraspioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy