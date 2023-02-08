Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
What Happened To Flood-Stuck Vehicle In Chinese Camp?
Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP updates what happened to a sedan that got stuck on Red Hills Road in the Chinese Camp area during the recent stormy weather. Clarke Broadcasting asked Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado for an update. He revealed that the white car with flood waters halfway up its doors, as seen in the image box photo, is out of Sacramento, but its owner is still unknown as the license plates have been removed.
KCRA.com
Big rig with hazardous material overturns on Highway 160, Rio Vista Fire Department says
Traffic was delayed on Highway 160 Friday for a period as crews worked to clean up hazardous material from the roadway after a big rig overturned, authorities said. The crash happened south of Three Mile Slough Bridge at Sherman Island. The roadway has since reopened. This content is imported from...
Mountain Democrat
High-speed chase rolls into town
A motorist led El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase that ended in a rollover early Thursday. Barry Thurman, 39, of Stockton was allegedly driving at a speed of more than 90 miles per hour along Highway 50 at around 3:20 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull him over, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. Thurman reportedly continued to drive at a high rate of speed, evading law enforcement until his vehicle rolled over near the intersection of Canal Street and Highway 50 in Placerville.
mymotherlode.com
Amador County Commercial Structure Fire Under Investigation
Amador County, CA – Fire investigators are trying to determine what ignited a commercial structure fire in the Plymouth area of Amador County this week that threatened several businesses. Amador Fire Protection District (ACPD) crews were called out around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8th, to the 18590 block...
mymotherlode.com
A Scare As Shots Ring Out In Sonora And Residents Call 911
Sonora, CA – Sonora residents report hearing multiple shots ring out along Lyons Bald Mountain Road Thursday evening, resulting in two arrests. The calls started coming in regarding the gunfire around 6:30 p.m. to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch, with some reporting “seeing someone shooting out of a vehicle while driving,” according to sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian. While searching the area, the deputy noticed a couple near a vehicle on nearby Scattergood Road.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Northbound I-5 and Eighth Street in Stockton Area
Authorities in Stockton recently reported an auto collision with injuries on northbound I-5 at the Eighth Street offramp. The traffic crash occurred on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, shortly after 12:40 p.m. and involved three vehicles, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Auto Collision on I-5 and Eighth Street...
5 dead after Hwy 160 crash in Sacramento County
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Five people are dead after a solo-vehicle crash along Highway 160 Thursday evening. Officer Mark Leavitt, spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol, said the crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m., about a mile south of Freeport Bridge. Leavitt said an Escalade hit a tree and the collision ultimately killed three women and two men.
4 of 5 people identified in deadly Highway 160 crash, driver arrested
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man was arrested in Elk Grove Thursday after leaving the area of a deadly crash on Highway 160. California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash on northbound Highway 160 about a mile south of Freeport Bridge around 5:30 p.m. Based on...
KCRA.com
Sacramento driver faces multiple charges after 5 killed in Highway 160 crash; Victims identified
A 28-year-old Sacramento man arrested in connection with a deadly crash on Highway 160, a carjacking and a police pursuit has been identified and is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol, the California Highway Patrol said on Friday. Five passengers were killed when the 2007 Cadillac Escalade that...
'Why are you doing this?': Woman uses a Sharpie to write on car hood in Stockton road rage incident
STOCKTON, Calif. — Cello Arcia and his mother are still traumatized following a bizarre incident that happened in broad daylight at one of Stockton's busiest intersections. It happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Arcia and his mother were headed to the grocery store in his mother's newer white Tesla.
Mountain Democrat
Owner of former Taco Bell site gets a side of fines
The building that once housed a Taco Bell in Pollock Pines, vacant for years, has accrued thousands of dollars in fines due to its continued neglect and disrepair, according to El Dorado County officials. A series of fines, including a notice to correct sent Feb. 3, have been piling up...
5 dead in crash that was followed by a carjacking and pursuit, officials say
(KTXL) — A crash near Freeport Bridge and Highway 160 resulted in the death of five people Thursday evening and the crash was followed by a carjacking and pursuit in Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol said. On Friday, Cameron Garcia, 28, of Sacramento was determined to be the driver of the 2007 Cadillac Escalade […]
Fox40
Mail stolen in El Dorado County recovered, being returned
(KTXL) — Some of the mail stolen from residents in the Cameron Park area was recovered and will be returned to the rightful owners, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said the area had seen a “rash of mail thefts” earlier this week and...
KCRA.com
Amador County wine tasting room, storehouse catches fire
PLYMOUTH, Calif. — A firefighter was injured Wednesday evening after a fire at a wine facility in Amador County, officials said. The Amador Fire Protection District said it got a call at 6:23 p.m. about a fire at 18590 Highway 49 in the city of Plymouth. One firefighter injured their hand while responding.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Major Injuries Reported in Motorcycle Accident on East Keyes Road
On February 6, 2023, authorities in Stanislaus County reported a major injury motorcycle crash near the Keyes area. The collision was reported at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Mountain View Road and East Keyes Road. The incident involved a green motorcycle and a white Scion TC, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Motorcycle officer hurt in crash on Highway 99 near Ripon
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – A motorcycle officer from Hayward is in the hospital after a crash in San Joaquin County on Thursday morning.The crash happened a little after 8 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near Jack Tone Road in Ripon.California Highway Patrol's Stockton office says the officer suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.The other driver involved is cooperating with the investigation.
'General Hospital' actor serves as real-life Sacramento city firefighter
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Born in Santa Barbara County, Matt Barnick joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full time two years later, according to fire officials. But as he's been serving the community in Sacramento for about 20 years, Barnick had another...
mymotherlode.com
Public Training To Suspend TC Building Inspections
Tuolumne County, CA – The public can learn new skills when dealing with energy codes during a one-day training that suspends Tuolumne County building inspections for a day. The Community Development Department’s Building and Safety Division will be hosting an energy code update training on the 2022 California Building Standards. The training will be live, in person, and open to the public, but those wanting to attend must pre-register. County officials recommend this training for designers, contractors, engineers, energy consultants, and code officials that interact with the Energy Code. To allow for the training, all building inspections will be suspended for the day on Friday, February 24th. Inspections will resume the next day, Monday, February 27th. Any inspection request submitted after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22nd, will be scheduled for Monday.
mymotherlode.com
Mother Lode Residents May Notice CAL Fire Aircraft Flying Overhead
Calaveras County, CA – More CAL Fire aircraft will be visible in the skies over the Mother Lode in the coming months. The additional flights will be taking off from the McClellan Airtanker base in the Sacramento area. Staff at the base will be supporting pilot training in preparation for the move into fire season. CAL Fire detailed that the training flights will be conducted with air attack planes, air tankers, and helicopters. They added that the flights will take place almost daily as the weather permits.
Mountain Democrat
Fairgrounds eyes more parking, facility upgrades
The El Dorado County Fair Association is chipping away at improvements on the county fairgrounds in Placerville. Perhaps one of the most important goals is to acquire property for additional parking. The Fair Association has a bid out to create more parking on land behind Raley’s, property the county owns....
Comments / 0