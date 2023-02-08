Tuolumne County, CA – The public can learn new skills when dealing with energy codes during a one-day training that suspends Tuolumne County building inspections for a day. The Community Development Department’s Building and Safety Division will be hosting an energy code update training on the 2022 California Building Standards. The training will be live, in person, and open to the public, but those wanting to attend must pre-register. County officials recommend this training for designers, contractors, engineers, energy consultants, and code officials that interact with the Energy Code. To allow for the training, all building inspections will be suspended for the day on Friday, February 24th. Inspections will resume the next day, Monday, February 27th. Any inspection request submitted after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22nd, will be scheduled for Monday.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO