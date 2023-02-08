Residents worry about safety issues at apartments for seniors in Gastonia

The fire marshal in Gaston County detailed safety issues at a Gastonia apartment complex for seniors.

The report lists a myriad of problems associated with anything from sprinklers to emergency doors and more.

ALSO READ: Law enforcement warns of scams targeting senior citizens

Resident Donna Leatherman-Cooke said she is worried about the older residents who can’t get around without help.

“It’s horrible. It’s frightening,” she said.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon looks over the report that lays out the problems at Forbes Manor, also known as Madison Place Apartments.

VIDEO: City officials help displaced seniors whose apartments were flooded after pipes burst