ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastonia, NC

Residents worry about safety issues at apartments for seniors in Gastonia

By Ken Lemon
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C51oz_0kh0YGqH00

The fire marshal in Gaston County detailed safety issues at a Gastonia apartment complex for seniors.

The report lists a myriad of problems associated with anything from sprinklers to emergency doors and more.

ALSO READ: Law enforcement warns of scams targeting senior citizens

Resident Donna Leatherman-Cooke said she is worried about the older residents who can’t get around without help.

“It’s horrible. It’s frightening,” she said.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon looks over the report that lays out the problems at Forbes Manor, also known as Madison Place Apartments.

VIDEO: City officials help displaced seniors whose apartments were flooded after pipes burst

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
qcnews.com

Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows

As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the rise in rates. County officials are working to respond to the new property values. Catawba County property reevaluations raising eyebrows. As notices went out Friday about the four-year evaluation, county residents are surprised by the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

2 inmates charged after fentanyl overdose at NC detention facility, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said two inmates were charged after a fentanyl overdose took place at the Rutherford County Detention Facility Tuesday. Deputies said three detention officers revived a patient who overdosed on fentanyl. EMS arrived on scene and took the patient...
WBTV

‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement at CW Williams Community Health Center. WBTV has been investigating the non-profit clinic that serves west Charlotte since October. At the time, federal investigators had recently opened an investigation into the clinic, multiple sources said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
128K+
Followers
149K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy