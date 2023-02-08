ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

97X

Forget Skiing, Here Are the Best Snow Tubing Places in Wisconsin

Winter is the worst. Shoveling, plowing, shivering, and layering up is just too much. While I dream of moving to a warmer place, my budget and family has me stuck here. Gonna try to make the best of it though! Skiing? Nah, not my thing. Being 45 and starting on the bunny hill is just a bit embarrassing. My knees and breath give out by the second run and all I want is a hot toddy in the lodge.
KEWASKUM, WI
OnlyInYourState

The One Epic Slide In Wisconsin You Need To Ride This Winter Is Found At Lowell Park

Some classic winter experiences never get old. In Waukesha, a sledding hill and toboggan run is just as much fun as it was decades ago – it’s an awesome destination for kids of all ages and it’s something that you must experience if you’re a winter thrill seeker. It can all be found in Lowell Park and it’s one of the best Wisconsin sledding hills. Here’s why.
WAUKESHA, WI
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin’s Ice Castles closed for the season after 3 days

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — If you didn’t hit Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wis. yet this season, your plans to do so have melted away — literally. The Ice Castles team took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that after a short, three-day run, Wisconsin’s Ice Castles is closed for the season.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
Badger Herald

Ojibwe Winter Games return to Wisconsin after 150 years

The Ojibwe Winter Games will take place on Madeline Island Feb. 11 for the first time in 150 years. The games serve as a chance for middle school students to engage with Ojibwe culture in a week-long competition of traditional games. The tradition was banned when the United States outlawed...
WISCONSIN STATE
KDHL AM 920

I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer

Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
HAYWARD, WI
wiproud.com

Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails

Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
WISCONSIN STATE
oregonobserver.com

Oregon resident to lead seminar at Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo

Victor Zaderej, an Oregon resident, will lead a session at the upcoming PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo, which takes place from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. Zaderej’s seminar, “Grow Lettuce in Your Living Room – Feed Your Family from Your Indoor Hydroponic Garden,” begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. He will discuss a variety of methods for growing food indoors throughout the year, a topic he recently published a book on.
OREGON, WI
WTTW - Chicago PBS

This Week in Nature: Great Lakes States Have Too Much Salt in Their Road Diets. Wisconsin’s Attempting To Legislate a Cutback

Midwestern road diets are heavy on the salt, and that’s a health hazard for the region’s waters. Lake Michigan — the source of drinking water for some 10 million people — is nearly eight times saltier today than it was in the 1800s, a significant portion of that change coming since 1980, according to a 2021 study.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Flannelfest returns to Janesville later this month

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – It’s about time to grab that flannel from the back of the closet and get ready to sample from more than 100 types of beer – including home brews. FlannelFest will return to downtown Janesville in a little more than two weeks, organizers...
JANESVILLE, WI
wtmj.com

Palermo’s Pizza to add 200 jobs with new production facility

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Wisconsin will soon have opportunities for more pizzaiolos — chefs who specialize in Italian-style pizza — thanks to an expansion plan at Palermo Villa, Inc. The Wisconsin-based company will convert a former food processing plant in Jefferson to a new production facility by late summer. Over 200 news jobs are expected between their Canal St. headquarters in Milwaukee and the new facility.
JEFFERSON, WI
nbc15.com

A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
MADISON, WI
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eclipse Center | Shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin

Eclipse Center, formerly known as Beloit Plaza or Beloit Mall, is a mixed-use development and former shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin. It is undergoing a renovation with the aim of making it a pivotal point in the city. It formerly housed the department store Elder-Beerman, and still houses several Rock County government offices, a convention center and bar, and two School District of Beloit charter schools.
BELOIT, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
WISCONSIN STATE

