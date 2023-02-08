Read full article on original website
Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for state anglers
Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
Forget Skiing, Here Are the Best Snow Tubing Places in Wisconsin
Winter is the worst. Shoveling, plowing, shivering, and layering up is just too much. While I dream of moving to a warmer place, my budget and family has me stuck here. Gonna try to make the best of it though! Skiing? Nah, not my thing. Being 45 and starting on the bunny hill is just a bit embarrassing. My knees and breath give out by the second run and all I want is a hot toddy in the lodge.
OnlyInYourState
The One Epic Slide In Wisconsin You Need To Ride This Winter Is Found At Lowell Park
Some classic winter experiences never get old. In Waukesha, a sledding hill and toboggan run is just as much fun as it was decades ago – it’s an awesome destination for kids of all ages and it’s something that you must experience if you’re a winter thrill seeker. It can all be found in Lowell Park and it’s one of the best Wisconsin sledding hills. Here’s why.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin’s Ice Castles closed for the season after 3 days
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. — If you didn’t hit Ice Castles in Lake Geneva, Wis. yet this season, your plans to do so have melted away — literally. The Ice Castles team took to Facebook on Thursday to announce that after a short, three-day run, Wisconsin’s Ice Castles is closed for the season.
This Is Wisconsin's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
Badger Herald
Ojibwe Winter Games return to Wisconsin after 150 years
The Ojibwe Winter Games will take place on Madeline Island Feb. 11 for the first time in 150 years. The games serve as a chance for middle school students to engage with Ojibwe culture in a week-long competition of traditional games. The tradition was banned when the United States outlawed...
I Dare You to go ‘Off The Grid’ at This Wisconsin Town This Summer
Going "off the grid" what a concept, that seems nearly impossible these days. Here's one location in Wisconsin, that will "take you" off the grid...the rest is up to you. Only. Solar power, miles away from your nearest neighbor, surrounded by acres and acres of forest. The fact of the matter is, your cell service...your WiFI, probably not gonna work out for you too well. Tell the family and loved ones that you are "going off the grid" and pause social media for a weekend...Could you do it? Can you go a day or two without Facebook? I dare you to go off the grid while in this Wisconsin town over the weekend.
wiproud.com
Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails
Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
oregonobserver.com
Oregon resident to lead seminar at Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo
Victor Zaderej, an Oregon resident, will lead a session at the upcoming PBS Wisconsin Garden & Landscape Expo, which takes place from Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. Zaderej’s seminar, “Grow Lettuce in Your Living Room – Feed Your Family from Your Indoor Hydroponic Garden,” begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11. He will discuss a variety of methods for growing food indoors throughout the year, a topic he recently published a book on.
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Maritime Museum Receives Significant Donation for 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign
An individual from the lakeshore area made a substantial donation to the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s 28 Boats, 28 Days Campaign. On February 8th, the museum received a $28,000 check from an anonymous donor for the campaign which aims to raise funds for the dry docking of the World War II submarine USS Cobia.
This Week in Nature: Great Lakes States Have Too Much Salt in Their Road Diets. Wisconsin’s Attempting To Legislate a Cutback
Midwestern road diets are heavy on the salt, and that’s a health hazard for the region’s waters. Lake Michigan — the source of drinking water for some 10 million people — is nearly eight times saltier today than it was in the 1800s, a significant portion of that change coming since 1980, according to a 2021 study.
nbc15.com
Flannelfest returns to Janesville later this month
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – It’s about time to grab that flannel from the back of the closet and get ready to sample from more than 100 types of beer – including home brews. FlannelFest will return to downtown Janesville in a little more than two weeks, organizers...
wtmj.com
Palermo’s Pizza to add 200 jobs with new production facility
JEFFERSON, Wis. — Wisconsin will soon have opportunities for more pizzaiolos — chefs who specialize in Italian-style pizza — thanks to an expansion plan at Palermo Villa, Inc. The Wisconsin-based company will convert a former food processing plant in Jefferson to a new production facility by late summer. Over 200 news jobs are expected between their Canal St. headquarters in Milwaukee and the new facility.
nbc15.com
A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is slated to close
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The latest round of Bed Bath and Beyond closures will hit home in Madison as well as three other Wisconsin cities. The struggling home goods store announced Wednesday scores more of its stores will close, including four in Wisconsin. For Madison, that means the one...
Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin
Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
tourcounsel.com
Eclipse Center | Shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin
Eclipse Center, formerly known as Beloit Plaza or Beloit Mall, is a mixed-use development and former shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin. It is undergoing a renovation with the aim of making it a pivotal point in the city. It formerly housed the department store Elder-Beerman, and still houses several Rock County government offices, a convention center and bar, and two School District of Beloit charter schools.
WEAU-TV 13
Western Wisconsin cheesemakers to compete in U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU/KTTC) – Western Wisconsin cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. 18 businesses have submitted entries to be evaluated Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wis. Their products...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Wisconsin Sees a Sharp Rise in Deaths of Residents in Their 20s, 30s and 40s
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. More young people are dying in the state, according to a new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum, a nonpartisan, independent policy research organization. The...
wtmj.com
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
