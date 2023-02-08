Tulsa restaurants prepare for Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and football fans are making plans to watch the big game. Meanwhile, Local bars and restaurants are stocking up and getting ready for watch parties.

Sean Welborn owns Fat daddy’s Pub and Grill. He said they’ve been hosting Kansas City Chiefs watch parties since they opened.

“We’re going to be obviously busy. We’ve been a Chiefs bar here for about 15 years,” Welborn said.

“The popularity of the team’s increased over the past five years, so we’re planning on a really big, big day. They’re going to be screaming and yelling and tomahawk chopping and everything else, so it’ll be a good time,” he added.

Super Bowl has rare matchup of top 2 regular-season teams

To help Philadelphia Eagles fans prepare for the game, Steak Stuffers USA is offering a take-home pack of their famous cheesesteak sandwiches.

The restaurant was started by a couple from Philadelphia 35 years ago who were, of course, Eagles fans.

The new owner, Patti Parmeter bought the restaurant five years ago and said the party packs are a way of honoring the original owners’ love of the team.

“They started in a little place there in Philadelphia, and started with the sandwiches, and they also were into horses. So, it was the horses that brought them to Tulsa, but then they couldn’t find any Philly cheesesteaks here,” Parmeter said.

The packs come with everything you need to construct you own cheesesteaks at home.

Another cheesesteak restaurant, Phat Philly’s, is catering Super Bowl parties with sandwiches and wings. Steak Stuffers USA and Phat Philly’s are both closed on Sunday and are asking that people make their orders before the weekend.

Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list